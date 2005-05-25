« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Oh Campione

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17520 on: Today at 09:31:12 am »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
Jack Harrison £13,000,000

Lukas Nmecha £11,700,000

Ivan Ilić £8,500,000

Madness how they got £33,000,000 for player who were never going to play for them

I actually think most of these prices are ok...

Jack Harrison for £13m seems like a very good deal, I assume the fee had been agreed in advance with Leeds
Nmecha got 18 goals for Anderlecht last season, Doku as a comparison had scored 5 and went for more than double the price (he was a few years younger)
Ilic - ok, I'll give you that one!
Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17521 on: Today at 09:42:03 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:31:12 am
I actually think most of these prices are ok...

Jack Harrison for £13m seems like a very good deal, I assume the fee had been agreed in advance with Leeds
Nmecha got 18 goals for Anderlecht last season, Doku as a comparison had scored 5 and went for more than double the price (he was a few years younger)
Ilic - ok, I'll give you that one!

Yes, I think the prices for Harrison and Ilic are spot on, some might even say cheap. Harrison was really good value for money for Leeds. Hopefully they can kick on like they did last year and start picking up some points.
TepidT2O

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17522 on: Today at 09:44:09 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:24:00 am
Wonder where he'll end up.

I dont bother with other forums but i bet city fans right now are shitting themselves



He did mention South America.

 I think that would be amazing, just amazing.

I might even pop over to see a game or two (on my bucket list)
elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17523 on: Today at 09:47:51 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:24:00 am
Wonder where he'll end up.

I dont bother with other forums but i bet city fans right now are shitting themselves

Spanish national team would be my guess
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17524 on: Today at 09:49:54 am »
Will be interesting what happens when he goes. They wont fall away obviously but weve seen that under other managers they were more inconsistent from season to season. When is Klopp planning to be here until? Hopefully theres a season or two we can take advantage.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17525 on: Today at 09:50:41 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:47:51 am
Spanish national team would be my guess
After the whole Catalunya independence thing? I think he'll go to whoever pays him the most and has the best chance of winning.
Phil M

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17526 on: Today at 09:53:51 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:50:41 am
I think he'll go to whoever pays him the most and has the best chance of winning.

Everton then.
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17527 on: Today at 09:54:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:44:09 am
He did mention South America.

 I think that would be amazing, just amazing.

I might even pop over to see a game or two (on my bucket list)
Yeah, got the SA link but,what team?

Couldnt be arsed watching him now. If i had to sum him up id say he was  equivalent to the 4th season of Hannibal
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17528 on: Today at 10:02:34 am »
Hasn't he said before that he was leaving at the end of his contract....and then signed an extension?
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17529 on: Today at 10:05:31 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:02:34 am
Hasn't he said before that he was leaving at the end of his contract....and then signed an extension?
said City had to tighten their belts earlier in summer, the same city who spent 100m on Grealish and tried to buy Kane

He will probably sign a 6 year contract tomorrow
12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17530 on: Today at 10:14:07 am »
Wycombe Wanderers
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17531 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:54 am
Will be interesting what happens when he goes. They wont fall away obviously but weve seen that under other managers they were more inconsistent from season to season. When is Klopp planning to be here until? Hopefully theres a season or two we can take advantage.
2024, so we'd potentially have one season of Klopp without Guardiola. Unlike Pep, I do fully believe Kloppo will walk at the end of his contract. There's no massive stand out candidates at present for City, given it's only two years away, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in between then.

I could genuinely see Rodgers on the list if he adds more silverware with Leicester, but they may want someone who's more of a traditional heavyweight.
TepidT2O

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17532 on: Today at 10:53:05 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:54:27 am
Yeah, got the SA link but,what team?

Couldnt be arsed watching him now. If i had to sum him up id say he was  equivalent to the 4th season of Hannibal
No, Ive never been there, but Id love to go and watch some football there.  Would be great
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17533 on: Today at 10:54:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:51:50 am
2024, so we'd potentially have one season of Klopp without Guardiola. Unlike Pep, I do fully believe Kloppo will walk at the end of his contract. There's no massive stand out candidates at present for City, given it's only two years away, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in between then.

I could genuinely see Rodgers on the list if he adds more silverware with Leicester, but they may want someone who's more of a traditional heavyweight.
genuine question but who are the heavyweight managers these days?

The cycles coming to and end with the maureens, peps, Carlo etc so whos on the emerging list?
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17534 on: Today at 10:55:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:53:05 am
No, Ive never been there, but Id love to go and watch some football there.  Would be great
yeah defo. Always wanted to see Boca play or a Brazil - arg game.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17535 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:54:56 am
genuine question but who are the heavyweight managers these days?

The cycles coming to and end with the maureens, peps, Carlo etc so whos on the emerging list?
Conte's stock is high after last season.

Nagelsmann will be on a watertight contract at Bayern.

Tuchel, anyone really think he'll be at Chelsea long.

Mancini returning perhaps.

I can't think of anyone else who stands out besides them.
elsewhere

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17536 on: Today at 11:00:06 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:55:58 am
yeah defo. Always wanted to see Boca play or a Brazil - arg game.
yeah watching Boca-River Plate would be great experience
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17537 on: Today at 11:06:43 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm
That seems low??

Thats just the declared amount

Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17538 on: Today at 11:07:33 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:59:19 am
Conte's stock is high after last season.

Nagelsmann will be on a watertight contract at Bayern.

Tuchel, anyone really think he'll be at Chelsea long.

Mancini returning perhaps.

I can't think of anyone else who stands out besides them.
Only Conte on that list gives me heavyweight vibe if ya know what I mean. Nagelsmann will no doubt win stuff with Bayern but the new crop dont give me the same feeling as the last lot who came through
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17539 on: Today at 11:08:29 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:54:56 am
genuine question but who are the heavyweight managers these days?

The cycles coming to and end with the maureens, peps, Carlo etc so whos on the emerging list?
Fair question and a harder one to answer than maybe 5 years ago where the list was much bigger. Ancelotti and Mourinho were still credible to an extent, Blanc had a big reputation still. Conte, Klopp, Simeone and Allegri could be argued as being the only true heavyweights alongside Guardiola; Allegri and Conte though have never done it in Europe, so maybe you look at the two English based coaches as the only two true proven Managerial super powers. Then you've people like Tuchel who has ascended a few steps by dint of what happened last season, but doesn't have the overall CV yet, and Pochettino who like Pep will bulk his CV with purchased trophies in the coming years.

The up comers who are maybe on the cusp of that jump? Rodgers, Nagelsmann, maybe Marco Rose? It's slim pickings in reality because those who are always 'on the cusp' tend not to take that next step, like Sarri, Galtier, Pochettino (for the time being, probably will still happen by default), Leonardo Jardim etc.
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17540 on: Today at 11:09:02 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:00:06 am
yeah watching Boca-River Plate would be great experience
Would be epic. Knowing my luck Id get some shite drab 0-0 after theyd appointed Fat Sam last minute as I took my seat
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17541 on: Today at 11:12:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:08:29 am
Fair question and a harder one to answer than maybe 5 years ago where the list was much bigger. Ancelotti and Mourinho were still credible to an extent, Blanc had a big reputation still. Conte, Klopp, Simeone and Allegri could be argued as being the only true heavyweights alongside Guardiola; Allegri and Conte though have never done it in Europe, so maybe you look at the two English based coaches as the only two true proven Managerial super powers. Then you've people like Tuchel who has ascended a few steps by dint of what happened last season, but doesn't have the overall CV yet, and Pochettino who like Pep will bulk his CV with purchased trophies in the coming years.

The up comers who are maybe on the cusp of that jump? Rodgers, Nagelsmann, maybe Marco Rose? It's slim pickings in reality because those who are always 'on the cusp' tend not to take that next step, like Sarri, Galtier, Pochettino (for the time being, probably will still happen by default), Leonardo Jardim etc.
Cheers. Yeah, just get the feeling were at the start of the next cycle regarding players and managers.
JC the Messiah

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17542 on: Today at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:54:56 am
genuine question but who are the heavyweight managers these days?

The cycles coming to and end with the maureens, peps, Carlo etc so whos on the emerging list?

Frank Lampard
ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17543 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:24:00 am
Wonder where he'll end up.

I dont bother with other forums but i bet city fans right now are shitting themselves

They're in denial and conspiracy mode.
as per

"Kane falling through and pep immediately announcing this in a random interview a highly suspect coincidence"
Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17544 on: Today at 11:43:58 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:41:34 am
They're in denial and conspiracy mode.
as per

"Kane falling through and pep immediately announcing this in a random interview a highly suspect coincidence"
haha mentals
west_london_red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17545 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
So Saint Pep of Catalonia has apparently said hes leaving City at the end of his current contract, taking a break for a year and will then look to manage at international level.
Wullie160975

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17546 on: Today at 12:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:08:29 am
Fair question and a harder one to answer than maybe 5 years ago where the list was much bigger. Ancelotti and Mourinho were still credible to an extent, Blanc had a big reputation still. Conte, Klopp, Simeone and Allegri could be argued as being the only true heavyweights alongside Guardiola; Allegri and Conte though have never done it in Europe, so maybe you look at the two English based coaches as the only two true proven Managerial super powers. Then you've people like Tuchel who has ascended a few steps by dint of what happened last season, but doesn't have the overall CV yet, and Pochettino who like Pep will bulk his CV with purchased trophies in the coming years.

The up comers who are maybe on the cusp of that jump? Rodgers, Nagelsmann, maybe Marco Rose? It's slim pickings in reality because those who are always 'on the cusp' tend not to take that next step, like Sarri, Galtier, Pochettino (for the time being, probably will still happen by default), Leonardo Jardim etc.

Zidane would have to be high up their list surely as he comes with the name and trophies (I'm not sure he's really a great manager but you could see why he would appeal to them).
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17547 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:15 pm
So Saint Pep of Catalonia has apparently said hes leaving City at the end of his current contract, taking a break for a year and will then look to manage at international level.

you are a few pages late to the party  :D

To be honest though - the news was passed over by most here, seems people have little interest in this.
dalarr

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17548 on: Today at 12:41:03 pm »
Pep managing a national team? How will he be able to do that? Maybe Qatar will grant citizenship to foreginers if they live in the country for two months and take on an ambassador role. That way he can pick the players he wants regardless of where they come from. Spending without spending.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17549 on: Today at 01:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:32:07 pm
you are a few pages late to the party  :D

To be honest though - the news was passed over by most here, seems people have little interest in this.

once his (x family member) is held hostage - he'll sign another extension. He's so perfect for the sportswashing.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17550 on: Today at 01:07:58 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 12:41:03 pm
Pep managing a national team? How will he be able to do that? Maybe Qatar will grant citizenship to foreginers if they live in the country for two months and take on an ambassador role. That way he can pick the players he wants regardless of where they come from. Spending without spending.
reckon hed have a team going around scouting all the under 21s trying to get them to swap national teams like Grealish. Bit like Jack Charlton looking for players who had any link to Ireland. Heard Tony Cascarino was eligible for Ireland cos his dad had a frank Carson dvd
