If City want to have a full ground every home game then they should build a smaller stadium.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58588730Nathan Ake's Dad dies after he scores his first champs league goal. He knew he was sick but turned out to do his job.. Respect and best regards.
The irony of 'The Mancunian Way' on a stand that has no fans in the top tier.
Bluemoon with the audacity to mock 7 times European Cup winners AC Milan because Klopp said the game was a proper Champions league TieA club with no European Cups to the name and are only in the tournament annually because of State finanancial doping, and their fanbase is mocking the mighty and great AC Milan status in football.
That feeling within the supporter base has long frustrated the owners and management and it seemed to spill out into the public domain on Wednesday night as Guardiola hit out at the 38,062 crowd.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.55]