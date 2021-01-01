« previous next »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:53:42 am
Icons: Manchester City to erect statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany

Both statues will be unveiled outside the Etihad this weekend
One of Sergio Agüero is to be added next year

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/23/icons-manchester-city-to-erect-statues-of-david-silva-and-vincent-kompany

Such a small-time club

Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.
I'm hoping these statues are Ronaldo-esque. Would be hilarious  ;D
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:31:10 am
Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.
It'd be like the Terracotta Army outside Anfield.
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:27:56 am
This is what it's about, justifying their ridiculous sponsorship fees
They cant fill the stadium so decide to reduce capacity to add more sponsorship?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:58:11 am
When's the Curly Watts one getting erected?

Small time plastic sportswashers.

Ive been commissioned to sculpt that one. Itll depict Curly trying to sneak a peak of Raquel getting undressed through his telescope.
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 11:34:05 am
I'm hoping these statues are Ronaldo-esque. Would be hilarious  ;D

Kompanys head is out of proportion as it is. This could get tricky.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:04:15 pm
You can still buy tickets for their home game against Arsenal next weekend. Hundreds of tickets available on general sale on their website.

Their declared attendance figures are about as credible as their FFP revenue figures.

On Saturday at 1 o'clock you could get a ticket for nearly any block for the Norwich game.
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 11:31:10 am
Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.

