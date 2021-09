It’s all He-Man’s fault. He could have done a bit work on the place, pebble dashed it a bit or put some cladding up to cover the skull feature, done a bit of landscaping out the front and rebranded it “Excalibur cottage” or something. You know, detoxify the image a bit.



It’s no wonder people think a bad guy lives there when it looks like it does. I have no sympathy.