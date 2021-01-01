If City want to have a full ground every home game then they should build a smaller stadium.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58588730Nathan Ake's Dad dies after he scores his first champs league goal. He knew he was sick but turned out to do his job.. Respect and best regards.
The irony of 'The Mancunian Way' on a stand that has no fans in the top tier.
Bluemoon with the audacity to mock 7 times European Cup winners AC Milan because Klopp said the game was a proper Champions league TieA club with no European Cups to the name and are only in the tournament annually because of State finanancial doping, and their fanbase is mocking the mighty and great AC Milan status in football.
Page created in 0.067 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]