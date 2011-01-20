« previous next »
JJ Red

Sangria

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:27:48 am
Guardiola has set his stall out. He has 2 seasons left at Man City, he needs a CL title and doesn't give a shit about the 'long-term', hence not worrying about the ages and longevity of Kane and Ronaldo.

Robin Van Ronaldo?
Tobelius

That face,made for Abu Dhabi and their influencer bots.
Craig 🤔

The fewm from the red 4/5ths of Manchester will be hilarious.
JJ Red

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:07:42 pm
Yep. They look primed to be unstoppable now, much like Juventus last season. He'll lift them up levels.

they were close to unstoppable anyway. Come February, they are usually still in all competitions and still going. As Romford Red said, we get few chances to either get ahead of City or close the gap. This signing makes that window smaller imo.
latortuga

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:01:09 am
In what way?

With the way they play, they keep a lot of the ball and have the players to advance up the pitch and create a chance from a cutback/cross and also the players to put the ball in behind with an early pass. Ronaldo lives for that, chance after chance and he will guarantee goals, he's just gonna be making runs into space and finishing chances.

You could have said the same thing about Aguero though.  Even when he was fully fit barely got a look in and he works harder than Ronaldo ever has.

Clearly Pep is willing to overlook that over the shorter term and considers there to be more upside.

I agree he'll definitely score goals, but City's issues aren't in beating up the lesser teams, it's winning the big games.  You might get away with 1 less player pressing to get the ball back against inferior opposition but can you do the same against the top sides?  If not does Ronaldo then start on the bench for those games and play as an impact sub?  I'm sure he hasn't gone to City to sit on the bench, so Pep has invited the potential for unrest into his squad. 

Either way should be fun to watch. 8)



Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: Rhi on Today at 10:37:13 am
Let's refrain from commenting on the Mendy story. Plenty of other stuff going on over there that can be discussed. Cheers.
Jesus just saw this, grim
JJ Red

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:11:49 pm
Robin Van Ronaldo?

yep, how we all laughed when Utd won no.20 :)
rob1966

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:13:41 pm
The fewm from the red 4/5ths of Manchester will be hilarious.

Ronaldo shirts ablaze ;D
Capon Debaser

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:20:22 am
Imagine being Gabriel Jesus though eh?
Each to their own Judith. I wanted to be Paul Daniels as a kid. Had his magic kit n everything

Could balance a ball on a piece of rope  and make it go side to side

Fuck the great Soprendo

