Klopp is always complaining himself tbf and gets a bad rap for it from other fans/media.
There's just something off about Guardiola. A lot of players he's managed before have said the same.
Its facinating actually (and amusing/annoying) how the media and other fans treats Kloppo in this sense, like somehow he is not allowed to complain or the best one - be a bad loser. That prick of an ex referee Mark Clattenburg has (ghost)written an autobiography (yes really) and I saw exerpts on Twitter the other day where hes slagging off Klopp, who he seemingly really dislikes, and one of his digs was that he is a bad loser
I mean, really? A hugely competitive professional football coach is a bad loser, wow!
Theres an honesty and passion to Klopps complaints. As well as his charisma. He doesnt do it to try to be clever or as some passive aggressive dig either.
And Guardiola has the cheek to actually have a dig at Klopp last season for apparently making excuses, classless piece of crap that Guardiola is.