'Man City Supporter's Club General Secretary Kevin Parker: "Thanks to a bit of football tribalism our stadium is well known as the 'Emptihad', but the reality is our support is very good.. we're more hardcore and local. We certainly don't have 4000 tourists every game like Man Utd/Liverpool."':-



I find this 'tribalism' statement quite interesting, perhaps the place is not actually very welcoming to visiting or new fans. I'll share a story with you:-A very good mate of mine who I've known since primary school was a Liverpool fan when we were kids but not really into football in terms of playing it, watching it or going to matches so to speak. Anyway as he gets older and he has more time / money on his hands, he starts to develop an interest in watching football. He announces that he his a City fan, circa 2008, I'm guessing? He starts taking more of an interest and watching alot more football on the telly. Eventually he buys a ticket to go and watch them at the Emptihad, his first ever match, so pretty excited I guess.So he's in the ground soaking up the 'atmosphere', admiring the fantastic architecture and taking pictures left, right and centre. The match kicks off and he is still taking pictures and he starts to get abuse from the 'hard core' mancs in the stand behind. Comments like 'fuck off with the camera, support the team' and 'fucking typical day tripper, taking fucking pictures instead of supporting'. Bearing in mind this lad is reasonably local, He was quite shocked and intimated by it all and confided in me later, being the experienced 'match going supporter' that I am. Of course I was very sympathetic and with a grin I just said 'moody mancs, what did you expect?'.It does beg the question though as to what sort of atmosphere these 'fans' are creating, they seem to be intimating their own fans far more than any opposing fans or opposing teams.