Is the feeling that this will be at the end of his current contract, and am I correct in thinking that is 2023?



Really can't imagine their supporters coping well without (and please excuse the cringe-y term I'll use here) an 'aura manager' in charge - imagine them turning to someone with the temperament of their previous manager, Pellegrini for example...if they can't be bothered turning out for a first 'proper' home European match in eighteen months, they'll struggle to maintain fanbase unity at the first sign of a wobble from a non-box office manager. Nagelsman would perhaps be the one for them, but the timing won't work out given that he's only just joined Bayern - perhaps a year of pain and he joins them in 2024 after cleaning up with Bayern for three seasons. Vincent Kompany 2023, I wonder.



Under absolutely no illusions that we're going to find it extremely tough when Jurgen decides to move on, by the way, but I'd like to think that we've got a certain resolve to draw upon.



This seems way too hopeful and extremely unrealistic. There's no cap on the amount of money you can burn on new managers when the last one fails. Just look at the ridiculous success Chelsea have managed to achieve by cycle through managers and Abramovich continuing to stump up the cash to buy the best players. The only thing that changes their future is their owners losing interest, unfortunately.City fans would probably in some ways be pleased to see a new manager have a crack at winning the UCL. Perhaps they might even play a more exciting brand of football, because by God they are boring to watch for neutrals.Someone like Zidane would be a good manager for them given his aura and history winning the UCL. He has however said he has no interest in managing Utd so that probably carries over to City as well. Hansi Flick might also be available depending on how 2022 goes for Germany. But your right there are a very limited number of good managers around at Pep's level. Who knows, maybe Arteta might have proven himself a more seasoned and capable manager by then. haha