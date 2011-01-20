City are definitely a much more seriously ran club than PSG is for sure, it's mainly that they've spread out their transfers on double-digit million signings rather than go down the obscene PSG route of the summer of 2017.



As a result they have a better general project than their Qatari counterparts because they have greater depth and a genuine idea how to use the players they've got. Signings like David Silva, Agüero, Sterling and de Bruyne have been excellent use of money rather than the utter waste that PSG spunked on Neymar who spends half the year in rehab.



Obviously it's dirty money but generally speaking City is still a very well-run and professional club. Barcelona impoded after Begiristain left and even their academy has improved.



If they have genuinely walked away from Kane it shows that there's still a purpose to what they're doing even though they just signed Grealish for 100 mil. I think it mainly comes down to Pep thinking Grealish fits his style of play and thus overpaying for a known commodity even though on paper that transfer looks a bit silly. It's still worth keeping in mind that before this summer, City's transfer record was lover than the fee paid for van Dijk. It really has surprised me that it took City four years on from the breaking of the transfer market to hit triple digits and that is because Pep rather has 20 players good enough rather than just showpiece PR puppet shows designed to sell shirts.



While their owners are definitely unpleasant, they have a crazy wage bill and cooked the books like crazy in the past, for me there's not even an argument of who's the lesser of the two evils regarding them and the other oil club that declared war on football with those nutcase fees dished out back in 2017.