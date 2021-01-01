« previous next »
Mate is a city fan hell maybe go to 5 PL games a season and he doesnt have any problems getting a ticket for any game apart from Liverpool and utd. Tickets always go to general sale, bar those 2 games.
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZnC_Cbiu3PU</a>

Wonder who it was knocking on the door during that interview on 1:47.  Probably big Sam, like a vulture sensing Baldy was about to jack it in
I was in Manchester Wednesday on a works do. Got on last train to Leeds via Halifax and at least 3 City fans got off, so they didn't have an issue.
Was Milan game sold out by the way? A lot of City fans pointing to the 51k attendance as proof we had thousands of empty seats.

It was officially sold out for home fans. Milan hardly brought any, most of the corner block of the away end was empty. CL is always slightly lower attendances than PL anyway due to the extra UEFA hoardings I think. Plus with the red zone this season I think our attendances in general will be slightly less due to space around the dugouts etc. Ours are always a slightly odd figure anyway because they're not based on sold tickets like some clubs but on actual attendance.
I was in Manchester Wednesday on a works do. Got on last train to Leeds via Halifax and at least 3 City fans got off, so they didn't have an issue.

47% of the Manchester City fanbase!
