« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1066295 times)

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm »
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,454
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
Is the right answer; I don't give a fuck what they win.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,004
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18002 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.
There have been other plastic pretenders, off the top of my head, Monaco (although they had a fairly decent history beforehand), Malaga, and Anzhi from Dagestan in Russia.
Logged

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,598
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18003 on: Yesterday at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.

I think youre in a minority. Its a piss take thread.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18004 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 02:18:13 pm
Pep's got form for shitting on the city fans

On that occasion, in September 2016, 30,270 turned up to boo the Champions League anthem

 :lmao

I mean wtf is wrong with them?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,454
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18005 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.
Keep your hair on mate  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18006 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:06:12 pm


The fella at the front looking to our right, at the girl...

...seems to have a twin a few rows back just to the left of the fella with the painted face. Might even be a triplet towards the top left of the lower tier.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,741
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18007 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm
Keep your hair on mate  ::)

He needs to Regain some perspective
Logged

Offline EnfieldRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Where's the beef?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18008 on: Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
None of them have got a pint. They just go the pub to sing?

IIRC its because the club didnt want to depict alcohol out of respect for the owners so the actors all had pints of water - which is completely normal
Logged

Offline EnfieldRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • Where's the beef?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18009 on: Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
He needs to Regain some perspective

£100m was a lot toupee for Grealish
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18010 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm
Never gets old. Pep Fawltyola.

Indeed, the closest we'll ever get to seeing Pep thrash the 4th official with a branch
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18011 on: Today at 12:03:02 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Chelsea, Man City and PSG - the 3 most plastic clubs there has ever been in the history of the game. Nobody takes genuine notice when they win.

Indeed, yes. It's a bit like Peter Stringfellow's conquests, meaningless cash based but fundamentally empty experiences.

(not that he gets up to much these days, being dead n all)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 322
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18012 on: Today at 12:10:47 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm
The fella at the front looking to our right, at the girl...

...seems to have a twin a few rows back just to the left of the fella with the painted face. Might even be a triplet towards the top left of the lower tier.

I just noticed the two Asian blokes (either side of the shorter Asian bloke) in front of that twin are identical clones. They've not even bothered to change positions. Lazy.

And the woman with the bobble hat next to the black dude is the same woman with almost the same hat two persons above.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,496
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18013 on: Today at 12:11:39 am »
Quote from: EnfieldRed on Yesterday at 11:52:51 pm
IIRC its because the club didnt want to depict alcohol out of respect for the owners so the actors all had pints of water - which is completely normal

In fairness (ha!), I think that was an ad for a sponsor rather than an official club thing. Coincidentally the he sponsor was a company based in Abu Dhabi and therefore they didnt show anyone consuming alcohol.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18014 on: Today at 12:19:57 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:40:46 pm
'Man City Supporter's Club General Secretary Kevin Parker: "Thanks to a bit of football tribalism our stadium is well known as the 'Emptihad', but the reality is our support is very good.. we're more hardcore and local. We certainly don't have 4000 tourists every game like Man Utd/Liverpool."':-

https://streamable.com/9njmic (also a bit where he says "... when in reality attendances for Premier League games at City is always capacity")


even the reddit thread on this has pulled him on his claims - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ppyb4m/man_city_supporters_club_general_secretary_kevin

I find this 'tribalism' statement quite interesting, perhaps the place is not actually very welcoming to visiting or new fans. I'll share a story with you:-

A very good mate of mine who I've known since primary school was a Liverpool fan when we were kids but not really into football in terms of playing it, watching it or going to matches so to speak. Anyway as he gets older and he has more time / money on his hands, he starts to develop an interest in watching football. He announces that he his a City fan, circa 2008, I'm guessing? He starts taking more of an interest  and watching alot more football on the telly. Eventually he buys a ticket to go and watch them at the Emptihad, his first ever match, so pretty excited I guess.

So he's in the ground soaking up the 'atmosphere', admiring the fantastic architecture and taking pictures left, right and centre. The match kicks off and he is still taking pictures and he starts to get abuse from the 'hard core' mancs in the stand behind. Comments like 'fuck off with the camera, support the team' and 'fucking typical day tripper, taking fucking pictures instead of supporting'. Bearing in mind this lad is reasonably local, He was quite shocked and intimated by it all and confided in me later, being the experienced 'match going supporter' that I am. Of course I was very sympathetic and with a grin I just said 'moody mancs, what did you expect?'.
 ;D

It does beg the question though as to what sort of atmosphere these 'fans' are creating, they seem to be intimating their own fans far more than any opposing fans or opposing teams.

 :lmao

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,454
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18015 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
He needs to Regain some perspective
Quote from: EnfieldRed on Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm
£100m was a lot toupee for Grealish
Sounds like a load of follicles to me  ;D

PS... Fuck the ffp cheating arseholes.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18016 on: Today at 12:23:57 am »
So a Etihad Airways sponsored club suffers from empty seats on show just like the said Airline who also suffer from lots of empty seats.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18017 on: Today at 12:48:15 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
He needs to Regain some perspective

;D
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,043
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18018 on: Today at 12:56:43 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:22:45 am
Sounds like a load of follicles to me  ;D

PS... Fuck the ffp cheating arseholes.

No need to split hairs, really...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,478
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18019 on: Today at 05:25:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:03:24 pm
Fucking hardcore is Kevin.



The show Kevin Can Fuck Himself was actually based on THIS Kevin. Fun fact.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #18020 on: Today at 05:35:02 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:19:57 am
I find this 'tribalism' statement quite interesting, perhaps the place is not actually very welcoming to visiting or new fans. I'll share a story with you:-

A very good mate of mine who I've known since primary school was a Liverpool fan when we were kids but not really into football in terms of playing it, watching it or going to matches so to speak. Anyway as he gets older and he has more time / money on his hands, he starts to develop an interest in watching football. He announces that he his a City fan, circa 2008, I'm guessing? He starts taking more of an interest  and watching alot more football on the telly. Eventually he buys a ticket to go and watch them at the Emptihad, his first ever match, so pretty excited I guess.

So he's in the ground soaking up the 'atmosphere', admiring the fantastic architecture and taking pictures left, right and centre. The match kicks off and he is still taking pictures and he starts to get abuse from the 'hard core' mancs in the stand behind. Comments like 'fuck off with the camera, support the team' and 'fucking typical day tripper, taking fucking pictures instead of supporting'. Bearing in mind this lad is reasonably local, He was quite shocked and intimated by it all and confided in me later, being the experienced 'match going supporter' that I am. Of course I was very sympathetic and with a grin I just said 'moody mancs, what did you expect?'.
 ;D

It does beg the question though as to what sort of atmosphere these 'fans' are creating, they seem to be intimating their own fans far more than any opposing fans or opposing teams.

 :lmao

Browse the old threads on day trippers circa 2010-2011 and there are many threads about locals ridiculing OOTers. It happens at all the grounds, including Anfield.
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Up
« previous next »
 