Klopp is always complaining himself tbf and gets a bad rap for it from other fans/media.



There's just something off about Guardiola. A lot of players he's managed before have said the same.



There’s an honesty and passion to Klopp’s complaints. As well as his charisma. He doesn’t do it to try to be clever or as some passive aggressive dig either.



It’s facinating actually (and amusing/annoying) how the media and other fans treats Kloppo in this sense, like somehow he is not allowed to complain or the best one - be a bad loser. That prick of an ex referee Mark Clattenburg has (ghost)written an autobiography (yes really) and I saw exerpts on Twitter the other day where he’s slagging off Klopp, who he seemingly really dislikes, and one of his digs was that he is a ‘bad loser’I mean, really? A hugely competitive professional football coach is a bad loser, wow!And Guardiola has the cheek to actually have a dig at Klopp last season for apparently making excuses, classless piece of crap that Guardiola is.