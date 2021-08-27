A premier league and international footballer has been remanded in custody charged with 4 counts of rape. That's FACT. Not "Them scousers" making things up, but an actual hard FACT



Whether he gets found guilty or not remains to be seen of course. You just cant pretend this isn't serious and stop grown men and women wanting to talk about it.



This is much bigger news than that of Billionaire owned Abu Dhabi FC almost signed a Billionaire 36-year-old striker from Juventus and is likely going to go down as the biggest and most high profile criminal trial of a footballer...EVER.

