In what way?



With the way they play, they keep a lot of the ball and have the players to advance up the pitch and create a chance from a cutback/cross and also the players to put the ball in behind with an early pass. Ronaldo lives for that, chance after chance and he will guarantee goals, he's just gonna be making runs into space and finishing chances.



You could have said the same thing about Aguero though. Even when he was fully fit barely got a look in and he works harder than Ronaldo ever has.Clearly Pep is willing to overlook that over the shorter term and considers there to be more upside.I agree he'll definitely score goals, but City's issues aren't in beating up the lesser teams, it's winning the big games. You might get away with 1 less player pressing to get the ball back against inferior opposition but can you do the same against the top sides? If not does Ronaldo then start on the bench for those games and play as an impact sub? I'm sure he hasn't gone to City to sit on the bench, so Pep has invited the potential for unrest into his squad.Either way should be fun to watch.