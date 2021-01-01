I wouldnt be surprised if they got Wycombe. It is very strange how they always get an easy draw. I would find it so boring tho. Imagine having one of their cup successes where you lift the trophy without ever playing a decent team. Sure its nice to get the cup but it must feel so hollow and worthless.
The problem is, they've lost all desire for "sporting" success. All they care about is a shiny thing at the end of a season, regardless of how they've "earned" it. So they won't care about having another League Cup run against League 1 & 2 clubs.
If it was up to the owners, they'd just skip the matches and buy the trophies outright if they could. They don't give a shit about football or fair competition.