Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17880 on: Today at 09:19:57 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:01:14 am
Who have they got next..?

Southampton.

Quite the away trip for our feeder club's fans.

If the narrative about the Etihad being difficult to get to is correct then you'd expect absolutely zero Southampton fans to make the trip... .

Jokes aside it is a tough trek, tougher than most. After parking at base camp its three days all in all of hard graft needed if you want to reach the gates, an thats even with the help of a local Sherpcunian carrying oxygen supplies along the way. Eighteen men, women and children were lost just in the last year prior to COVID along with twelve goats and around seventy fingers, with numbers of fatalities that high its no surprise the attendances are so low.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17881 on: Today at 09:22:40 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:04:10 am
Genuinely don't think he'd be a success if he did this, and he probably knows it. His first season at City was telling. Without being able to spend millions and millions on the very best players for the way he wants to play (and being able to replace them when they prove not good enough), he can't get his ideas to work.
And for the best 'salaries' to be paid to those players in order to endure the psychological torture that sets in. Telling that someone as dedicated and professional as Thiago had enough of him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17882 on: Today at 09:35:10 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:17:06 am
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league

*cough *cough 51,445 at Anfield at the same time :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17883 on: Today at 09:37:02 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:17:06 am
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league

Yet they'll sing about poverty to us when we go there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17884 on: Today at 09:37:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:24:42 pm
They've taken 1000 seats away too for the advertising hoardings and still cannot fill the stadium.
What are they advertising Blue Seats For Sale?! ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17885 on: Today at 09:38:57 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:13:15 am
He is a good manager, he could take any job and potentially do relatively well, which someone like Ole certainly couldn't who even at United has spent fortunes and won fuck all.

But as I say the 3 jobs he's had he's been on pure cheat mode. It's like Football Manager with the Data Editor. The best players and unlimited finances.

I don't think he could achieve what Klopp has at Dortmund/Liverpool without the advantages he's had in his own jobs.

If he went to Milan, had 3 or 4 years, With the reality of where they are and the resources they have, it would be a surprise to me if they came 3rd or 4th every season over him winning the scuddetto at some point in that time. I understand that people would be sceptical because of where he has been and what he has had, but his style of football is quite evident and I think he could make it work without spending billions or having it all there already. Eventually he could get a squad that suits it. Anyway, I dont care about it, just think it would be the right thing to do for himself to drop the fraud tag and achieve something admirable in his career. If he tried and failed then he keeps the fraud tag and I guess in the back of his mind that would worry him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17886 on: Today at 09:41:43 am
The supporters fella can tell Guardiola to stick to coaching all he wants. Yes football is expensive and yes it tough for football fans now but the reality is every other club fills their stadium because they actually have more fans than seats. They're just not a big or as an important football club as they'd like the world to believe and on nights like Wednesday they prove it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17887 on: Today at 09:46:01 am
Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Leeds, all arguably bigger clubs than City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17888 on: Today at 09:46:38 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:38:57 am
If he went to Milan, had 3 or 4 years, With the reality of where they are and the resources they have, it would be a surprise to me if they came 3rd or 4th every season over him winning the scuddetto at some point in that time. I understand that people would be sceptical because of where he has been and what he has had, but his style of football is quite evident and I think he could make it work without spending billions or having it all there already. Eventually he could get a squad that suits it. Anyway, I dont care about it, just think it would be the right thing to do for himself to drop the fraud tag and achieve something admirable in his career.

I wouldn't say that's a high bar though particularly to win the league there given a few years, especially when Juve aren't as strong as they have been. That's what Conte achieved with Inter in a couple of seasons.  He'd also be judged on whether he could get them competitive in Europe again. It'd be a more worthwhile achievement than just another title with a star studded squad though.

Even with Simeone there's a difference between winning the league with Atletico last season when Barca and Real are struggling and winning it in a few years back when both had star studded squads (and to be a minute away from beating Real to the CL that season as well).





Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17889 on: Today at 09:48:45 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:17:06 am
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league

I didnt realise they were the only club whose fans have been affected by ticket prices, Covid, having to get their kids into bed by 8pm, and travelling to the stadium.

The rest of us have no such issues of course.  But, according to that godawful website, thats because we dont live in the real world.  Whatever that means.  ::)

Edit: I like how its your average supporter of another club that doesnt live in the real world rather than a supporter of a bottom half of the premier league - top half of the championship type club that sees their club spend untold, unearned, riches on players, wages and coaches and winning the league 5 times in a short space of time. Cos that happens to everyone doesnt it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17890 on: Today at 09:55:06 am
What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive. I mean it's not as if other clubs don't have to pay for European games as well as STs is it? ::) United's are included but that still means they're paying for it at some point. And as people have pointed out, City were practically giving tickets away this week and still no one wanted them. I think the main point it highlights is that in our case, we'd be able to fill it still with tickets being passed on to F&F or put back on sale to other fans who don't normally get the chance to go. They clearly don't have them to fall back on, so why don't they just admit it instead of trying to act all high and mighty all the time, there's no shame in being a small club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17891 on: Today at 09:56:48 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:46:38 am
I wouldn't say that's a high bar though particularly to win the league there given a few years, especially when Juve aren't as strong as they have been. That's what Conte achieved with Inter in a couple of seasons.  He'd also be judged on whether he could get them competitive in Europe again. It'd be a more worthwhile achievement than just another title with a star studded squad though.

Even with Simeone there's a difference between winning the league with Atletico last season when Barca and Real are struggling and winning it in a few years back when both had star studded squads (and to be a minute away from beating Real to the CL that season as well).







I disagree. Winning the league is pretty much as good as you can get and its especially more valuable an achievement if you havent won it in a long time. It would be a great achievement and Guardiola hasnt achieved much considering what he has had. Good manager, needs to go do something to prove it though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17892 on: Today at 10:03:24 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:55:06 am
What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive.

I honestly think thats the worst Football related website around. 90 odd percent of it is tedious epic bantz, lol, Soccer AM, What a ledge shit.  The other 10% is po-faced, sneering  well *insert successful coach/manager* is just plain wrong, actually condescension.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17893 on: Today at 10:10:27 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:41:43 am
The supporters fella can tell Guardiola to stick to coaching all he wants. Yes football is expensive and yes it tough for football fans now but the reality is every other club fills their stadium because they actually have more fans than seats. They're just not a big or as an important football club as they'd like the world to believe and on nights like Wednesday they prove it.

Bitters take note
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17894 on: Today at 10:17:58 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:46:01 am
Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Leeds, all arguably bigger clubs than City.

Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they. The others though are far bigger clubs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17895 on: Today at 10:26:43 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:17:58 am
Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they.

Their stadium is massive and they pack it out though...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17896 on: Today at 10:27:51 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:17:58 am
Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they. The others though are far bigger clubs.

Suck on this you Manc gobshites ;D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17897 on: Today at 10:30:12 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:17:58 am
Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they. The others though are far bigger clubs.

To be fair to Newcastle they've been getting around 50,000 crowds regularly since expanding the crowd 20 years ago and they've had relegations in that time and been going nowhere under Ashley. City still go on about averaging 28,000 in League One 20 years ago.

Imagine Newcastle if they had the success City have had the last 10 years. You wouldn't get an empty seat there for any game and as a big one-club city would have much more sense of a big club than City. Same with Leeds.

Bar a couple of years under Keegan and Robson they've had over 50 years of misery with nothing to shout about. City themselves had been a laughing stock since the 70s before winning the lottery.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17898 on: Today at 10:31:03 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:26:43 am
Their stadium is massive and they pack it out though...

True. And a pre Abu Dhabi city won the league only twice with Newcastle winning it 4 times, plus 6 fa cups. Yes,  Newcastle are a bigger club and a far better one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17899 on: Today at 10:32:27 am






Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17900 on: Today at 10:43:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:30:12 am
To be fair to Newcastle they've been getting around 50,000 crowds regularly since expanding the crowd 20 years ago and they've had relegations in that time and been going nowhere under Ashley. City still go on about averaging 28,000 in League One 20 years ago.

Imagine Newcastle if they had the success City have had the last 10 years. You wouldn't get an empty seat there for any game and as a big one-club city would have much more sense of a big club than City. Same with Leeds.

Bar a couple of years under Keegan and Robson they've had over 50 years of misery with nothing to shout about. City themselves had been a laughing stock since the 70s before winning the lottery.

Yup. Good post.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon
« Reply #17901 on: Today at 10:45:06 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:17:58 am
Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they. The others though are far bigger clubs.
I suppose my measure, and I admit it's a very crude one, is if any of those clubs had the dough City have had chucked at them would we all see vast swathes of empty seats at their grounds the way we do with City?

I don't even think price is an issue with City because when they are "defending" their stadium revenue, (like anyone really needs to)
they always claim it's because Abu Dhabi like to keep prices low to support the fans.

City were a great old club with loyal fans. As I think SoS may have said a while ago, that City ceased to exist in 2008 and it wouldnt surprise me if the takeover combined with the move put a fair few of the core support off for good.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17902 on: Today at 10:53:09 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:19:57 am
Jokes aside it is a tough trek, tougher than most. After parking at base camp its three days all in all of hard graft needed if you want to reach the gates, an thats even with the help of a local Sherpcunian carrying oxygen supplies along the way. Eighteen men, women and children were lost just in the last year prior to COVID along with twelve goats and around seventy fingers, with numbers of fatalities that high its no surprise the attendances are so low.

It's a sombre trip indeed.

I'm taking a year out from work to go travelling. I fancy being a daredevil and visiting the Etihad, but it's such a dangerous trek. Ravines, rope bridges, plastic savages.... All that for an Instagram selfie, but I'd be the hero of the hero traveller world. Indiana Tone and the Colosseum of Plastic

If I don't come back send a Saint Bernard with whisky.

Actually even if I get there send a Saint Bernard with whisky. The ale prices in the Etihad? You'd think you were buying a bottle of oil!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17903 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17904 on: Today at 11:09:41 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:45:06 am
I suppose my measure, and I admit it's a very crude one, is if any of those clubs had the dough City have had chucked at them would we all see vast swathes of empty seats at their grounds the way we do with City?

I don't even think price is an issue with City because when they are "defending" their stadium revenue, (like anyone really needs to)
they always claim it's because Abu Dhabi like to keep prices low to support the fans.

City were a great old club with loyal fans. As I think SoS may have said a while ago, that City ceased to exist in 2008 and it wouldnt surprise me if the takeover combined with the move put a fair few of the core support off for good.

They just don't suit being one of the top clubs and the regular success that comes with it; whereas if it had been a club like Villa, Newcastle or Leeds (unquestionably the main clubs in other big cities) the fanbases would just really take off from there and the general size and profile of the club. City are still just City. Even when City were struggling for years and years, there wasn't the sense so much of a big club languishing and a sleeping giant (like Leeds more recently)  they were just a bit of a laughing stock.

They've never known how to react to the success either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17905 on: Today at 11:14:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:09:41 am
They just don't suit being one of the top clubs and the regular success that comes with it; whereas if it had been a club like Villa, Newcastle or Leeds (unquestionably the main clubs in other big cities) the fanbases would just really take off from there and the general size and profile of the club. City are still just City. Even when City were struggling for years and years, there wasn't the sense so much of a big club languishing and a sleeping giant (like Leeds more recently)  they were just a bit of a laughing stock.

They've never known how to react to the success either.
I've never seen such a lack of joy or such defensiveness.
It's like they know it's all meaningless, but still crave external validation, then moan when they don't get any.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17906 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:17:06 am
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league
Some shameless grandstanding in that article, and the City forum link too. You can tell there's City superfans and then even newer superfans who joined in at Guardiola's entry and they weren't around when City "struggled" to get into top 4 with all the money, Robinho, Tevez, and randoms like Roque Santa Cruz etc.

How dare they say the Champions League should go back to being for Champions only... when that was the actual rule for entry their club was the shit under the shit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17907 on: Today at 12:40:46 pm »

'Man City Supporter's Club General Secretary Kevin Parker: "Thanks to a bit of football tribalism our stadium is well known as the 'Emptihad', but the reality is our support is very good.. we're more hardcore and local. We certainly don't have 4000 tourists every game like Man Utd/Liverpool."':-

https://streamable.com/9njmic (also a bit where he says "... when in reality attendances for Premier League games at City is always capacity")


even the reddit thread on this has pulled him on his claims - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ppyb4m/man_city_supporters_club_general_secretary_kevin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17908 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
even the manager slagging them and the representative of the fans coming out with the traffic excuses is hilarious
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17909 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
Remember the send off for Pellegrini in his last game at the club, who for his 3 seasons there won a trophy every season.

Poor guy at 4:04 looks like he wants to cry or the Emptyhad turf to swallow him up to get away from that plastic monstrosity of a club. :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8ofqIAGwfyU&amp;t=244s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8ofqIAGwfyU&amp;t=244s</a>



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17910 on: Today at 12:51:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:40:46 pm
'Man City Supporter's Club General Secretary Kevin Parker: "Thanks to a bit of football tribalism our stadium is well known as the 'Emptihad', but the reality is our support is very good.. we're more hardcore and local. We certainly don't have 4000 tourists every game like Man Utd/Liverpool."':-

https://streamable.com/9njmic (also a bit where he says "... when in reality attendances for Premier League games at City is always capacity")


even the reddit thread on this has pulled him on his claims - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ppyb4m/man_city_supporters_club_general_secretary_kevin
He can fuck off,we have far more than 4000 tourists every game  :D
Not sure the paymasters share his local view either. They are desperate to be seen as a global club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17911 on: Today at 12:53:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:32:27 am





There are something's money just can't buy
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17912 on: Today at 01:09:38 pm »
Amazing how the BlueLoons mock AC Milan.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SW5l76uLGro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SW5l76uLGro</a>
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17913 on: Today at 01:15:11 pm »
Poor Pep, having to literally beg fans to turn up and watch.
Reminds me of this.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17914 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
They reduced the price of a ticket for their CL game to £17.50. The "can't afford it" is just not the reason. They're just a shit fan fanbase that are completely spoilt and think other clubs should be bending over backwards to let the city juggernaut steamrole through (give us Harry kane etc.).
Completely blindsided by the fact they've just purchased everything single trophy since 2007, you can see how "much" it means to them with the embarassing amount of people that have turned up to their trophy parades in the past.

Just an arabs little play toy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17915 on: Today at 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:19:57 am
Jokes aside it is a tough trek, tougher than most. After parking at base camp its three days all in all of hard graft needed if you want to reach the gates, an thats even with the help of a local Sherpcunian carrying oxygen supplies along the way. Eighteen men, women and children were lost just in the last year prior to COVID along with twelve goats and around seventy fingers, with numbers of fatalities that high its no surprise the attendances are so low.


 ;D ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17916 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
Guardiola: I won't apologise for comments about fans
Pep Guardiola was criticised by Kevin Parker, the general secretary of Manchester Citys official supporters club this week after commenting on the attendance for the Champions League match against Leipzig.

Pep, speaking today: Did I say after the game against Leipzig I was disappointed because the stadium was not full? No. [Kevin Parkers] Interpretation is interpretation ... Im not going to apologise for what I said. Im surprised about what happened about this man ... what I said: We would love ... we need their support ... with 10,000, 50,000, 40,000, 60,000 ... it doesnt matter how many people come. I invite them to enjoy another game ... because we need their support. If after five seasons people cant understand [what I said] ... Im not going to apologise for what I said ... Im incredibly grateful for the support we have had ... If they dont come for any reason its perfect ... I never was here to say: Why you didnt come? ... if you dont, you dont ... [but] I will not apologise to him, absolutely not.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/sep/17/premier-league-team-news-and-more-weekend-football-countdown-live
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17917 on: Today at 01:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:51:25 pm
He can fuck off,we have far more than 4000 tourists every game  :D
Not sure the paymasters share his local view either. They are desperate to be seen as a global club.

Imagine thinking you're a big club but he head of your supporters club is actively not wanting to attract more fans.
