Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Where do you get the 9 points from? The table currently has us, Chelsea and Man Utd on 13 points, Man City on 10 points.
If they lose to Chelsea and us, and we win our respective games, then they will be 9 pts behind.

But it's too early in the season.
keano7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:42:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Where do you get the 9 points from? The table currently has us, Chelsea and Man Utd on 13 points, Man City on 10 points.
Theoretically if Chelsea beat them next weekend and we beat them the weekend after that (assuming we beat Brentford). It would be nice to have that gap so early in the season but rule them out going on a ridiculous run at your peril. Itll be interesting to see how the Chelsea v City game goes. A full strength City side beats them I think. 
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm
If they lose to Chelsea and us, and we win our respective games, then they will be 9 pts behind.

But it's too early in the season.

The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.
palimpsest

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:22:57 pm
They are though. 9 points behind chelsea AND us already? Assuming one of those teams is capable of 90 points, which i'm sure we are, they're effectively done. They wont lose both though so it's irrelevant.

The season has barely started.
Three times in our recent history we were top at Christmas and ended up not winning the league. It is September. You never know whats going to happen.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 10:51:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.
Absolutely. I was just clarifying what the "hypothetical" discussion above was about.
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm
Quote from: palimpsest on Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
The season has barely started.
Three times in our recent history we were top at Christmas and ended up not winning the league. It is September. You never know whats going to happen.

Weren't we the only club to have undergone that experience? You'd have thought that we of all people would know better than to calculate ahead.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:07:49 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:05 pm
Weren't we the only club to have undergone that experience? You'd have thought that we of all people would know better than to calculate ahead.
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:07:49 pm
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!

I know that Norwich did it in the first Premier League season. Don't know if Man Utd were top at Christmas when Blackburn won it.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
Now, now, we know Evertonians get excited in September, let's just beat Brentford please (after letting the reserves loose on Norwich)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:07:49 pm
Only us, and four times, if I recall correctly... Four times!
I remember us being 9 points ahead at Christmas 1996, beat Leeds or Middlesbrough 5-0 at home to get that lead, then David James shit the bed completely for the second half of the season
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm
I know that Norwich did it in the first Premier League season. Don't know if Man Utd were top at Christmas when Blackburn won it.
I stand corrected. I browsed to check after I posted that, dunno why that was in my head, but many other teams did that. The worst was Villa 19098/99, finished 6th.

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1219180/Premier-League-teams-top-on-Christmas-Day-Liverpool-bad-omen

We still did it four times though...
afc turkish

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
The quoted poster used the present tense. And making such calculations is the very definition of counting one's chickens before they've hatched.

Have they crossed the Anfield Road?
swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:26:54 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:35:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/

The world's gone fucking mad, mad, mad. What the hell is a VVIP?  Even a VIP is a false concept, really representing someone with more money than sense, you can't be even more important than a very important person just because you have more money.

As for the Harvey Nicholls experience, my god, just go fucking shopping if you want that sort of shite.

Mad I say
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm
I remember us being 9 points ahead at Christmas 1996, beat Leeds or Middlesbrough 5-0 at home to get that lead, then David James shit the bed completely for the second half of the season

We beat Boro 5-1 and Fowler scored 4 including his 100ty for us the weekend before Christmas. We werent ever 9 clear though, I think the lead chopped and changed a bit too because I think we beat Forest after Christmas to go back to the top.
stockdam

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 18, 2021, 11:51:32 pm
How was that penalty overturned is beyond me... What was the obvious error? Even on replays it looked like Walker blocked the attempt without playing the ball.

In real-time it looked a penalty. When you see the replay then its clearly a foul..can anyone give any reason why the referee thought it wasnt a penalty? Totally bizarre.
swoopy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:48:41 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
In real-time it looked a penalty. When you see the replay then its clearly a foul..can anyone give any reason why the referee thought it wasnt a penalty? Totally bizarre.

Atkinson / Moss - Ref / VAR
Both absolutely well out of their depth in their jobs.
LiamG

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/

Don;t spurs have the same thing at their new ground?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:00:25 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
Don;t spurs have the same thing at their new ground?

Similar.

Achilles Heel

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:12:35 am
Not posted on here for a while, but if you, Chelsea and United all win your next 2 games we will be 9 points behind all 3 of you just 7 games into the season.

Back in 19/20 when you won 3-1 at Anfield, I thought we were finished. You were 9 points ahead then after 12 games having only dropped 1 point to United. It was still relatively early but your form was imperious at that point, CL winners,  best team in Europe and on a run  extending from the back end of 18/19 W21 D1 L0.  Never say never but I just thought that was that because you were just too good.

This time,  if we lose to both you and Chelsea, it will be a very tough ask but I will be more optimistic we can catch up than in 18/19.  First, our 2 best players by some distance are KDB and Foden and they should have returned to full fitness. Second, our most difficult away games will be out of the way early  - Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool - and our next 2 aways after you are  Brighton and United.  If playing well a long winning run potentialy could be on the cards again and there is always the hope you will all be dropping points to each other as United and Chelsea are definitely stronger.

The run of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away in one week is pretty daunting to say the least although the PSG game is the least important.

City and Liverpool games have been fantastic in recent years. The full flavour of some recent games is captured with the view from both sides in the free patreon link below.

"David Mooney is joined by City fan Dom Farrell and, from The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool fan Neil Atkinson, to reflect on four games between the two sides." https://www.patreon.com/posts/53768279

Neil is his usual brilliant self and David Mooney is well known to Anfield Wrap listeners. Dom Farrell is great as well.  Well worth a listen and the 4 games covered are:

City 1-0 Liverpool 2004/2005
Liverpool 4-3 City 2017/2018
Liverpool 3-0 City 2017/2018
City 2-1 Liverpool  2018/2019

Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:15:15 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:53:54 pm
Could do with these wining next week under the circumstances
And dining?
jackh

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:17:27 am
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 12:12:35 am
Not posted on here for a while, but if you, Chelsea and United all win your next 2 games we will be 9 points behind all 3 of you just 7 games into the season.

Back in 19/20 when you won 3-1 at Anfield, I thought we were finished. You were 9 points ahead then after 12 games having only dropped 1 point to United. It was still relatively early but your form was imperious at that point, CL winners,  best team in Europe and on a run  extending from the back end of 18/19 W21 D1 L0.  Never say never but I just thought that was that because you were just too good.

This time,  if we lose to both you and Chelsea, it will be a very tough ask but I will be more optimistic we can catch up than in 18/19.  First, our 2 best players by some distance are KDB and Foden and they should have returned to full fitness. Second, our most difficult away games will be out of the way early  - Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool - and our next 2 aways after you are  Brighton and United.  If playing well a long winning run potentialy could be on the cards again and there is always the hope you will all be dropping points to each other as United and Chelsea are definitely stronger.

The run of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away in one week is pretty daunting to say the least although the PSG game is the least important.

City and Liverpool games have been fantastic in recent years. The full flavour of some recent games is captured with the view from both sides in the free patreon link below.

"David Mooney is joined by City fan Dom Farrell and, from The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool fan Neil Atkinson, to reflect on four games between the two sides." https://www.patreon.com/posts/53768279

Neil is his usual brilliant self and David Mooney is well known to Anfield Wrap listeners. Dom Farrell is great as well.  Well worth a listen and the 4 games covered are:

City 1-0 Liverpool 2004/2005
Liverpool 4-3 City 2017/2018
Liverpool 3-0 City 2017/2018
City 2-1 Liverpool  2018/2019

I've had a few exchanges with David in the past and he's sound.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:19:27 am
Achilles Heel

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:43:40 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:17:27 am
I've had a few exchanges with David in the past and he's sound.

Nice to hear. I don't know him personally but he definitely comes over as one of the good guys.



Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:53:22 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:41:10 pm
We beat Boro 5-1 and Fowler scored 4 including his 100ty for us the weekend before Christmas. We werent ever 9 clear though, I think the lead chopped and changed a bit too because I think we beat Forest after Christmas to go back to the top.
Forgive my memory, I had started university in Manchester about 3 months prior, so I don't remember much about the first 6 months.
tonysleft

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:06:50 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:51:52 pm
I've not seen this before, the glass tunnel at the Emptyhad, where people can pay upwards of £650 a game and gawk as the players like exhibits in a zoo.



https://hospitality.mancity.com/hospitality/the-tunnel-club-vvip/
Dad I'm gonna stop scoffing at you.. the games gone
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:51:06 am
Jamie Jackson already has his Man City injury crisis article penned. Second time The Guardian have had this season
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:15:38 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Having been to the Etihad, I can fully understand why their fans have difficulty making it there. The concrete just isn't grey enough.

Maybe not enough slave labor died to build the etihad?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 05:11:49 am
Pep Guardiola is facing a mounting injury crisis with the fitness of Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko all in the balance as Manchester City enter a crucial three-match, eight-day period.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/19/pep-guardiola-faces-injury-crisis-as-manchester-city-start-crucial-run-of-games

Online RedSamba

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18269 on: Today at 06:56:57 am »
great excuse to splash another 500m in january
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18270 on: Today at 06:58:07 am »
Why's that guy holding his phone like that, the weirdo

Looks like Klopp taking a photo of Van Dijk (or is it Matip?)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18271 on: Today at 07:16:42 am »
