Klopp is always complaining himself tbf and gets a bad rap for it from other fans/media.



There's just something off about Guardiola. A lot of players he's managed before have said the same.



Theres an honesty and passion to Klopps complaints. As well as his charisma. He doesnt do it to try to be clever or as some passive aggressive dig either.



Its facinating actually (and amusing/annoying) how the media and other fans treats Kloppo in this sense, like somehow he is not allowed to complain or the best one - be a bad loser. That prick of an ex referee Mark Clattenburg has (ghost)written an autobiography (yes really) and I saw exerpts on Twitter the other day where hes slagging off Klopp, who he seemingly really dislikes, and one of his digs was that he is a bad loserI mean, really? A hugely competitive professional football coach is a bad loser, wow!And Guardiola has the cheek to actually have a dig at Klopp last season for apparently making excuses, classless piece of crap that Guardiola is.