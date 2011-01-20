« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

kopite77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 07:07:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 02:08:47 pm
They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao



They should just rename the Etihad the Zoom Stadium, the sportwashing, human rights abusing Cnuts!
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 07:59:02 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 23, 2021, 05:43:02 pm
i kinda remember it but Christ thats desperate  ;D


Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 08:06:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 07:59:02 pm


Fuckin hell Wheres Lenny Bennett? :lmao
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 08:09:58 pm
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 08:22:10 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August 23, 2021, 08:06:42 pm
Fuckin hell Wheres Lenny Bennett? :lmao
I'd Forgotten all about him, and Punchlines  :lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
Romford_Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 09:01:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 02:08:47 pm
They tried that and failed to fill them :lmao



You know, if you squint, those PL badges look a bit like this gif...

Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 10:10:58 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on August 23, 2021, 08:22:10 pm
I'd Forgotten all about him, and Punchlines  :lmao

Who could  forget Lenny with his witty Repartee ;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 11:47:51 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on August 23, 2021, 11:11:56 am

As soon as the Eddie Large monument is finished...

They were not happy when Eddie died because they counted him as three fans

(yes, I know, it's fattest, but trust me, I've no room to speak)



Because I've filled it
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
August 23, 2021, 11:56:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August 23, 2021, 03:58:14 pm
Errmm  ;)



Double counting is just a way of life for them these days

Bobinhood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 02:11:27 am
Honestly, like seriously, with these mega-cap cost teams they put out and the steamrolling of all the most unimportant games for huge +/- differentials and massive points hauls, there's a phd thesis somewhere in why just tf they cant draw flies. I mean, Geographically, they are in Manchester. There are some football fans in the general area and surrounding environs.

It is soulless, thats just it. Its just no fun to turn over a 8th place team 6-0 anymore. No contests are just not great spectacles. They had the old timers and added the bandwagons and not a person more has climbed on board this farce. The more they add to the team the less people even care to watch. Any hard fought mid table 2-2 is a way better option, viewing wise. People will only really get interested in watching city if it looks like they might choke it up, everyone will want to see that. So the second half of the season is gonna be great  ;D 

so go ahead , buy Harry Kane for 150 mill. Attendance will drop to 7500. ha
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:00:21 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:11:27 am
Honestly, like seriously, with these mega-cap cost teams they put out and the steamrolling of all the most unimportant games for huge +/- differentials and massive points hauls, there's a phd thesis somewhere in why just tf they cant draw flies. I mean, Geographically, they are in Manchester. There are some football fans in the general area and surrounding environs.

It is soulless, thats just it. Its just no fun to turn over a 8th place team 6-0 anymore. No contests are just not great spectacles. They had the old timers and added the bandwagons and not a person more has climbed on board this farce. The more they add to the team the less people even care to watch. Any hard fought mid table 2-2 is a way better option, viewing wise. People will only really get interested in watching city if it looks like they might choke it up, everyone will want to see that. So the second half of the season is gonna be great  ;D 

so go ahead , buy Harry Kane for 150 mill. Attendance will drop to 7500. ha

What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.
reddebs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 07:12:20 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:00:21 am
What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.

Because without their owners they'd be also rans like they were pre oil.

Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:16:03 am
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:17:20 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 11:16:03 am
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?

They might be able to get Kane. Would be a transfer window of biblical proportions.
Dougle

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:34:56 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:20 am
They might be able to get Kane. Would be a transfer window of biblical proportions.

Only you'd be able to come up with that one.  ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 03:50:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:00:21 am
What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.
Without their owners propping them up, they are nothing, and they know it too. They simply won't bite the hand that feeds, even if it's blood-soaked and/or horribly corrupt.

If they weren't being used as fronts for sportswashers, Chelsea and Abu Dhabi would be back to yo-yoing up and down the leagues whilst their fans sing "we're shite, and we know we are..."
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:00:21 am
What's notable is how they will vigorously defend their owners to the death. With proper football clubs, their owners are tolerated, their methods examined, and praise and criticism apportioned. It's the manager, coaches, and other who run the club, whom the fans identify with. Few Liverpool fans would defend FSG outside the football environs. But for Man City, and Chelsea, their owner is the most important thing about their club. Even non-football-related shenanigans of their owners are defended.

FSG walk away from us, we carry on as if nothing has happened, same with the Mancs. Abu Dhabi walk away, all the fake sponsorship money goes with them and then all of a sudden they can't even pay the wages, never mind anything else.

Abu Dhabi have them by the balls and they know it.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 11:16:03 am
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?

The only question is when for me. If it isn't now it might be a January job.

newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm
The only question is when for me. If it isn't now it might be a January job.



maybe he shows up in late december under a blue christmas tree Oil Drill with a Man City shirt?
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 04:59:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
FSG walk away from us, we carry on as if nothing has happened, same with the Mancs. Abu Dhabi walk away, all the fake sponsorship money goes with them and then all of a sudden they can't even pay the wages, never mind anything else.

Abu Dhabi have them by the balls and they know it.
True. Man City are Abu Dhabi. Without the dodgy sponsorships from companies linked to Abu Dhabi there will be no Man City. The loons are deluded enough to think they are now a self-sufficient club due to sponsorship, they wont admit that sponsorship is dodgy as fuck and disappears with their owners.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm
The only question is when for me. If it isn't now it might be a January job.

Oh, I hope so, the worst thing would be that they got someone decent (and young)
BigCDump

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:01:04 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 11:16:03 am
Anyone think they'll still get Kane?

You think they'll miss out on a headline like Cityzen Kane ? Of course they're getting him.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 07:34:29 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osH9IV5cIdc

Pep signed Grealish as a rotation player.... :o
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 08:03:32 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Oh, I hope so, the worst thing would be that they got someone decent (and young)
If or when they get Kane, its best it happens sooner rather than later, and he stays injury free and does ok without really troubling Agueros impact. Otherwise, they may be tempted to go for their former employee Alf-Inges cash co.errr, offspring.
