I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.







https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/



The world's gone fucking mad, mad, mad. What the hell is a VVIP? Even a VIP is a false concept, really representing someone with more money than sense, you can't be even more important than a very important person just because you have more money.As for the Harvey Nicholls experience, my god, just go fucking shopping if you want that sort of shite.Mad I say