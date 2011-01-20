« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1020674 times)

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,351
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17240 on: Today at 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:02:17 am
You telling me you can't throw around a plastic cock in public anymore?
Crack on mate  :wave
My 9 year old daughter is sitting next to me right now so I'll stay out of this thread for now.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,425
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17241 on: Today at 11:06:39 am »
Don't grab it unless you've got one ready
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,984
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17242 on: Today at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:35:40 am
Its quite early in the day here Robert and it raised both of mine ;D

If you had that shoved in you, it'd raise more than an eyebrow ;D
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17243 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:06:07 am
Whats going on with his hairline? It looks too straight like its drawn on.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,984
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17244 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 11:00:04 am
Andy if it was an adult only forum then I wouldn't have a problem with it at all.

Have you forgotten what your avatar is ;)  ;D
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,919
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17245 on: Today at 11:09:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:08:23 am
Have you forgotten what your avatar is ;)  ;D

Looks like an asterisk to me
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,984
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17246 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:06:07 am
Whats going on with his hairline? It looks too straight like its drawn on.

Its a weird Manc thing, loads of them sport that "hairstyle". My kids ever ask for a cut like that, they are getting locked under the stairs until they see sense.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,984
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17247 on: Today at 11:10:19 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:09:35 am
Looks like an asterisk to me

;D
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,351
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17248 on: Today at 11:18:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:08:23 am
Have you forgotten what your avatar is ;)  ;D
24*7 put it there Rob; I don't even know what it is.
He told me it was a pencil sharpener  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,984
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 11:37:41 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 11:18:20 am
24*7 put it there Rob; I don't even know what it is.
He told me it was a pencil sharpener  ;D

Ah, the old "it wasn't me honest" excuse ;D

I'd class it as a lumberjack circumcision device.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,926
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 11:43:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:14 pm
...I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever, said City skipper Fernandinho.[/i]

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900
It's not different, it's the same as the rest of Puma's abysmal third kits. And the name is Manchester City.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,186
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 11:43:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:55:02 am
Like you have two separate eyebrows, Sampras.
haha  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,351
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:41 am
Ah, the old "it wasn't me honest" excuse ;D

I'd class it as a lumberjack circumcision device.
'It weren't me Guv' 'onest'  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 11:05:38 am
Crack on mate  :wave
My 9 year old daughter is sitting next to me right now so I'll stay out of this thread for now.

Don't let her see the puns in the Transfer thread.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,351
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 11:53:42 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:51:10 am
Don't let her see the puns in the Transfer thread.
I'll look later when she's at her mates birthday party  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 