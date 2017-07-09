Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they. The others though are far bigger clubs.
I suppose my measure, and I admit it's a very crude one, is if any of those clubs had the dough City have had chucked at them would we all see vast swathes of empty seats at their grounds the way we do with City?
I don't even think price is an issue with City because when they are "defending" their stadium revenue, (like anyone really needs to)
they always claim it's because Abu Dhabi like to keep prices low to support the fans.
City were a great old club with loyal fans. As I think SoS may have said a while ago, that City ceased to exist in 2008 and it wouldnt surprise me if the takeover combined with the move put a fair few of the core support off for good.