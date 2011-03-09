Not posted on here for a while, but if you, Chelsea and United all win your next 2 games we will be 9 points behind all 3 of you just 7 games into the season. Back in 19/20 when you won 3-1 at Anfield, I thought we were finished. You were 9 points ahead then after 12 games having only dropped 1 point to United. It was still relatively early but your form was imperious at that point, CL winners, best team in Europe and on a run extending from the back end of 18/19 W21 D1 L0. Never say never but I just thought that was that because you were just too good.This time, if we lose to both you and Chelsea, it will be a very tough ask but I will be more optimistic we can catch up than in 18/19. First, our 2 best players by some distance are KDB and Foden and they should have returned to full fitness. Second, our most difficult away games will be out of the way early - Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool - and our next 2 aways after you are Brighton and United. If playing well a long winning run potentialy could be on the cards again and there is always the hope you will all be dropping points to each other as United and Chelsea are definitely stronger.The run of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away in one week is pretty daunting to say the least although the PSG game is the least important.City and Liverpool games have been fantastic in recent years. The full flavour of some recent games is captured with the view from both sides in the free patreon link below. "David Mooney is joined by City fan Dom Farrell and, from The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool fan Neil Atkinson, to reflect on four games between the two sides." https://www.patreon.com/posts/53768279Neil is his usual brilliant self and David Mooney is well known to Anfield Wrap listeners. Dom Farrell is great as well. Well worth a listen and the 4 games covered are:City 1-0 Liverpool 2004/2005Liverpool 4-3 City 2017/2018Liverpool 3-0 City 2017/2018City 2-1 Liverpool 2018/2019
Its all about winning shiny things.
Reminds of the scene in the movie Taken where theyre bidding on the girls to be sex slaves. Looks wrong on so many levels.
Pep Guardiola is facing a mounting injury crisis with the fitness of Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko all in the balance as Manchester City enter a crucial three-match, eight-day period.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/19/pep-guardiola-faces-injury-crisis-as-manchester-city-start-crucial-run-of-games
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo. https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/
awwww, bless, 5 players, terrible crisis. Very good chance at least 2 of them are fine, he loves getting his journalists to spread a Woe Is Me injury crisis story.Bet he still picks plenty of regulars for a home league cup match vs 3rd tier opposition, when he should be picking an exclusively U23 side.
awwww, bless, 5 players, terrible crisis. Very good chance at least 2 of them are fine, he loves getting his journalists to spread a Woe Is Me injury crisis story.Bet he still picks plenty of regulars for a home league cup match vs 3rd tier opposition, when he should be picking an exclusively U23 side.
Fucking hell, its £12.50 adults, £5 kids to sit in blocks 135/136 in the North Stand right behind the goal for Wycombe, there's 180 tickets for those two blocks alone, about 800 in total for the 4 blocks that span the penalty area. Its limited to 6 tickets per person
The Man City journo (Mark Critchley?) trying to excuse Man City's attendance issues on Second Captains this week Ridiculous impartial stuff
And the traffic You mustnt forget the traffic
Don't they have to get past Mount Doom on their way to the Emptyhad?.
I think you'll find it's called Castle Greyskull
people like big dick nick.
Castle Greyskull the best bait going, never fails
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]