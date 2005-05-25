genuine question but who are the heavyweight managers these days?



The cycles coming to and end with the maureens, peps, Carlo etc so whos on the emerging list?



Fair question and a harder one to answer than maybe 5 years ago where the list was much bigger. Ancelotti and Mourinho were still credible to an extent, Blanc had a big reputation still. Conte, Klopp, Simeone and Allegri could be argued as being the only true heavyweights alongside Guardiola; Allegri and Conte though have never done it in Europe, so maybe you look at the two English based coaches as the only two true proven Managerial super powers. Then you've people like Tuchel who has ascended a few steps by dint of what happened last season, but doesn't have the overall CV yet, and Pochettino who like Pep will bulk his CV with purchased trophies in the coming years.The up comers who are maybe on the cusp of that jump? Rodgers, Nagelsmann, maybe Marco Rose? It's slim pickings in reality because those who are always 'on the cusp' tend not to take that next step, like Sarri, Galtier, Pochettino (for the time being, probably will still happen by default), Leonardo Jardim etc.