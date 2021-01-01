He is a good manager, he could take any job and potentially do relatively well, which someone like Ole certainly couldn't who even at United has spent fortunes and won fuck all.



But as I say the 3 jobs he's had he's been on pure cheat mode. It's like Football Manager with the Data Editor. The best players and unlimited finances.



I don't think he could achieve what Klopp has at Dortmund/Liverpool without the advantages he's had in his own jobs.



If he went to Milan, had 3 or 4 years, With the reality of where they are and the resources they have, it would be a surprise to me if they came 3rd or 4th every season over him winning the scuddetto at some point in that time. I understand that people would be sceptical because of where he has been and what he has had, but his style of football is quite evident and I think he could make it work without spending billions or having it all there already. Eventually he could get a squad that suits it. Anyway, I dont care about it, just think it would be the right thing to do for himself to drop the fraud tag and achieve something admirable in his career. If he tried and failed then he keeps the fraud tag and I guess in the back of his mind that would worry him.