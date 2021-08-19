« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1020089 times)

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 08:55:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:13:43 pm
Its a tonal repeat graphic embossed on the shirt according to the marketing bollocks ;D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I think I can make some quick buck working at Puma as a Marketing manager and having city as my client. I can come up with fashion jargon and street lingo and mask them in a professionally worded letter. Shouldnt be that hard considering whatever they are doing now apparently works.

Also, Fernandinho's response is cringe-worthy. Does he not see the irony of that statement?!?
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
What the actual fuck, so theyve got got Etihad in big fuck off letters but no club badge, absolute joke of a club!

I think you'll find that the Club crest features as an embossed tonal repeat graphic, obviously.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,383
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
What the actual fuck, so theyve got got Etihad in big fuck off letters but no club badge, absolute joke of a club!

Looks like those cheap t-shirts they sell at car boot sales and weekend markets
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,218
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17203 on: Yesterday at 09:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:06:43 pm
Looks like those cheap t-shirts they sell at car boot sales and weekend markets

I was thinking about where I got them from. I got one similar tee in Santa Monica for 10 dollars in 2019.

Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17204 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Somewhere in a locked basement in a Cheadle semi, the reanimated corpse of Noz Hyde (missing person since 2013) logs out of the Puma VPN, and breathes his last, content in the knowledge his lifes work and design legacy is complete.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17205 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm »
State of Foden, looks like some scruff you see in the airport who looks like he just fell out of a sports direct jumble sale
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17206 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
State of Foden, looks like some scruff you see in the airport who looks like he just fell out of a sports direct jumble sale on a street corner in Moss Side going about his perfectly legitimate business being observant of people and approaching vehicles.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17207 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
The progress of Chelsea, the original plastics, into a selling club who have produced talent as well as bought it, puts City (and PSG) into an even more dark light. I'm sure Phil Foden (who is decent but far from the new Messi) is a sort of Pep smokescreen (we produce players, we do, don't we).

With all their resources over the last 13 years, who else have we seen even get close to the first team or have I missed someone.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17208 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
State of Foden, looks like some scruff you see in the airport who looks like he just fell out of a sports direct jumble sale

 :lmao
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,694
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17209 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
And whilst we watch City take the knee to encourage people to tackle injustice, just remember

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 2020

Over two dozen prisoners of conscience, including well-known human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor, continued to be detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The state continued to restrict freedom of expression, taking measures to silence citizens and residents who expressed critical opinions on COVID-19 and other social and political issues. A number of detainees remained in prison past the completion of their sentences without legal justification. A UK court found that head of government Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum had abducted and detained two of his daughters.

Background

Emirati authorities continued to ban political opposition and to detain prisoners for such opposition. Scores of Emiratis continued to serve prison sentences in the UAE-94 case, a mass trial of 94 defendants that concluded in 2013 with 69 convicted on charges of seeking to change the system of government.

Arbitrary detention

At least 10 people continued to be arbitrarily detained after completing their prison sentences.

In March, the UK High Court of Justice (Family Division) made public a fact-finding judgement reached the previous December that concluded that the head of government had arranged for his daughter Shamsas enforced removal from the UK in 2000 and the capture and detention of another daughter, Latifa, in a maritime assault launched when she attempted to escape the royal family in 2018.

Freedom of expression

More than 25 prisoners of conscience remained in jail on account of their peaceful political criticism. They included attorneys Mohamed al-Roken and Mohammed al-Mansoori, former heads of the UAE Jurists Association (which the government took over in 2011 after the Association called for free national elections), who were convicted in the UAE-94 trial; Nasser bin Ghaith, a lecturer in economics at Sorbonne Universitys Abu Dhabi branch, detained since 2015; and human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor.
Arbitrary deprivation of nationality

The estimated 20,000-100,000 stateless people born in the UAE continued to be deprived of equal access to rights covered for Emirati citizens at state expense, such as state-subsidized health care, housing and higher education, or jobs in the public sector. Access was dependent on proof of citizenship and stateless people were denied recognition as citizens, despite most of them having roots in the UAE going back generations.

Womens rights

Women remained unequal with men under Emirati law. Married women were obliged to look after the house as a right held by husbands under Article 56.1 of the Law on Personal Status. The Article was amended in late 2019 to remove a line stating that a husband has the right to courteous obedience from his wife. Article 72 continued to allow judges to determine whether a married woman was permitted to leave the house and to work.

Transmission of nationality continued to be granted on a gender-preferential basis, meaning that children of Emirati mothers did not automatically receive nationality and were recognized as nationals only at the discretion of the federal cabinet.
Sexual and reproductive rights

Consensual sexual behaviour continued to be prosecuted under Article 356 of the Penal Code, authorizing a minimum of one year in prison for consensual violation of honour, a clause that could be used to punish both same-sex sexual activity and extramarital sex. The provision was, in some cases, used to prosecute migrant labourers who had given birth out of wedlock, requiring such mothers to serve prison sentences before being allowed to leave the country.

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17210 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm »
They lost their three last games, two of them being finals.

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17211 on: Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm
Oh yes it is

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900


Its just nice seeing Lisbeth Salander smiling after everything shes been through
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,494
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17212 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:45:11 pm
How are the mercenaries going to kiss the club badge?

I know. I can't see a dirty dollar sign anywhere on those tops.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17213 on: Today at 12:40:54 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:54:25 pm
Its just nice seeing Lisbeth Salander smiling after everything shes been through


I'm looking forward to "A team mate with the M16 tattoo"
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17214 on: Today at 05:38:01 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm
They lost their three last games, two of them being finals.
Grealish has a 100% lose rate at City.
Logged
Believer

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17215 on: Today at 06:44:28 am »
Foden would definitely be a member of Blackout Crew if he wasn't playing football
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17216 on: Today at 07:06:07 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 06:44:28 am
Foden would definitely be a member of Blackout Crew if he wasn't playing football

Whats going on with his hairline? It looks too straight like its drawn on.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,597
  • Scrubbers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17217 on: Today at 08:19:25 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:54:43 pm
City Xtra
@City_Xtra
Official: #ManCity have confirmed that fans will not be forced into eating their 'edible coffee cup', and will also have the option to place the cups into composting waste streams if preferred. [via @ManCity]


https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1427972841203449864?s=20

Are these made from shredded financial documents?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,395
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17218 on: Today at 08:22:49 am »
Nice takedown of Grealish's diving by Jonathan Wilson in The Guardian, which he went into detail on on the Football Weekly podcast:

Quote
At Villa Grealish was the most fouled player in the Premier League (by an astonishing margin; 45% more than Wilfried Zaha, who was second, and more than twice as often as all but three other players). The theory had been that he would struggle to maintain that level at City, where less of the play is likely to go through him, but in terms of getting kicked, this was a very encouraging start, fouled five times against an average of 4.2 per game last season.

And it is not just that Grealish is a great drawer of fouls; he is a drawer of great fouls. One does not forget Grealish being fouled, whether he is stumbling, doing his utmost to carry on and then collapsing, spinning into the air after a tap on the ankle, grimacing and rolling, or hopping away dragging a recently kicked calf behind him. His clashes with Fernandinho in training must be mesmerising: the great disguiser of fouls against their great highlighter.

Pulled him up as well on his laughable hypocrisy of complaining about a player going down easy at the end, after throwing himself down for 90 minutes.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,534
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17219 on: Today at 08:24:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:14 pm
I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever, said City skipper Fernandinho.[/i]

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900

Er

Quote
Founded in 1880 as St. Mark's (West Gorton), it became Ardwick Association Football Club in 1887 and Manchester City in 1894.
Logged

Offline Lofty Ambitions

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17220 on: Today at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:22:49 am
Nice takedown of Grealish's diving by Jonathan Wilson in The Guardian, which he went into detail on on the Football Weekly podcast:

Pulled him up as well on his laughable hypocrisy of complaining about a player going down easy at the end, after throwing himself down for 90 minutes.
Sir Harry of Kane would fit their playacting and diving team to tee, unfortunately, as Grealish does. I see a pattern here.

Cheating while on possession, tactical rotational fouling when losing possession, it will become even more a of a shitshow than what the Pep's doing now.

 :wanker   
Logged
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17221 on: Today at 08:50:30 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:49:58 pm
"I really like the design because otherwise I find it hard to remember what this soulless sportswashing operation is called in public, which can be a touch embarassing, said City skipper Fernandinho.




 ;D

Etihad Nice and prominent though, maybe they have upped their sponsorship.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,416
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17222 on: Today at 08:54:23 am »
Same price as a 'normal' shirt as well. I probably wouldn't even mind that sort of thing for us.....if it was a lot cheaper than a normal shirt but to pay £70 for something that Sports Direct sell for a tenner without 'Puma' on is just mental.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,741
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17223 on: Today at 09:08:14 am »
I think their signings lately have just been weird, the equivalent of getting bored of winning everything on your FM save so you go for something different for the sake of it.

Their whole approach has changed and they're simply less scary, what is their front 3 now if all are fit?

Foden - Jesus - Grealish?

That is simply nowhere near the levels of Sane - Aguero - Sterling

Most of their goals used to come from flying down the wing and cutting it back, they were a nightmare to play against just like Liverpool. I think if you sit back nowadays you're far more likely to get something from them, as they don't have much pace going forward.. Their wingers have gone from flying past you and cutting it back to taking loads of time on the ball and dribbling/cutting inside.

It is like us replacing Mane and Salah with 2 wide players who play a completely different game to them... Why would we do that when our tactics work so well?

They are finishing 3rd this year, even if Kane goes (Which is unlikely)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17224 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17225 on: Today at 09:28:21 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:12:39 am
pic leaked of Jack in their new shorts

4-F283-AEE-AB33-4-C0-D-A1-F5-400870-C8-FE19" border="0


Give us a spin Jack.

Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,977
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17226 on: Today at 09:36:06 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:54 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,416
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17227 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Well.....I didn't expect to see that on RAWK this morning :lmao :lmao

Bold choice.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,794
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17228 on: Today at 09:42:30 am »
What a tiny cock.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17229 on: Today at 09:43:29 am »
That's put me off my breakfast  Sausage Sandwich  :o
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17230 on: Today at 09:45:25 am »
Christ. Wasnt expecting a reply like that. Dont think Andys quite got the feel of the site to be honest
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17231 on: Today at 09:46:40 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:12:39 am
pic leaked of Jack in their new shorts

4-F283-AEE-AB33-4-C0-D-A1-F5-400870-C8-FE19" border="0
:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,848
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17232 on: Today at 09:47:50 am »
Fucking hell! :lmao
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17233 on: Today at 09:54:54 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:45:25 am
Christ. Wasnt expecting a reply like that. Dont think Andys quite got the feel of the site to be honest

  ;D

Your deffo part blame for that inspiration.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,185
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17234 on: Today at 09:56:49 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:54:54 am
  ;D

Your deffo part blame for that inspiration.
*Legs it to delete my monkey Richard keys pics before Andy feels inspired again*
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17235 on: Today at 10:09:51 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:28:21 am

Give us a spin Jack.

No no no  :missus
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,977
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17236 on: Today at 10:12:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:45:25 am
Christ. Wasnt expecting a reply like that. Dont think Andys quite got the feel of the site to be honest

Early days that wouldn't have raised an eyebrow ;D
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,691
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17237 on: Today at 10:22:00 am »
So AD.SW.FC are now so concerned about their irrelevance that they've taken to printing the name of the club they consumed on the shirt to try and remind people who they used to be?

Also, very appropriate signature to go with this image. MAM!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 426 427 428 429 430 [431]   Go Up
« previous next »
 