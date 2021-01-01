What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive. I mean it's not as if other clubs don't have to pay for European games as well as STs is it? United's are included but that still means they're paying for it at some point. And as people have pointed out, City were practically giving tickets away this week and still no one wanted them. I think the main point it highlights is that in our case, we'd be able to fill it still with tickets being passed on to F&F or put back on sale to other fans who don't normally get the chance to go. They clearly don't have them to fall back on, so why don't they just admit it instead of trying to act all high and mighty all the time, there's no shame in being a small club.



Managed to get a pair of F&F ticket for Wednesday via my lad. Was pleasantly surprised to hear the Road end singing loud and despite some moaning bastard behind us reminding me why the Kop used to take the piss, the atmosphere in the Sir Kenny was good as well.We had a lift to the drive, and had to walk up Townsend Ave to get to the ground because of traffic. We then had to Soccerbus it into town and got home just after midnight walking the last mile from South Parkway.Manchester sporting events have some of the best transport links available.In addition, I was in Manchester last Friday hoping to see the Cricket, and ended up having a few beers in the now trendy Ancoats with my son, within sight of the Emptyhad. He was pointing out the developments owned by the Abu Dhabi crowd. They have basically bought the councils support with the money they have ploughed in.But judging by the price of some of the new build in the area, their investments are doing well.We were walking along the rancid canal on the edge of the Miles Platting area and walked past what looked like grey containers with glass doors making up a row of 3 story terraced houses. Hard up against the towpath and with a tiny patio at the back £540k a pop. And according to the workmen on the job they are shite.So all this poverty is bollocks. Its just that people of the Manchester Venice would rather spend their money on avocado squash on toast with halloumi fries.