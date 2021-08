They're horrific. Worse than the ones at the Euros. They look like T-shirts



That's intentional according to the bullshit on their websiteThe 2021/22 Manchester City third kit creates a new expression of the Club’s identity on the front of the jersey by reimagining the traditional football kit in a brand-new approach merging football and streetwear culture.The navy blue jersey with light blue detailing features an innovative use of the Club’s crest as a tonal repeat graphic embossed into the fabric.This creates a striking and unique effect, with the crest also appearing on the back of the jersey beneath the collar.The most eye-catching feature of the jersey is the placement at the heart, of the club’s name ‘MAN CITY’, emblazed across the front of the jersey in the Club’s bespoke font, with the PUMA cat centrally positioned to add balance to the visionary design.“I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever”, said City skipper Fernandinho.