awwww, bless, 5 players, terrible crisis. Very good chance at least 2 of them are fine, he loves getting his journalists to spread a Woe Is Me injury crisis story.Bet he still picks plenty of regulars for a home league cup match vs 3rd tier opposition, when he should be picking an exclusively U23 side.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp