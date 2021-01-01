« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1072489 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18120 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:31:02 pm
I think you're being grossly unfair to the City fans. I used to go to Openshaw Tech and had to get an omnibus from Picadilly station. The closer you got to Openshaw the more you expected to see matchstick men and matchstick dogs.

It's like a trip into something from Hellboy so who can blame those fragile souls who used to go to Maine Road having to journey to East Manchester from understandable reluctance.

The Etihad is only 1.5 miles, so no more than a 30 min walk, from Piccadilly station aint it?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18121 on: Yesterday at 10:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm
The Etihad is only 1.5 miles, so no more than a 30 min walk, from Piccadilly station aint it?

Pretty much. When i've been there i've walked it from the station via the canal which isn't a bad walk. Roughly 30 mins from station to ground via foot.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18122 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:46:24 pm
Liverpool - 6
Utd - 3
Forest - 2
Chelsea - 2
Villa - 1

Fuck off City you sportswashing shit stain of a club. 🖕
How would you think City fans would know what you are talking about? Any of it?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18123 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm »
An irrelevant club. They try to make themselves important. The nouveau riche  of all clubs. No matter what they win there will always be a big fuck off asterisk beside it, no matter what. I reckon when Pep goes, and if that happens with CL, they will drift off into nothing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18124 on: Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
How would you think City fans would know what you are talking about? Any of it?

felt like confusing the bellends ;)
« Reply #18125 on: Yesterday at 11:21:47 pm »
Motherfuckers really coming for AC Fuckin' Milan of all clubs.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18126 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Hilariously if Sterling had left it to Foden it would have stood
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18127 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Even Kyle walker was surprised that he didn't get sent off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18128 on: Yesterday at 11:51:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
Even Kyle walker was surprised that he didn't get sent off.
How was that penalty overturned is beyond me... What was the obvious error? Even on replays it looked like Walker blocked the attempt without playing the ball.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18129 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:08:17 pm
Love this from Bluemoon:

"AC Milan are about as relevant to Champs league as Bournemouth over the last decade ,Klippety in his romantic dewy eyed vision of europrean football , in fact the last time they met it was the European Cup , when it was proper comeptition when the CHAMPIONS played and not some half arsed football club finsihing 20 points behind the leaders.
If the Champions league was actually the CHAMPIONS league the Dippers woud have been in the wilderness for THIRTY FUCKING YEARS , its ony the greed of UEFA that has kept the Scouse Bastards relevant."

Milan are the second most decorated team in the history of the tournament, playing in 11 finals and winning 7 of them. While they've slipped over the last decade, they've qualified for the CL three times - considerably more than Bournemouth.

We met them in finals in 2005 and 2007, not in some bygone era.

And if the Champions league was actually the CHAMPIONS league, City wouldn't have had their glorious opportunity to bottle the final last year.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, Malmo, Panathinaikos, Partizan Belgrade and Brugge are as successful as Man City when it comes to the European Cup.

And yet Man City would still be on 0 European Cups if it was the old format 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18130 on: Today at 12:13:27 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
How would you think City fans would know what you are talking about? Any of it?

Now what do Liverpool have that we can count on one hand?

Should be easy for them to work out to be honest
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18131 on: Today at 12:25:38 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:13:27 am
Now what do Liverpool have that we can count on one hand?

Should be easy for them to work out to be honest
That may have a double meaning... Does this count as one of zero?

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18132 on: Today at 12:28:03 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:08:17 pm
Love this from Bluemoon:

"AC Milan are about as relevant to Champs league as Bournemouth over the last decade ,Klippety in his romantic dewy eyed vision of europrean football , in fact the last time they met it was the European Cup , when it was proper comeptition when the CHAMPIONS played and not some half arsed football club finsihing 20 points behind the leaders.
If the Champions league was actually the CHAMPIONS league the Dippers woud have been in the wilderness for THIRTY FUCKING YEARS , its ony the greed of UEFA that has kept the Scouse Bastards relevant."

Milan are the second most decorated team in the history of the tournament, playing in 11 finals and winning 7 of them. While they've slipped over the last decade, they've qualified for the CL three times - considerably more than Bournemouth.

We met them in finals in 2005 and 2007, not in some bygone era.

And if the Champions league was actually the CHAMPIONS league, City wouldn't have had their glorious opportunity to bottle the final last year.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, Malmo, Panathinaikos, Partizan Belgrade and Brugge are as successful as Man City when it comes to the European Cup.



Wonder if the Einstein who wrote this on BM stopped to think last season Man City made it to the Champions League Finals and lost.

That they qualified for the competition by finishing 18 points behind the Champions of the Premier League.

Proper competition indeed, half arsed City should have never been in it then Einstein.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18133 on: Today at 12:49:20 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm
An irrelevant club. They try to make themselves important. The nouveau riche  of all clubs. No matter what they win there will always be a big fuck off asterisk beside it, no matter what. I reckon when Pep goes, and if that happens with CL, they will drift off into nothing.

Is the feeling that this will be at the end of his current contract, and am I correct in thinking that is 2023?

Really can't imagine their supporters coping well without (and please excuse the cringe-y term I'll use here) an 'aura manager' in charge - imagine them turning to someone with the temperament of their previous manager, Pellegrini for example...if they can't be bothered turning out for a first 'proper' home European match in eighteen months, they'll struggle to maintain fanbase unity at the first sign of a wobble from a non-box office manager.  Nagelsman would perhaps be the one for them, but the timing won't work out given that he's only just joined Bayern - perhaps a year of pain and he joins them in 2024 after cleaning up with Bayern for three seasons.  Vincent Kompany 2023, I wonder.

Under absolutely no illusions that we're going to find it extremely tough when Jurgen decides to move on, by the way, but I'd like to think that we've got a certain resolve to draw upon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18134 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:49:20 am
Is the feeling that this will be at the end of his current contract, and am I correct in thinking that is 2023?

Just in time for the Curva Sud to get tired of Mourinho and the Special One can get that City Job.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18135 on: Today at 01:45:39 am »
In order of management skills:
Klopp > Alpine Klopp > Pep
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18136 on: Today at 02:57:36 am »
Their program today. It's really got to them hasn't it?

https://twitter.com/tomcrockerecho/status/1439211684640481282?s=21
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18137 on: Today at 03:24:43 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:49:20 am
Is the feeling that this will be at the end of his current contract, and am I correct in thinking that is 2023?

Really can't imagine their supporters coping well without (and please excuse the cringe-y term I'll use here) an 'aura manager' in charge - imagine them turning to someone with the temperament of their previous manager, Pellegrini for example...if they can't be bothered turning out for a first 'proper' home European match in eighteen months, they'll struggle to maintain fanbase unity at the first sign of a wobble from a non-box office manager.  Nagelsman would perhaps be the one for them, but the timing won't work out given that he's only just joined Bayern - perhaps a year of pain and he joins them in 2024 after cleaning up with Bayern for three seasons.  Vincent Kompany 2023, I wonder.

Under absolutely no illusions that we're going to find it extremely tough when Jurgen decides to move on, by the way, but I'd like to think that we've got a certain resolve to draw upon.

This seems way too hopeful and extremely unrealistic.  There's no cap on the amount of money you can burn on new managers when the last one fails.  Just look at the ridiculous success Chelsea have managed to achieve by cycle through managers and Abramovich continuing to stump up the cash to buy the best players.  The only thing that changes their future is their owners losing interest, unfortunately.

City fans would probably in some ways be pleased to see a new manager have a crack at winning the UCL.  Perhaps they might even play a more exciting brand of football, because by God they are boring to watch for neutrals.

Someone like Zidane would be a good manager for them given his aura and history winning the UCL.  He has however said he has no interest in managing Utd so that probably carries over to City as well.  Hansi Flick might also be available depending on how 2022 goes for Germany.  But your right there are a very limited number of good managers around at Pep's level.  Who knows, maybe Arteta might have proven himself a more seasoned and capable manager by then. haha


 
