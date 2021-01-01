It was officially sold out for home fans. Milan hardly brought any, most of the corner block of the away end was empty. CL is always slightly lower attendances than PL anyway due to the extra UEFA hoardings I think. Plus with the red zone this season I think our attendances in general will be slightly less due to space around the dugouts etc. Ours are always a slightly odd figure anyway because they're not based on sold tickets like some clubs but on actual attendance.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:22:32 pm by redgriffin73 »

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."