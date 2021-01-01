« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1083403 times)

Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:31:26 pm
Is that Robert Peston doing the perving and taking the photie? I'm mean he's a fucking weirdo anyway, so it would probably suit him.
Quote from: Yosser0_0

link=topic=344681.msg17958203#msg17958203 date=1632137486
Is that Robert Peston doing the perving and taking the photie? I'm mean he's a fucking weirdo anyway, so it would probably suit him.

I thought it was Louis  Theroux 😂
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,858
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:36:50 am
I might be wrong but I seem to remember the red Mancs might have done that for the LC before for some reason, but it is a slightly bigger stadium!

They have a few low attendances, in the 40k region, so they probably sold only the lower tiers first to gauge sales before they would put upper on sale.
Logged

Online Achilles Heel

  • Son of Thetis and Peleus, King of the Myrmidons. Possibly a hick from the Styx.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
Exciting times - it could well be our (City's) lowest home attendance tonight for a domestic game since the takeover in 2008.
 It currently stands at 24,507 for a LC game v  Fulham in the 2009/2010 season.
"Only" a further 3  LC  home attendances below 30000  -  25,070 in 11/12, 28,015 in 12/13 and 25,519 in 13/4.


In advance of the piss-taking and empty seat pics which will continue later please have some sympathy for little City. ;)
Remember that in the not too distant past  Liverpool have had a couple of low ones for home games in the League Cup

2008/2009 Liverpool v Crewe   28,591
2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?

Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,892
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 06:13:20 pm

2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?



Well if you don't know the answer to that one.  There is no hope :)

One name should immediately spring to mind as to why the attendance was so low.

Edit:  Just realised you're a City Fan (soz).  Answer: Roy Hodgson. 
« Last Edit: Today at 06:19:27 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,063
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 06:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 06:13:20 pm
Exciting times - it could well be our (City's) lowest home attendance tonight for a domestic game since the takeover in 2008.
 It currently stands at 24,507 for a LC game v  Fulham in the 2009/2010 season.
"Only" a further 3  LC  home attendances below 30000  -  25,070 in 11/12, 28,015 in 12/13 and 25,519 in 13/4.


In advance of the piss-taking and empty seat pics which will continue later please have some sympathy for little City. ;)
Remember that in the not too distant past  Liverpool have had a couple of low ones for home games in the League Cup

2008/2009 Liverpool v Crewe   28,591
2010/2011  Liverpool v Northampton  22,577

Serious question. Any specific reason they were lower than the norm?

An allergy to Roy Hodgson would be the reason for the 2nd game.

I think there has likely been a general apathy to a lot of league cup games vs lower league teams, yes, even here  :P

Although to be honest - now, IF Liverpool got a home draw vs a league 1 or 2 side, theyd likey sell out.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,686
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 06:21:37 pm »
We were 'living through a bad moment'.

(Just remembering his platitudinous shite makes me shudder).
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,620
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 06:26:47 pm »
Cant speak for the traffic but I remember the weather being absolutely awful for that Northampton game. Pissing down and properly cold. Think my cousin left at some point during extra time!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 