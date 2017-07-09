« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 444 445 446 447 448 [449]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1062998 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,470
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17920 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:51:25 pm
He can fuck off,we have far more than 4000 tourists every game  :D
Not sure the paymasters share his local view either. They are desperate to be seen as a global club.

This is where I have a bit of solidarity with United. A very rare occurrence!

Everton and City are desperate to ridicule us for our tourists and out of town fans but theyd love to have them too as its one of the things that comes with having a successful club. It should do anyway, not sure why no one really gives a shit about City!
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17921 on: Today at 01:38:10 pm »
He'd do well to remember the constant "banter" from his six fingered cousins towards Liverpool about "bin dippers"

House looks a mess too. Typically scruffy Stockport house
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,993
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17922 on: Today at 01:38:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:07 pm
Guardiola: I won't apologise for comments about fans
Pep Guardiola was criticised by Kevin Parker, the general secretary of Manchester Citys official supporters club this week after commenting on the attendance for the Champions League match against Leipzig.

Pep, speaking today: Did I say after the game against Leipzig I was disappointed because the stadium was not full? No. [Kevin Parkers] Interpretation is interpretation ... Im not going to apologise for what I said. Im surprised about what happened about this man ... what I said: We would love ... we need their support ... with 10,000, 50,000, 40,000, 60,000 ... it doesnt matter how many people come. I invite them to enjoy another game ... because we need their support. If after five seasons people cant understand [what I said] ... Im not going to apologise for what I said ... Im incredibly grateful for the support we have had ... If they dont come for any reason its perfect ... I never was here to say: Why you didnt come? ... if you dont, you dont ... [but] I will not apologise to him, absolutely not.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/sep/17/premier-league-team-news-and-more-weekend-football-countdown-live

He also said I know who we are.

Bit of a telling comment that really, as who they are, are a club owned soley for the purpose of sportswashing a human rights abusing emirate state, and nothing more.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17923 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:43:49 pm
Remember the send off for Pellegrini in his last game at the club, who for his 3 seasons there won a trophy every season.

Poor guy at 4:04 looks like he wants to cry or the Emptyhad turf to swallow him up to get away from that plastic monstrosity of a club. :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8ofqIAGwfyU&amp;t=244s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8ofqIAGwfyU&amp;t=244s</a>

I always like Pellegrini to be honest. Guy had some class about him. I remember the year when we beat them in the title race under Brendan and he stood at the edge of the pitch after the game and applauded every one of our lads off. Class act.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17924 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn6fNYwtGc4

The only time they can fill a stadium is when they clone that pointy-dance extra in Adobe After Effects.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,104
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17925 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:17:07 pm
Guardiola: I won't apologise for comments about fans
Pep Guardiola was criticised by Kevin Parker, the general secretary of Manchester Citys official supporters club this week after commenting on the attendance for the Champions League match against Leipzig.

Pep, speaking today: Did I say after the game against Leipzig I was disappointed because the stadium was not full? No. [Kevin Parkers] Interpretation is interpretation ... Im not going to apologise for what I said. Im surprised about what happened about this man ... what I said: We would love ... we need their support ... with 10,000, 50,000, 40,000, 60,000 ... it doesnt matter how many people come. I invite them to enjoy another game ... because we need their support. If after five seasons people cant understand [what I said] ... Im not going to apologise for what I said ... Im incredibly grateful for the support we have had ... If they dont come for any reason its perfect ... I never was here to say: Why you didnt come? ... if you dont, you dont ... [but] I will not apologise to him, absolutely not.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/sep/17/premier-league-team-news-and-more-weekend-football-countdown-live

Hahahahahahhahahahahhahaha - the fan are going to hate him soon
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17926 on: Today at 01:52:44 pm »
Even their manager thinks they're not a big club this is quality. "I know the history. I learned the history of this club, what it means to travel and follow this team. I don't want to be like United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Madrid, like all the big clubs, we are who we are"
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,500
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17927 on: Today at 01:54:29 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:42:32 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn6fNYwtGc4

The only time they can fill a stadium is when they clone that pointy-dance extra in Adobe After Effects.

I'm assuming it must be a bug, but that video doesn't have the "Comments are disabled" message underneath, says I can post a comment.
But somehow since it was posted in 2018 there's been.....0 comments. It's so fitting  :lmao
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17928 on: Today at 01:55:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:35:40 pm
This is where I have a bit of solidarity with United. A very rare occurrence!

Everton and City are desperate to ridicule us for our tourists and out of town fans but theyd love to have them too as its one of the things that comes with having a successful club. It should do anyway, not sure why no one really gives a shit about City!
They desperately want that following too, but for slightly different reasons. But because they don't have it they try to ridicule it.

Not my words but interesting reading:

Asked why the firm chose LFC over all of the other clubs in the world, he said: "First and foremost, their media footprint is huge.

"They've got the largest social following in football, which is very important to us.

"They've got a tremendous global fan base in markets that are important to us as well - Brazil, Mexico and Southeast Asia, their brands are very strong. Those are markets that are strong to us.

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,354
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17929 on: Today at 01:57:48 pm »
Pep needs to do a Rafa and turn up this weekend in his trackie saying "I am concentrating on coaching my team" after that Kevin guy told him to concentrate on managing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17930 on: Today at 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:57:48 pm
Pep needs to do a Rafa and turn up this weekend in his trackie saying "I am concentrating on coaching my team" after that Kevin guy told him to concentrate on managing.

Fuck that, Pep should never ditch the cardigan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,948
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17931 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Begging people to turn up

He is like a child begging is estranged alcoholic dad to show up to the christmas play
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17932 on: Today at 02:06:03 pm »
When I first saw the transcript of the press conference I thought it was all just blown out of proportion and that he probably wasn't actually as pissed off as the comments made him look.

Just saw the interview and he's defo not happy with that supporters trust blert.

It's just all so embarrassing, like most things they do. They should have just stuck to 50k seats and given half to corporates and 1/4 of the seats to their massive sponsorship hoardings and called it a day.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,993
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17933 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
United have 'Fergies right your fans are shite' sung at them, now Abu Dhabi will have 'Pep was right, your fans are shite' sang at them.  Nice when they make their own ammo for oppo fans!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17934 on: Today at 02:07:06 pm »
Baldiola finds some weird, weird hills to die on.

Rage Against the Fans. Yeah, keep going mate

I get the impression - and stop me if my perception of the choosy, elitist, cardigan-wearing fairweather manager is wrong to you - he just being entitled:

In his head he is the BEST manager with the BEST team so should have the MOST fans to GAZE UPON HIS GLORIES

I do find it hilarious in another way though:

He / Man City are having to artificially generate atmosphere. But of course!

Surprised they don't just hire stand ins. Judging from the dropping ticket prices, they'll be handing them out for free outside the Emptyhad soon. Mums with prams, skagheads, lost tourists: welcome one and all! Free ticket! Bring the family! See the Plasticos!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,993
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17935 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:07:06 pm
Baldiola finds some weird, weird hills to die on.

Rage Against the Fans. Yeah, keep going mate

I get the impression - and stop me if my perception of the choosy, elitist, cardigan-wearing fairweather manager is wrong to you - he just being entitled:

In his head he is the BEST manager with the BEST team so should have the MOST fans to GAZE UPON HIS GLORIES

I do find it hilarious in another way though:

He / Man City are having to artificially generate atmosphere. But of course!

Surprised they don't just hire stand ins. Judging from the dropping ticket prices, they'll be handing them out for free outside the Emptyhad soon. Mums with prams, skagheads, lost tourists: welcome one and all! Free ticket! Bring the family! See the Plasticos!

I do think its all been a big shock to his big ego that Man City fans are nowhere near comprable either in numbers, or behaviour to Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans.  Maybe he thought that him turning up as their first superstar manager, would elevate the club to such levels that their ground would be full each game with a vibrant fanbase.

But nothing has changed in that regard, because a smaller club who won the sportswash lottery doesnt become something its never been.   Its probably finally dawned on him hence the I know who we are comment, that this is how itll be. A club who may buy many wonderful players with its bottomless pit of cash and with that win titles, but who will always remain souless.  Their fans are just a reflection of their club.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17936 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:52:44 pm
I don't want to be like United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Madrid, like all the big clubs, we are who we are"


Wouldn't worry too much about that
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,713
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17937 on: Today at 02:18:13 pm »
Pep's got form for shitting on the city fans

Quote
For Guardiola, it is not the the first time he has seemingly questioned the City fanbase.
In January 2020, after City had beaten Championship side Fulham 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round in front of 39,223 supporters, Guardiola criticised supporters for not filling the stadium.

Hopefully in the next game against United, our fans can come and make the stadium full. It was not full. I dont know why. Hopefully they will support us more.
That criticism didnt go down well with City fans, which prompted this non-apology two days later.

It was never my intention to offend the fans. From day one until the last one here what I want is to fight and play as good as possible to see the Etihad Stadium full every single game. Maybe it was my mistake that I thought Sunday at 1pm would be full.

Guardiolas comments on Tuesday came almost five years to the day since he first questioned the City support.

On that occasion, in September 2016, 30,270 turned up to boo the Champions League anthem and see City batter Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0. The attendance was 25,000 shy of the Etihads 55,000 capacity. But the game had been rescheduled from the previous evening, when it was originally postponed because of heavy rain.

Still, Guardiola urged City fans to forget their grudge against UEFA to come and fill the stadium.

I was not here for what happened but they must forget what happened in the past. All we can do is play every time better and people will say I spend 90 minutes there and I have fun.

Today the stadium is not completely full so the only thing we can do is play good so the people at home say wow next time I will be there. We have to be so proud to play in this competition. In coming here in three or four weeks are coming the best football players ever with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Barcelona and we have to enjoy it. The people are listening so I am sure they are going to do that.

Our players deserve the stadium completely full and hopefully against Barcelona and Celtic it is going to happen.

 By October 2018, Guardiola still didnt feel the backing of City fans while he was toiling to win them the Champions League.
Before a group match away at Shakhtar Donetsk, the manager urged the fans to do their bit.

We have to be pushed by everyone surrounding Manchester City that we have to win it  and we still dont have that feeling from the fans.
I feel were a really good team but you still need something special to win the Champions League and still I dont feel it. But every year well get closer and, sooner or later, its going to happen.

 

Logged
Believer

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,105
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17938 on: Today at 02:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 02:18:13 pm
Pep's got form for shitting on the city fans


39,223 supporters for that FA cup game, the lying c*nts can fuck off :lmao



« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:58 pm by FiSh77 »
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,610
  • ....mmm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17939 on: Today at 02:27:37 pm »
Baldie's right your fans are shite.
Logged
:D

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17940 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:27:37 pm
Baldie's right your fans are shite.

Or Fraudie
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,870
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17941 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
Do their CL tickets go on general sale? I've seen footie vloggers from the GM area just basically turn up for crucial games and make their way in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17942 on: Today at 02:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:15:08 pm
I do think its all been a big shock to his big ego that Man City fans are nowhere near comprable either in numbers, or behaviour to Bayern Munich and Barcelona fans.  Maybe he thought that him turning up as their first superstar manager, would elevate the club to such levels that their ground would be full each game with a vibrant fanbase.

But nothing has changed in that regard, because a smaller club who won the sportswash lottery doesnt become something its never been.   Its probably finally dawned on him hence the I know who we are comment, that this is how itll be. A club who may buy many wonderful players with its bottomless pit of cash and with that win titles, but who will always remain souless.  Their fans are just a reflection of their club.

This is a spot on post, measured and accurate. Thank you for it  :D

Personally I dunno. I don't think that club deserve more than hollered cries of PLASTICOOOOOS

Pep is fascinating if you can be arsed.

Was he sold a raw deal thus is he ignorant and this blinkered? The ego attacks would suggest as much

However the deals, the regime, the stink of the entire deal: Cmooooon he's in bed with it, part and parcel involved.

One would suggest he voices these concerns at the board level.

I just...I remember times when Klopp invoked us to sing at games. Make noise to get behind the team. That is absolutely the correct way to go about it. It was respectful, spirited, and it worked.

But that's just illustrative of a gulf in class.

The thing about winning the lottery.

https://www.gwern.net/docs/rotten.com/library/culture/lottery-winners/index.html

Of course it is as much a curse as a blessing.

Guardiola knows he isn't us. With our history. Our lineage. Our painstaking effort crossing generations, our tragedy-infused love for eachother, our heart, our soul, our trophy cabinet, our ethos, our legitimacy, our authenticity.

If only you could buy those qualities, eh Pep?
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17943 on: Today at 02:42:54 pm »
One block alone this morning had 97 seats available for the Southampton game tomorrow, they must be anticipating traffic problems.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,907
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17944 on: Today at 02:49:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:40:46 pm
'Man City Supporter's Club General Secretary Kevin Parker: "Thanks to a bit of football tribalism our stadium is well known as the 'Emptihad', but the reality is our support is very good.. we're more hardcore and local. We certainly don't have 4000 tourists every game like Man Utd/Liverpool."':-

https://streamable.com/9njmic (also a bit where he says "... when in reality attendances for Premier League games at City is always capacity")


even the reddit thread on this has pulled him on his claims - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ppyb4m/man_city_supporters_club_general_secretary_kevin

That ground would never be full without tourists. That's why it's full for weekends with the day trippers and not midweek games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 444 445 446 447 448 [449]   Go Up
« previous next »
 