Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:04:49 am
Achilles Heel on Today at 12:12:35 am
Not posted on here for a while, but if you, Chelsea and United all win your next 2 games we will be 9 points behind all 3 of you just 7 games into the season.

Back in 19/20 when you won 3-1 at Anfield, I thought we were finished. You were 9 points ahead then after 12 games having only dropped 1 point to United. It was still relatively early but your form was imperious at that point, CL winners,  best team in Europe and on a run  extending from the back end of 18/19 W21 D1 L0.  Never say never but I just thought that was that because you were just too good.

This time,  if we lose to both you and Chelsea, it will be a very tough ask but I will be more optimistic we can catch up than in 18/19.  First, our 2 best players by some distance are KDB and Foden and they should have returned to full fitness. Second, our most difficult away games will be out of the way early  - Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool - and our next 2 aways after you are  Brighton and United.  If playing well a long winning run potentialy could be on the cards again and there is always the hope you will all be dropping points to each other as United and Chelsea are definitely stronger.

The run of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away in one week is pretty daunting to say the least although the PSG game is the least important.

City and Liverpool games have been fantastic in recent years. The full flavour of some recent games is captured with the view from both sides in the free patreon link below.

"David Mooney is joined by City fan Dom Farrell and, from The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool fan Neil Atkinson, to reflect on four games between the two sides." https://www.patreon.com/posts/53768279

Neil is his usual brilliant self and David Mooney is well known to Anfield Wrap listeners. Dom Farrell is great as well.  Well worth a listen and the 4 games covered are:

City 1-0 Liverpool 2004/2005
Liverpool 4-3 City 2017/2018
Liverpool 3-0 City 2017/2018
City 2-1 Liverpool  2018/2019



Thanks for the link - I'll give it a listen.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 11:31:11 am
BarryCrocker on Today at 10:19:36 am
Reminds of the scene in the movie Taken where theyre bidding on the girls to be sex slaves. Looks wrong on so many levels.

Peak weird that
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:25:23 pm
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:11:49 am
Pep Guardiola is facing a mounting injury crisis with the fitness of Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko all in the balance as Manchester City enter a crucial three-match, eight-day period.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/19/pep-guardiola-faces-injury-crisis-as-manchester-city-start-crucial-run-of-games


awwww, bless, 5 players, terrible crisis.  Very good chance at least 2 of them are fine, he loves getting his journalists to spread a Woe Is Me injury crisis story.

Bet he still picks plenty of regulars for a home league cup match vs 3rd tier opposition, when he should be picking an exclusively U23 side.
Today at 12:31:26 pm
rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/

Is that Robert Peston doing the perving and taking the photie? I'm mean he's a fucking weirdo anyway, so it would probably suit him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:47:14 pm
Maybe you pay£650 for a chance to be one of the first to see Mo in a new hat?
Today at 01:13:46 pm
Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:23 pm
awwww, bless, 5 players, terrible crisis.  Very good chance at least 2 of them are fine, he loves getting his journalists to spread a Woe Is Me injury crisis story.

Bet he still picks plenty of regulars for a home league cup match vs 3rd tier opposition, when he should be picking an exclusively U23 side.

He could easily pick a strong team without all 5 of them anyway, although two CB's injured might mean he'd have to play 45 million pound flop Nathan Ake alongside 65 million pound footballer of the year Dias.
Today at 02:01:53 pm
ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:11:49 am
Pep Guardiola is facing a mounting injury crisis with the fitness of Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko all in the balance as Manchester City enter a crucial three-match, eight-day period.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/19/pep-guardiola-faces-injury-crisis-as-manchester-city-start-crucial-run-of-games


Poor Pippy Poppy, he'll only have about another 21 full internationals (if not more) to ease him through his "crisis".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:00:32 pm
I just had an ad pop up on a completely unrelated site advertising city tickets for the league Cup. Wtf???
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:33:51 pm
Fucking hell, its £12.50 adults, £5 kids to sit in blocks 135/136 in the North Stand right behind the goal for Wycombe, there's 180 tickets for those two blocks alone, about 800 in total for the 4 blocks that span the penalty area. Its limited to 6 tickets per person :lmao
Dim Glas on Today at 12:25:23 pm
awwww, bless, 5 players, terrible crisis.  Very good chance at least 2 of them are fine, he loves getting his journalists to spread a Woe Is Me injury crisis story.

Bet he still picks plenty of regulars for a home league cup match vs 3rd tier opposition, when he should be picking an exclusively U23 side.

Feel like players need to miss more than one game before it becomes a crisis.
Gundogan played the full 90 at the weekend, Zinchenko and Rodri both started mid-week.
Only Stones and Laporte come close to "long term" injury, and it's still not much of a crisis when you can replace a £100 million of Centre Backs with another £100 million's worth.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 10:01:49 pm
rob1966 on Today at 07:33:51 pm
Fucking hell, its £12.50 adults, £5 kids to sit in blocks 135/136 in the North Stand right behind the goal for Wycombe, there's 180 tickets for those two blocks alone, about 800 in total for the 4 blocks that span the penalty area. Its limited to 6 tickets per person :lmao

The Man City journo (Mark Critchley?) trying to excuse Man City's attendance issues on Second Captains this week :lmao  Ridiculous non- impartial stuff
« Reply #18291 on: Today at 10:06:44 pm »
rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:01:49 pm
The Man City journo (Mark Critchley?) trying to excuse Man City's attendance issues on Second Captains this week :lmao  Ridiculous impartial stuff

And the traffic

You mustnt forget the traffic
Today at 10:09:49 pm
rushyman on Today at 10:06:44 pm
And the traffic

You mustnt forget the traffic

Amazingly that was part of his argument
Today at 10:27:58 pm
Wycombe taken the full 3000 allocation for the League Cup game tomorrow. Wonder if that will be more than the number of home fans that turn up ?
Noticed that all the upper tiers are closed :lmao could you imagine a big club ever having to close whole tiers of the stadium for a first team game
