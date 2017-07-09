Baldiola finds some weird, weird hills to die on.



Rage Against the Fans. Yeah, keep going mate



I get the impression - and stop me if my perception of the choosy, elitist, cardigan-wearing fairweather manager is wrong to you - he just being entitled:



In his head he is the BEST manager with the BEST team so should have the MOST fans to GAZE UPON HIS GLORIES



I do find it hilarious in another way though:



He / Man City are having to artificially generate atmosphere. But of course!



Surprised they don't just hire stand ins. Judging from the dropping ticket prices, they'll be handing them out for free outside the Emptyhad soon. Mums with prams, skagheads, lost tourists: welcome one and all! Free ticket! Bring the family! See the Plasticos!



I do think its all been a big shock to his big ego that Man City fans are nowhere near comprable either in numbers, or behaviour to Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans. Maybe he thought that him turning up as their first superstar manager, would elevate the club to such levels that their ground would be full each game with a vibrant fanbase.But nothing has changed in that regard, because a smaller club who won the sportswash lottery doesnt become something its never been. Its probably finally dawned on him hence the I know who we are comment, that this is how itll be. A club who may buy many wonderful players with its bottomless pit of cash and with that win titles, but who will always remain souless. Their fans are just a reflection of their club.