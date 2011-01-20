« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:08:40 pm
He talks incessant shite. He said Grealish chose City over Villa because of City's history.

Man City have won the Cup Winners' Cup, which Aston Villa have not. It's a glaring hole in our history too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:08:40 pm
He talks incessant shite. He said Grealish chose City over Villa because of City's history.

Understandable. Jack wants to make history and it's harder to make history at a club that has one.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:52:19 pm
I think we can add that Kaveh bloke off SSN Transfer Talk as being on the City payroll.

Came out with some absolute whoppers in the last hour.

"City never overpay for targets, they'll walk away if the price is to high" :lmao

"Man City are one of the biggest clubs in the World"  :lmao
To be fair he probably just forgot about the Grealish transfer and all the £50m+ full backs. Also Ake is probably worth every penny of the £40M even if he never plays.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Understandable. Jack wants to make history and it's harder to make history at a club that has one.



Amazing to think two lads from Brookfield Comprehensive lifted the European Cup in two consecutive years. History eh? You can't buy it.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/merseyside-school-produced-two-european-16966460
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
City are definitely a much more seriously ran club than PSG is for sure, it's mainly that they've spread out their transfers on double-digit million signings rather than go down the obscene PSG route of the summer of 2017.

As a result they have a better general project than their Qatari counterparts because they have greater depth and a genuine idea how to use the players they've got. Signings like David Silva, Agüero, Sterling and de Bruyne have been excellent use of money rather than the utter waste that PSG spunked on Neymar who spends half the year in rehab.

Obviously it's dirty money but generally speaking City is still a very well-run and professional club. Barcelona impoded after Begiristain left and even their academy has improved.

If they have genuinely walked away from Kane it shows that there's still a purpose to what they're doing even though they just signed Grealish for 100 mil. I think it mainly comes down to Pep thinking Grealish fits his style of play and thus overpaying for a known commodity even though on paper that transfer looks a bit silly. It's still worth keeping in mind that before this summer, City's transfer record was lover than the fee paid for van Dijk. It really has surprised me that it took City four years on from the breaking of the transfer market to hit triple digits and that is because Pep rather has 20 players good enough rather than just showpiece PR puppet shows designed to sell shirts.

While their owners are definitely unpleasant, they have a crazy wage bill and cooked the books like crazy in the past, for me there's not even an argument of who's the lesser of the two evils regarding them and the other oil club that declared war on football with those nutcase fees dished out back in 2017.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
It's still worth keeping in mind that before this summer, City's transfer record was lover than the fee paid for van Dijk.

Totally irrelevant when they've continuously 30-50 million on squad players multiple windows in a row, I mean the fullbacks alone.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:39:18 pm
Totally irrelevant when they've continuously 30-50 million on squad players multiple windows in a row, I mean the fullbacks alone.

You can only have 11 players on the field at once. I think that's what FSG would've been able to do if not for an empty Anfield anyway. The revenue grew a lot before that.

Meanwhile, Neymar has so far cost PSG a transfer fee of 2.9 million euros per league game played during four years (!) because he's injured so often. Now that's a waste of money  :o
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
If City's owners have walked away from a potential Kane deal (for the time being) it will solely be down to optics.  They know they could spend that money but it will make them look as sus as a bloody handed imposter in Among Us.

They blew huge amounts of money shortly after arriving to get City in a competitive position, so maybe they don't feel they need to spend as much now, but that "as much" is very very relative compared to most clubs.

As to being better run, well that's probably down to the league they are in.  We can poke fun at the other big clubs, but the fact is they're still very powerful, and even smaller clubs can cause trouble on a match day.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:20:26 pm
Amazing to think two lads from Brookfield Comprehensive lifted the European Cup in two consecutive years. History eh? You can't buy it.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/merseyside-school-produced-two-european-16966460

Terry Mc went to St Kevs too. We had no-one from Ruffwood.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:40:20 pm
You can only have 11 players on the field at once. I think that's what FSG would've been able to do if not for an empty Anfield anyway. The revenue grew a lot before that.

Meanwhile, Neymar has so far cost PSG a transfer fee of 3.1 million euros per league game played because he's injured so often. Now that's a waste of money  :o


And the sky is blue, yes I Know you can only field 11 players at once. But what you fail to mention is that they are fully capable of fielding two quality sides and being able to compete in 4 competitions because of their ability to throw money at bench players like they have in the past and have done so for the last 10 years.

FSG revenue or no revenue were never ever going to be able to do the same.

I'm not sure how you're coming to that conclusion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:40:20 pm
You can only have 11 players on the field at once. I think that's what FSG would've been able to do if not for an empty Anfield anyway. The revenue grew a lot before that.

Meanwhile, Neymar has so far cost PSG a transfer fee of 2.9 million euros per league game played during four years (!) because he's injured so often. Now that's a waste of money  :o

Only 11 players on the pitch but a team with a 25 man squad full of £40m - £60m players wont feel the effects of injuries/fatigue/suspensions
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:40:20 pm
You can only have 11 players on the field at once. I think that's what FSG would've been able to do if not for an empty Anfield anyway. The revenue grew a lot before that.

Meanwhile, Neymar has so far cost PSG a transfer fee of 2.9 million euros per league game played during four years (!) because he's injured so often. Now that's a waste of money  :o
Neymar's wages might be obscene but do you really think all those 30-60mil players that City have are on peanuts? City's first team the opening day was the most expensive team ever assembled.

Ignoring the blatant cheating they've been getting away with the last 10 years, there is nothing noble about the way City owners run their pathetic little club. They are no better than PSG or Chelsea who've destroyed the market for players.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:45:10 pm

And the sky is blue, yes I Know you can only field 11 players at once. But what you fail to mention is that they are fully capable of fielding two quality sides and being able to compete in 4 competitions because of their ability to throw money at bench players like they have in the past and have done so for the last 10 years.

FSG revenue or no revenue were never ever going to be able to do the same.

I'm not sure how you're coming to that conclusion

Looking at the total purchase value of the depth chart during the title-winning year you'll see Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keïta. That's about 130 mil for those four alone isn't it? Squad players pure and simple. Might not have been when arriving at the club but let's not pretend otherwise. Jota is rotational with Firmino for was it about 40? Thiago is out of the XI and cost about 25 including add-ons I believe? Konaté is pretty expensive as well and hasn't seen the pitch yet...

So there's very good reason to suggest that without covid FSG would've been able to grant substantial funds to improve strength in depth. 2019 was a bit of an anomaly because of the van Dijk/Alisson transfers and the lack of urgency in addressing a squad that was younger than now. If the season runs without restrictions with full spectator revenue and CL qualification is assured I think it's fairly certain that Klopp will be given quite sizeable funds if he finds a player he really likes for either January or the summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Seems to breaking in the last hour, that Guardiola will not be renewing his contract after next season, and will be going into International football, seems all of the tabloids reporting same story.

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the expiry of his current contract and aims to make the leap into national team management.

Guardiola, 50, signed a new deal last November which will keep him at the Etihad until the end of the 2022/23 season.

By that time, the decorated Spaniard will have spent seven full seasons in the City hot seat, making it by far his longest stint at any one club.

Guardiola insisted he must "take a break" from the rigours of Premier League management as he outlined his intention to compete for the biggest honours in international football.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/pep-guardiola-man-city-exit-24839039



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
How on earth would have FSG been able to do the following

Since 13/14

- Fernandinho 36 million
- Mangala 40 million
- Bony 29 million
- De Bruyne 68 million
- Sterling 57 million
- Otamendi 40 million
- John Stones 50 million
- Sane 46 million
- Jesus 28 million
- Laporte 58 million
- Mendy 51 million
- Walker 47 million
- Ederson 36 million
- Danilo 27 million
- Mahrez 61 million
- Cancelo 58 million
- Rodri 56 million
- Ruben Dias 60 million
- Ake 40 million
- Grealish 100 million

So again, how were FSG able to do the same? Let's applaud City for not breaking a world record on one player alone, but conveniently ignore the 14 transfers that cost over 40 million, several in the 50 and 60 million range, several who were on players who clearly were overpaid for.

Quote
Looking at the total purchase value of the depth chart during the title-winning year you'll see Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keïta. That's about 130 mil for those four alone isn't it? Squad players pure and simple. Might not have been when arriving at the club but let's not pretend otherwise. Jota is rotational with Firmino for was it about 40? Thiago is out of the XI and cost about 25 including add-ons I believe? Konaté is pretty expensive as well and hasn't seen the pitch yet...

So there's very good reason to suggest that without covid FSG would've been able to grant substantial funds to improve strength in depth. 2019 was a bit of an anomaly because of the van Dijk/Alisson transfers and the lack of urgency in addressing a squad that was younger than now. If the season runs without restrictions with full spectator revenue and CL qualification is assured I think it's fairly certain that Klopp will be given quite sizeable funds if he finds a player he really likes for either January or the summer.

You're incredibly deluded if you believe FSG would be able to do the above ala City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:52:41 pm
So again, how were FSG able to do the same? Let's applaud City for not breaking a world record on one player alone, but conveniently ignore the 14 transfers that cost over 40 million, several in the 50 and 60 million range, several who were on players who clearly were overpaid for.

Not then, but this is because club revenue was lagging way behind. If you look at the gross spend rather than net in the past few years, several hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent - and more wisely than some of City's signings.

It's not like the front three are homegrown talents either you know. The team that won number six in Madrid cost £320 million in transfer fees just to assemble the starting XI and every single one of those players arrived under FSG so let's not pretend otherwise even though I empathise with what you're saying. Then add the bench and Naby injured in the stands and you get a number well above £500 mil for that team.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:50:56 pm
Looking at the total purchase value of the depth chart during the title-winning year you'll see Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keïta. That's about 130 mil for those four alone isn't it? Squad players pure and simple. Might not have been when arriving at the club but let's not pretend otherwise. Jota is rotational with Firmino for was it about 40? Thiago is out of the XI and cost about 25 including add-ons I believe? Konaté is pretty expensive as well and hasn't seen the pitch yet...

So there's very good reason to suggest that without covid FSG would've been able to grant substantial funds to improve strength in depth. 2019 was a bit of an anomaly because of the van Dijk/Alisson transfers and the lack of urgency in addressing a squad that was younger than now. If the season runs without restrictions with full spectator revenue and CL qualification is assured I think it's fairly certain that Klopp will be given quite sizeable funds if he finds a player he really likes for either January or the summer.

There is no way we as a club could build a squad like City have, they're bench at times cost over £350 million. We had those 4 on the bench, but they were never intended to be there and, unlike City, we actually did sell players to fund the replacements
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote
Not then, but this is because club revenue was lagging way behind. If you look at the gross spend rather than net in the past few years, several hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent - and more wisely than some of City's signings.

If you think with our revenue [without COVID] that we would be able to buy a player like Ake for 40 million quid, and keep him on the bench amongst others, again you are living in an alternative universe.

Nobody is pretending that FSG haven't spent money, what you are however arguing is that FSG would have been able to do what CIty have been doing, Covid or no Covid, it's nonsense.

There's a difference in spending money to assemble a starting XI and spending money to assemble two different XI fully capable of challenging and winning 4 competitions.

We are not in the same playing field, we can challenge the league and CL but we can't do all 4, and we certainly can't have players like cancelo,ake, amongst others, getting paid what they're paid, and not play them, and be totally ok financially because of it.

Again, massive credit to City for only spending 40-60 million per player on 14 occasions. Clearly they deserve a trophy for such modest spending.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
As a proud Catalunyan I'll be eager to see what he does with his people in the international stage.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:57:41 pm
Not then, but this is because club revenue was lagging way behind. If you look at the gross spend rather than net in the past few years, several hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent - and more wisely than some of City's signings.

It's not like the front three are homegrown talents either you know. The team that won number six in Madrid cost £320 million in transfer fees just to assemble the starting XI and every single one of those players arrived under FSG so let's not pretend otherwise even though I empathise with what you're saying. Then add the bench and Naby injured in the stands and you get a number well above £500 mil for that team.

Of course you have to look at the net spend, it's not just about the money you bring in, it's about the quality of player you lose for that money and how difficult it is to reinvest wisely
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:35:17 pm
Understandable. Jack wants to make history and it's harder to make history at a club that has one.


What's going on with the photographer? ???
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:57:41 pm
Not then, but this is because club revenue was lagging way behind. If you look at the gross spend rather than net in the past few years, several hundreds of millions of pounds have been spent - and more wisely than some of City's signings.

It's not like the front three are homegrown talents either you know. The team that won number six in Madrid cost £320 million in transfer fees just to assemble the starting XI and every single one of those players arrived under FSG so let's not pretend otherwise even though I empathise with what you're saying. Then add the bench and Naby injured in the stands and you get a number well above £500 mil for that team.

but lets pretend that revenue and money earnt in transfers to buy other players isnt really really important in whatever discussion it is you are trying to have?  I mean, its THE most important part of how this Liverpool team is built, so lets not ignore that eh.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:50:56 pm
Looking at the total purchase value of the depth chart during the title-winning year you'll see Lovren, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keïta. That's about 130 mil for those four alone isn't it? Squad players pure and simple. Might not have been when arriving at the club but let's not pretend otherwise. Jota is rotational with Firmino for was it about 40? Thiago is out of the XI and cost about 25 including add-ons I believe? Konaté is pretty expensive as well and hasn't seen the pitch yet...

So there's very good reason to suggest that without covid FSG would've been able to grant substantial funds to improve strength in depth. 2019 was a bit of an anomaly because of the van Dijk/Alisson transfers and the lack of urgency in addressing a squad that was younger than now. If the season runs without restrictions with full spectator revenue and CL qualification is assured I think it's fairly certain that Klopp will be given quite sizeable funds if he finds a player he really likes for either January or the summer.
How many players did we have to sell to afford those 4 players or actually most of the current squad we have? We've for the majority of FSG's reign had to live within our means and have the 7th highest net spend of the premier League clubs. We've competed with City purely because of the brilliance of Klopp and his recruitment team.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:01:29 pm
If you think with our revenue [without COVID] that we would be able to buy a player like Ake for 40 million quid, and keep him on the bench amongst others, again you are living in an alternative universe. .

We'll see. Maybe Konaté is bedded in carefully or he's intended as a squad player to learn from van Dijk in training for now. We don't know. I'm a bit surprised that both him and Gomez have lost out to Matip on all accounts, another sign Jürgen really rates Matip very highly for that to be the case. Either way, fact is - for the time being, the club has a player of that price range warming the bench at centre back. Not in all positions, but it's not like it doesn't happen.

Then again I'm not taking issue with what you're saying but I don't believe a club pays that sort of money on a player and instantly writes him off as a back-up. I believe also in City's case that they've signed these players with the view of them becoming starting XI features either then or later. Some made it and others didn't. Back in 2017 after his success at Monaco, you'd be hard-pressed to suggest that Mendy would've been a flop for example.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:10:00 pm
We'll see. Maybe Konaté is bedded in carefully or he's intended as a squad player to learn from van Dijk in training for now. We don't know. I'm a bit surprised that both him and Gomez have lost out to Matip on all accounts, another sign Jürgen really rates Matip very highly for that to be the case. Either way, fact is - for the time being, the club has a player of that price range warming the bench at centre back. Not in all positions, but it's not like it doesn't happen.

Then again I'm not taking issue with what you're saying but I don't believe a club pays that sort of money on a player and instantly writes him off as a back-up. I believe also in City's case that they've signed these players with the view of them becoming starting XI features either then or later. Some made it and others didn't. Back in 2017 after his success at Monaco, you'd be hard-pressed to suggest that Mendy would've been a flop for example.

Except City have clearly two sides that they can field as I've repeated, and they can continue to do what they've been doing, without consequence, without having to worry about revenue or lack of it, or selling players first,etc...

We however cannot, COVID or no COVID, that was never ever going to be possible. To suggest otherwise is fallacy.

You've conveniently used our CB's as some counterpoint, when both Matip and Gomez have history of injuries and missing games continuously every season bare 1 [Gomez] since they've been at the club.

You conveniently ignore City buying fullbacks for a stupid amount of money several years in a row, without having to worry about the financial aspect of it.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:10:00 pm
We'll see. Maybe Konaté is bedded in carefully or he's intended as a squad player to learn from van Dijk in training for now. We don't know. I'm a bit surprised that both him and Gomez have lost out to Matip on all accounts, another sign Jürgen really rates Matip very highly for that to be the case. Either way, fact is - for the time being, the club has a player of that price range warming the bench at centre back. Not in all positions, but it's not like it doesn't happen.

Then again I'm not taking issue with what you're saying but I don't believe a club pays that sort of money on a player and instantly writes him off as a back-up. I believe also in City's case that they've signed these players with the view of them becoming starting XI features either then or later. Some made it and others didn't. Back in 2017 after his success at Monaco, you'd be hard-pressed to suggest that Mendy would've been a flop for example.

why? Matip is our 2nd best centre half.  We need 4 of them, as last seasons showed, going with 3 and a backup in the guise of our best midifielder didnt work.

Konate and Gomez will play plenty. Konate is likely to be our only significant signing this summer.  And as things stands, well have brought more in from sales - you know, thats how normal teams work!

 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:09:27 pm
How many players did we have to sell to afford those 4 players or actually most of the current squad we have? We've for the majority of FSG's reign had to live within our means and have the 7th highest net spend of the premier League clubs. We've competed with City purely because of the brilliance of Klopp and his recruitment team.

That's called smart business. Basically the moral of the story is 'don't be Ed Woodward'  :wave

If you sell off a top player every now and then that is not complete indispensible (Coutinho) you can do smart things with that money on positions other teams don't prioritize so heavily and expose that loophole.

City have also ran their sales well. In 2019 they fleeced three clubs of players they didn't need (Delph, Douglas Luiz and Danilo) for a total of £60 mil. The year before they pocketed £50 mil from world-beaters like Maffeo, Gunn, Brahim and Matondo.

Obviously they spend more net than FSG but both them and Chelsea have amazing sales department considering what fees they regularly flog mediocre players of no use for.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:16:33 pm
why? Matip is our 2nd best centre half.  We need 4 of them, as last seasons showed, going with 3 and a backup in the guise of our best midifielder didnt work.

In the title-winning year, Gomez was absolutely sublime so I rate him very highly. Remember him playing Everton almost by himself in the FA Cup?  ;D It's not a knock on Matip, it's just saying that the first team squad has two highly-rated players on the bench at the moment.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
If I didn't know better, I'd say you're Trevor Sinclair in disguise.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:19:38 pm
If I didn't know better, I'd say you're Trevor Sinclair in disguise.

Fucking weird hill that he has decided to die on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:20:51 pm
Fucking weird hill that he has decided to die on.

Lets just remember that City haven't spent a world record on any player ever. It's really important to point that out.

They never overspend on players. Ever

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:20:51 pm
Fucking weird hill that he has decided to die on.

I cant even figure out what the discussion is  ;D

Its pretty simple though isnt it:

Abu Dhabi spend a shit ton of money on players without having to worry about resale value or about balancing the books, or about selling to buy or about transfer failures, allowing them to be able to take risks, as a player not working out doesnt mean a thing to them.  And collectively the fees of these players are astronimical, having only just broken a transfer record isnt anything to shout from the rooftops when your current manager has spent a billion pounds on new players in 5 years.

By contrast, Liverpool do indeed spend reasonably healthily especially on key players to fit important roles in the squad, but they cannot afford to take punts. Most of that money comes from revenue and sales, and they will rarely buy players over a certain age as they need to make sure there is either re-sale value, or the ability to keep these players for the duration of their careers - getting maximum value from them.

I honestly dont think its difficult to see how very very different it is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
This is a great discussion from a Liverpool supporter....sticking up for City's spending...neat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
As much as I dislike what Abu Dhabi FC stands for I'm not going to pretend they're any greater sinners than United for example. Or pay the wages of Barcelona. They've been handed a lot of unearned money and it's not been fair because they built it inorganically but what they haven't done is:

a) Give a player £100 mil/year wages (hola Barca)
b) Give a manager 5 years in a row at the club making 20 mil-payouts an annual Xmas present (hello Roman)
c) Buy two players for close to 400 million euros in a week (bonjour PSG)
d) Break the world transfer record fee when in billions of debt (Ed on the line?)
e) Pay triple-digits in Euros and hand wages enough to break the club for a 33-year old (ciao Juve)
f) Sign every 33-year old you can find on five-year contracts enough to turn Milan into an average club (Silvio is that you?)

Yeah it's a low damn bar but let's keep it real: there are a lot of bad actors in the football world and City is just of them. I'm not fond of any of it and it's one of the reasons I hardly watch nowadays.

City got their money in a shitty manner but used it better than many others who once had the riches and lost it through decisions like these.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote
As much as I dislike what Abu Dhabi FC stands for I'm not going to pretend they're any greater sinners than United for exampl

Are United backed by a foreign government who abuse human rights left and right? Did I miss the 20 years of success by United that they used to build their current financial standing in football? Or did they have it all over night like City?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:32:58 pm
Are United backed by a foreign government who abuse human rights left and right? Did I miss the 20 years of success by United that they used to build their current financial standing in football? Or did they have it all over night like City?

I'm not defending City's owners who quite obviously aren't very pleasant (although the UAE is the least bad Gulf country and definitely rated higher than Qatar to be fair). It's the system that's corrupt and football that is a runaway snowball. 10 years ago Barcelona looked set to be the all-conquering empire and slipped up by making insane decisions and allowing Messi with dad to become the club's dictators.

What I'm trying to say is that City run their club a lot smarter than United do either way you slice it. Both have bottomless pits of money to throw at shiny objects, yet somehow the one that spends less per head on more players always comes out on top. One paid up to get Pep, whereas the other settled for the wheelman on gigantic wages  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote
I'm not defending City's owners who quite obviously aren't very pleasant (although the UAE is the least bad Gulf country to be fair)

Mate honestly, you're not doing yourself any favors. To be fair? To be fair what? Is there a competition in which country abuses human rights the least, for us to be fair in this context?

Quote
What I'm trying to say is that City run their club a lot smarter than United do either way you slice it. Both have bottomless pits of money to throw at shiny objects, yet somehow the one that spends less per head on more players always comes out on top.

City are backed a foreign government that have bottomless pockets of cash, United are not. FSG aren't either. They operate without any financial consequences or repercussions. But obviously its very important for you to point out that hey they never spent a world record on a single player and that UEA is the least bad country in the Gulf, because surely that has to count for something.

 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
GUARDIOLA TO LEAVE CITY IN 2023

Pep Guardiola has said he plans to leave Manchester City when his current contract runs out in 2023.

The 50-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2016 and has won three Premier League titles, feels he will need a rest after seven years in charge. And the former Barcelona boss revealed his next ambition is to take charge of a national team.

Next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility. A national team is the next step, he said at an XP Investimentos event, as reported by ESPN on Wednesday.

After seven years on this team, I think Im going to have a stop. Im going to have to take a break, see what weve done. And in the process, I would like to train a South American (team), European, playing a Copa America, I want to have that experience.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 09:45:53 pm
Mate honestly, you're not doing yourself any favors. To be fair? To be fair what? Is there a competition in which country abuses human rights the least, for us to be fair in this context?


You should read his posts in the Covid thread  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
btw - Chelsea are out Citying Manchester City in the spending race.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:53:02 pm
btw - Chelsea are out Citying Manchester City in the spending race.

Chelsea are still spending the Osgood money, they're all right for a bit, you know...
