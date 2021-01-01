Icons: Manchester City to erect statues of David Silva and Vincent Kompany



Both statues will be unveiled outside the Etihad this weekend

One of Sergio Agüero is to be added next year



https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/aug/23/icons-manchester-city-to-erect-statues-of-david-silva-and-vincent-kompany



Such a small-time club



Jesus. If we erected statues for all of our past and present players with more of a "legendary" status than those two, Walton Breck road would look like Crosby Beach.