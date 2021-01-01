« previous next »
Most season tickets about £350. No excuses about affordability at those prices.
The latest excuse I've seen for Wednesday is people had work or school to get up for in the morning. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/srwxJUXPHvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/srwxJUXPHvE</a>
Would make the ideal half-time song when City or Chelsea play at Anfield. Also stream it into the players tunnel and away dressing room.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

The latest excuse I've seen for Wednesday is people had work or school to get up for in the morning. ;D

Maybe they could petition UEFA to move their games to the weekend.
1.5 in human miles, aeons in human development.

We had to go to Tameside college every week/month as part of my MechEng degree at UMIST. We went there to do some of the practical work. I remember how the college students hated us poncey undergrads. I think thats a bit further east of OpenShaw, but yeah I was always glad to get back to campus.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Loving the fact that the blue moon thread for the Leipzig game is like 50 pages long now. Most of it complaining about pep, corruption and trams   ;D ;D
YNWA

Klopp is always complaining himself tbf and gets a bad rap for it from other fans/media.

There's just something off about Guardiola. A lot of players he's managed before have said the same.

Theres an honesty and passion to Klopps complaints. As well as his charisma. He doesnt do it to try to be clever or as some passive aggressive dig either.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

What is this fuckwittery on the BBC site? "Citizens" - really?



Only Kane can set him free
Cause he's guilty,guilty
Guilty as a fraud can be
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

I wouldnt be surprised if Guardiola is in a strop because he couldnt have Kane.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Klopp is always complaining himself tbf and gets a bad rap for it from other fans/media.

There's just something off about Guardiola. A lot of players he's managed before have said the same.

Its facinating actually (and amusing/annoying) how the media and other fans treats Kloppo in this sense, like somehow he is not allowed to complain or the best one - be a bad loser.  That prick of an ex referee Mark Clattenburg has (ghost)written an autobiography (yes really) and I saw exerpts on Twitter the other day where hes slagging off Klopp, who he seemingly really dislikes, and one of his digs was that he is a bad loser  ;D I mean, really?  A hugely competitive professional football coach is a bad loser, wow!


Theres an honesty and passion to Klopps complaints. As well as his charisma. He doesnt do it to try to be clever or as some passive aggressive dig either.

And Guardiola has the cheek to actually have a dig at Klopp last season for apparently making excuses, classless piece of crap that Guardiola is.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

100% true. I live in Manc now and heard a few who were offered then.

Think they were QR codes as you can still print the tickets out to be used.
Wow, that's so bad.

You have to live in Manchester?
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Klopp's never tried to eye gouge anyone.

Reckon Ped has thought about doing it, wouldn't have the guts though. Small man.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

I wouldnt be surprised if Guardiola is in a strop because he couldnt have Kane.
He's a bellend without any scruples whatsoever, wouldn't be at all surprised if he threw tantrums when he can't get the shiny baubles he wants for his overpriced Christmas tree.
