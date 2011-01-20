Honestly, like seriously, with these mega-cap cost teams they put out and the steamrolling of all the most unimportant games for huge +/- differentials and massive points hauls, there's a phd thesis somewhere in why just tf they cant draw flies. I mean, Geographically, they are in Manchester. There are some football fans in the general area and surrounding environs.It is soulless, thats just it. Its just no fun to turn over a 8th place team 6-0 anymore. No contests are just not great spectacles. They had the old timers and added the bandwagons and not a person more has climbed on board this farce. The more they add to the team the less people even care to watch. Any hard fought mid table 2-2 is a way better option, viewing wise. People will only really get interested in watching city if it looks like they might choke it up, everyone will want to see that. So the second half of the season is gonna be greatso go ahead , buy Harry Kane for 150 mill. Attendance will drop to 7500. ha