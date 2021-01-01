Icons: Manchester City to erect statues of David Silva and Vincent KompanyBoth statues will be unveiled outside the Etihad this weekendOne of Sergio Agüero is to be added next yearhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/23/icons-manchester-city-to-erect-statues-of-david-silva-and-vincent-kompanySuch a small-time club
Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.
This is what it's about, justifying their ridiculous sponsorship fees
When's the Curly Watts one getting erected?Small time plastic sportswashers.
people like big dick nick.
I'm hoping these statues are Ronaldo-esque. Would be hilarious
You can still buy tickets for their home game against Arsenal next weekend. Hundreds of tickets available on general sale on their website. Their declared attendance figures are about as credible as their FFP revenue figures.
