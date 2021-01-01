« previous next »
Reply #17960 on: Today at 04:12:40 pm
Mate is a city fan hell maybe go to 5 PL games a season and he doesnt have any problems getting a ticket for any game apart from Liverpool and utd. Tickets always go to general sale, bar those 2 games.
Reply #17961 on: Today at 04:14:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:04:45 pm
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU</a>

Wonder who it was knocking on the door during that interview on 1:47.  Probably big Sam, like a vulture sensing Baldy was about to jack it in
Reply #17962 on: Today at 04:19:43 pm
I was in Manchester Wednesday on a works do. Got on last train to Leeds via Halifax and at least 3 City fans got off, so they didn't have an issue.
Reply #17963 on: Today at 04:20:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:01:09 pm
Was Milan game sold out by the way? A lot of City fans pointing to the 51k attendance as proof we had thousands of empty seats.

It was officially sold out for home fans. Milan hardly brought any, most of the corner block of the away end was empty. CL is always slightly lower attendances than PL anyway due to the extra UEFA hoardings I think. Plus with the red zone this season I think our attendances in general will be slightly less due to space around the dugouts etc. Ours are always a slightly odd figure anyway because they're not based on sold tickets like some clubs but on actual attendance.
Reply #17964 on: Today at 04:24:24 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 04:19:43 pm
I was in Manchester Wednesday on a works do. Got on last train to Leeds via Halifax and at least 3 City fans got off, so they didn't have an issue.

47% of the Manchester City fanbase!
Reply #17965 on: Today at 04:43:19 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:04:45 pm
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU</a>

Touchy  ;D.

I like the fans that we have.  Well, when you only have about 5 you can get to know them personally, cant you.
Reply #17966 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:24:24 pm
47% of the Manchester City fanbase!

Come on there's tens of them!  :D
Reply #17967 on: Today at 04:46:28 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:04:45 pm
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU</a>

Getting a bit narky isn't he? I can see a full blown Mourinho meltdown on the horizon
Reply #17968 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:20:38 pm
It was officially sold out for home fans. Milan hardly brought any, most of the corner block of the away end was empty. CL is always slightly lower attendances than PL anyway due to the extra UEFA hoardings I think. Plus with the red zone this season I think our attendances in general will be slightly less due to space around the dugouts etc. Ours are always a slightly odd figure anyway because they're not based on sold tickets like some clubs but on actual attendance.

Hospitality had a fair few gaps in on Wednesday.

Not sure if normally those are taken up by UEFA and sponsors though and whether they count in the figures?
Reply #17969 on: Today at 04:59:34 pm
I'd like him to call their fans plastics for a golden shot
Reply #17970 on: Today at 05:04:46 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 04:19:43 pm
I was in Manchester Wednesday on a works do. Got on last train to Leeds via Halifax and at least 3 City fans got off, so they didn't have an issue.

Apart from being City fans.
Reply #17971 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:04:45 pm
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU</a>

So he's doesn't want to be a big club and win things then :lmao

Touchy fucking bald fraud.
Reply #17972 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm
When people on here keep referring to Pep as bald in a negative way I think we sound like massive dick heads.
Reply #17973 on: Today at 05:55:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:55:06 am
What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive. I mean it's not as if other clubs don't have to pay for European games as well as STs is it? ::) United's are included but that still means they're paying for it at some point. And as people have pointed out, City were practically giving tickets away this week and still no one wanted them. I think the main point it highlights is that in our case, we'd be able to fill it still with tickets being passed on to F&F or put back on sale to other fans who don't normally get the chance to go. They clearly don't have them to fall back on, so why don't they just admit it instead of trying to act all high and mighty all the time, there's no shame in being a small club.

Managed to get a pair of F&F ticket for Wednesday via my lad. Was pleasantly surprised to hear the Road end singing loud and despite some moaning bastard behind us reminding me why the Kop used to take the piss, the atmosphere in the Sir Kenny was good as well.
We had a lift to the drive, and had to walk up Townsend Ave to get to the ground because of traffic. We then had to Soccerbus it into town and got home just after midnight walking the last mile from South Parkway.
Manchester sporting events have some of the best transport links available.

In addition, I was in Manchester last Friday hoping to see the Cricket, and ended up having a few beers in the now trendy Ancoats with my son, within sight of the Emptyhad. He was pointing out the developments owned by the Abu Dhabi crowd. They have basically bought the councils support with the money they have ploughed in.
But judging by the price of some of the new build in the area, their investments are doing well.
We were walking along the rancid canal on the edge of the Miles Platting area and walked past what looked like grey containers with glass doors making up a row of 3 story terraced houses. Hard up against the towpath and with a tiny patio at the back £540k a pop. And according to the workmen on the job they are shite.
So all this poverty is bollocks. Its just that people of the Manchester Venice would rather spend their money on avocado squash on toast with halloumi fries.
Reply #17974 on: Today at 06:06:12 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:42:32 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn6fNYwtGc4

The only time they can fill a stadium is when they clone that pointy-dance extra in Adobe After Effects.

Reply #17975 on: Today at 06:50:11 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:06:12 pm

Is that Aguero and Gundogan's love child dancing on the right?
Reply #17976 on: Today at 07:12:39 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:22:42 pm
Imagine thinking you're a big club but the head of your supporters club is actively not wanting to attract more fans.
They sound more like Everton every day.
Reply #17977 on: Today at 07:27:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:15:08 pm
I do think its all been a big shock to his big ego that Man City fans are nowhere near comprable either in numbers, or behaviour to Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans.  Maybe he thought that him turning up as their first superstar manager, would elevate the club to such levels that their ground would be full each game with a vibrant fanbase.

But nothing has changed in that regard, because a smaller club who won the sportswash lottery doesnt become something its never been.   Its probably finally dawned on him hence the I know who we are comment, that this is how itll be. A club who may buy many wonderful players with its bottomless pit of cash and with that win titles, but who will always remain souless.  Their fans are just a reflection of their club.
Definitely this. Good post mate, I'd never really thought about what he feels.
It may have taken a few years for it to sink in, but when he arrives he dazzled by the dosh, he ignores the empty seats as it's a side distraction that doesn't register. As his stars run riot to his tune in his mind there must be a genuine reason, excuse for the poor show. It continues without really being an issue to him perhaps - except when he goes to a couple of other places. Hmmm.
Covid hits, Empty is Empty, time to reflect, wish for the return of the numbers.
Yay, they can ALL come again. wtf! There is no ALL.
Money, players, big bucks, but really its nothing, its for no one, its for themselves in a period of time which you'll never look back on fondly. Actually, it's shit, its fucking fake. Look at that nice thing over there, I'd love that. Be arsed with this.
Reply #17978 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:50:11 pm
Is that Aguero and Gundogan's love child dancing on the right?
On the right, on the left, and in the upper stand  ;)
