Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

mickeydocs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17560 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm

But if you have a squad of £50m players in every position, then it helps with injury lay-offs, rotation, and domestic cups.

Despite having two first elevens they still invented a bs COVID story to get their Xmas schedule reduced.
Arsehole financially doped club.
Their bots seem to be adapting a level of sublety which includes an acceptance of fair torture, slavery, misogyny and a whole host of other human rights abuses.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17561 on: Today at 02:32:04 pm
Fun for the fume at the Man United side mind. :)
sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17562 on: Today at 02:37:13 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:32:04 pm
Fun for the fume at the Man United side mind. :)

#OleOut is already trending again.
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #17563 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:03:00 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if they got Wycombe. It is very strange how they always get an easy draw. I would find it so boring tho. Imagine having one of their cup successes where you lift the trophy without ever playing a decent team. Sure its nice to get the cup but it must feel so hollow and worthless.

The problem is, they've lost all desire for "sporting" success. All they care about is a shiny thing at the end of a season, regardless of how they've "earned" it. So they won't care about having another League Cup run against League 1 & 2 clubs.

If it was up to the owners, they'd just skip the matches and buy the trophies outright if they could. They don't give a shit about football or fair competition.
