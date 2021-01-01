An irrelevant club. They try to make themselves important. The nouveau riche of all clubs. No matter what they win there will always be a big fuck off asterisk beside it, no matter what. I reckon when Pep goes, and if that happens with CL, they will drift off into nothing.
Is the feeling that this will be at the end of his current contract, and am I correct in thinking that is 2023?
Really can't imagine their supporters coping well without (and please excuse the cringe-y term I'll use here) an 'aura manager' in charge - imagine them turning to someone with the temperament of their previous manager, Pellegrini for example...if they can't be bothered turning out for a first 'proper' home European match in eighteen months, they'll struggle to maintain fanbase unity at the first sign of a wobble from a non-box office manager. Nagelsman would perhaps be the one for them, but the timing won't work out given that he's only just joined Bayern - perhaps a year of pain and he joins them in 2024 after cleaning up with Bayern for three seasons. Vincent Kompany 2023, I wonder.
Under absolutely no illusions that we're going to find it extremely tough when Jurgen decides to move on, by the way, but I'd like to think that we've got a certain resolve to draw upon.