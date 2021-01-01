I wouldnt be surprised if they got Wycombe. It is very strange how they always get an easy draw. I would find it so boring tho. Imagine having one of their cup successes where you lift the trophy without ever playing a decent team. Sure its nice to get the cup but it must feel so hollow and worthless.



The problem is, they've lost all desire for "sporting" success. All they care about is a shiny thing at the end of a season, regardless of how they've "earned" it. So they won't care about having another League Cup run against League 1 & 2 clubs.If it was up to the owners, they'd just skip the matches and buy the trophies outright if they could. They don't give a shit about football or fair competition.