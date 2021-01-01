« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Reply #17880
Today at 09:19:57 am
ToneLa:
Who have they got next..?

Southampton.

Quite the away trip for our feeder club's fans.

If the narrative about the Etihad being difficult to get to is correct then you'd expect absolutely zero Southampton fans to make the trip... .

Jokes aside it is a tough trek, tougher than most. After parking at base camp its three days all in all of hard graft needed if you want to reach the gates, an thats even with the help of a local Sherpcunian carrying oxygen supplies along the way. Eighteen men, women and children were lost just in the last year prior to COVID along with twelve goats and around seventy fingers, with numbers of fatalities that high its no surprise the attendances are so low.
Reply #17881
Today at 09:22:40 am
LovelyCushionedHeader:
Genuinely don't think he'd be a success if he did this, and he probably knows it. His first season at City was telling. Without being able to spend millions and millions on the very best players for the way he wants to play (and being able to replace them when they prove not good enough), he can't get his ideas to work.
And for the best 'salaries' to be paid to those players in order to endure the psychological torture that sets in. Telling that someone as dedicated and professional as Thiago had enough of him.
Reply #17882
Today at 09:35:10 am
Jshooters:
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league

*cough *cough 51,445 at Anfield at the same time :wave
Reply #17883
Today at 09:37:02 am
Jshooters:
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league

Yet they'll sing about poverty to us when we go there.
Reply #17884
Today at 09:37:52 am
rob1966:
They've taken 1000 seats away too for the advertising hoardings and still cannot fill the stadium.
What are they advertising Blue Seats For Sale?! ;D
Reply #17885
Today at 09:38:57 am
Fromola:
He is a good manager, he could take any job and potentially do relatively well, which someone like Ole certainly couldn't who even at United has spent fortunes and won fuck all.

But as I say the 3 jobs he's had he's been on pure cheat mode. It's like Football Manager with the Data Editor. The best players and unlimited finances.

I don't think he could achieve what Klopp has at Dortmund/Liverpool without the advantages he's had in his own jobs.

If he went to Milan, had 3 or 4 years, With the reality of where they are and the resources they have, it would be a surprise to me if they came 3rd or 4th every season over him winning the scuddetto at some point in that time. I understand that people would be sceptical because of where he has been and what he has had, but his style of football is quite evident and I think he could make it work without spending billions or having it all there already. Eventually he could get a squad that suits it. Anyway, I dont care about it, just think it would be the right thing to do for himself to drop the fraud tag and achieve something admirable in his career. If he tried and failed then he keeps the fraud tag and I guess in the back of his mind that would worry him.
Reply #17886
Today at 09:41:43 am
The supporters fella can tell Guardiola to stick to coaching all he wants. Yes football is expensive and yes it tough for football fans now but the reality is every other club fills their stadium because they actually have more fans than seats. They're just not a big or as an important football club as they'd like the world to believe and on nights like Wednesday they prove it.
Reply #17887
Today at 09:46:01 am
Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Leeds, all arguably bigger clubs than City.
Reply #17888
Today at 09:46:38 am
red1977:
If he went to Milan, had 3 or 4 years, With the reality of where they are and the resources they have, it would be a surprise to me if they came 3rd or 4th every season over him winning the scuddetto at some point in that time. I understand that people would be sceptical because of where he has been and what he has had, but his style of football is quite evident and I think he could make it work without spending billions or having it all there already. Eventually he could get a squad that suits it. Anyway, I dont care about it, just think it would be the right thing to do for himself to drop the fraud tag and achieve something admirable in his career.

I wouldn't say that's a high bar though particularly to win the league there given a few years, especially when Juve aren't as strong as they have been. That's what Conte achieved with Inter in a couple of seasons.  He'd also be judged on whether he could get them competitive in Europe again. It'd be a more worthwhile achievement than just another title with a star studded squad though.

Even with Simeone there's a difference between winning the league with Atletico last season when Barca and Real are struggling and winning it in a few years back when both had star studded squads (and to be a minute away from beating Real to the CL that season as well).





Reply #17889
Today at 09:48:45 am
Jshooters:
Well apparently it's all about the affordability of tickets and we're just mean and nasty

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-pep-guardiola-comments-disconnect-manchester-city-fans-champions-league

I didnt realise they were the only club whose fans have been affected by ticket prices, Covid, having to get their kids into bed by 8pm, and travelling to the stadium.

The rest of us have no such issues of course.  But, according to that godawful website, thats because we dont live in the real world.  Whatever that means.  ::)

Edit: I like how its your average supporter of another club that doesnt live in the real world rather than a supporter of a bottom half of the premier league - top half of the championship type club that sees their club spend untold, unearned, riches on players, wages and coaches and winning the league 5 times in a short space of time. Cos that happens to everyone doesnt it.
Reply #17890
Today at 09:55:06 am
What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive. I mean it's not as if other clubs don't have to pay for European games as well as STs is it? ::) United's are included but that still means they're paying for it at some point. And as people have pointed out, City were practically giving tickets away this week and still no one wanted them. I think the main point it highlights is that in our case, we'd be able to fill it still with tickets being passed on to F&F or put back on sale to other fans who don't normally get the chance to go. They clearly don't have them to fall back on, so why don't they just admit it instead of trying to act all high and mighty all the time, there's no shame in being a small club.
Reply #17891
Today at 09:56:48 am
Fromola:
I wouldn't say that's a high bar though particularly to win the league there given a few years, especially when Juve aren't as strong as they have been. That's what Conte achieved with Inter in a couple of seasons.  He'd also be judged on whether he could get them competitive in Europe again. It'd be a more worthwhile achievement than just another title with a star studded squad though.

Even with Simeone there's a difference between winning the league with Atletico last season when Barca and Real are struggling and winning it in a few years back when both had star studded squads (and to be a minute away from beating Real to the CL that season as well).







I disagree. Winning the league is pretty much as good as you can get and its especially more valuable an achievement if you havent won it in a long time. It would be a great achievement and Guardiola hasnt achieved much considering what he has had. Good manager, needs to go do something to prove it though.
Reply #17892
Today at 10:03:24 am
redgriffin73:
What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive.

I honestly think thats the worst Football related website around. 90 odd percent of it is tedious epic bantz, lol, Soccer AM, What a ledge shit.  The other 10% is po-faced, sneering  well *insert successful coach/manager* is just plain wrong, actually condescension.
Reply #17893
Today at 10:10:27 am
slaphead:
The supporters fella can tell Guardiola to stick to coaching all he wants. Yes football is expensive and yes it tough for football fans now but the reality is every other club fills their stadium because they actually have more fans than seats. They're just not a big or as an important football club as they'd like the world to believe and on nights like Wednesday they prove it.

Bitters take note
Reply #17894
Today at 10:17:58 am
Charlie Adams fried egg:
Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Leeds, all arguably bigger clubs than City.

Maybe not Newcastle, great football club and well supported but they dont do much do they. The others though are far bigger clubs.
