I do think its all been a big shock to his big ego that Man City fans are nowhere near comprable either in numbers, or behaviour to Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans. Maybe he thought that him turning up as their first superstar manager, would elevate the club to such levels that their ground would be full each game with a vibrant fanbase.
But nothing has changed in that regard, because a smaller club who won the sportswash lottery doesnt become something its never been. Its probably finally dawned on him hence the I know who we are comment, that this is how itll be. A club who may buy many wonderful players with its bottomless pit of cash and with that win titles, but who will always remain souless. Their fans are just a reflection of their club.
This is a spot on post, measured and accurate. Thank you for it
Personally I dunno. I don't think that club deserve more than hollered cries of PLASTICOOOOOS
Pep is fascinating if you can be arsed.
Was he sold a raw deal thus is he ignorant and this blinkered? The ego attacks would suggest as much
However the deals, the regime, the stink of the entire deal: Cmooooon he's in bed with it, part and parcel involved.
One would suggest he voices these concerns at the board level.
I just...I remember times when Klopp invoked us to sing at games. Make noise to get behind the team. That is absolutely the correct way to go about it. It was respectful, spirited, and it worked.
But that's just illustrative of a gulf in class.
The thing about winning the lottery.https://www.gwern.net/docs/rotten.com/library/culture/lottery-winners/index.html
Of course it is as much a curse as a blessing.
Guardiola knows he isn't us. With our history. Our lineage. Our painstaking effort crossing generations, our tragedy-infused love for eachother, our heart, our soul, our trophy cabinet, our ethos, our legitimacy, our authenticity.
If only you could buy those qualities, eh Pep?