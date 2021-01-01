What a ridiculous argument in that article, it just comes across as bitter and defensive. I mean it's not as if other clubs don't have to pay for European games as well as STs is it?
United's are included but that still means they're paying for it at some point. And as people have pointed out, City were practically giving tickets away this week and still no one wanted them. I think the main point it highlights is that in our case, we'd be able to fill it still with tickets being passed on to F&F or put back on sale to other fans who don't normally get the chance to go. They clearly don't have them to fall back on, so why don't they just admit it instead of trying to act all high and mighty all the time, there's no shame in being a small club.