Not then, but this is because club revenue was lagging way behind. If you look at the gross spend rather than net in the past few years, several hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent - and more wisely than some of City's signings.
If you think with our revenue [without COVID] that we would be able to buy a player like Ake for 40 million quid, and keep him on the bench amongst others, again you are living in an alternative universe.
Nobody is pretending that FSG haven't spent money, what you are however arguing is that FSG would have been able to do what CIty have been doing, Covid or no Covid, it's nonsense.
There's a difference in spending money to assemble a starting XI and spending money to assemble two different XI fully capable of challenging and winning 4 competitions.
We are not in the same playing field, we can challenge the league and CL but we can't do all 4, and we certainly can't have players like cancelo,ake, amongst others, getting paid what they're paid, and not play them, and be totally ok financially because of it.
Again, massive credit to City for only spending 40-60 million per player on 14 occasions. Clearly they deserve a trophy for such modest spending.