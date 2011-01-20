Not posted on here for a while, but if you, Chelsea and United all win your next 2 games we will be 9 points behind all 3 of you just 7 games into the season.
Back in 19/20 when you won 3-1 at Anfield, I thought we were finished. You were 9 points ahead then after 12 games having only dropped 1 point to United. It was still relatively early but your form was imperious at that point, CL winners, best team in Europe and on a run extending from the back end of 18/19 W21 D1 L0. Never say never but I just thought that was that because you were just too good.
This time, if we lose to both you and Chelsea, it will be a very tough ask but I will be more optimistic we can catch up than in 18/19. First, our 2 best players by some distance are KDB and Foden and they should have returned to full fitness. Second, our most difficult away games will be out of the way early - Tottenham, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool - and our next 2 aways after you are Brighton and United. If playing well a long winning run potentialy
could be on the cards again and
there is always the hope you will all be dropping points to each other as United and Chelsea are definitely stronger.
The run of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away in one week is pretty daunting to say the least although the PSG game is the least important.
