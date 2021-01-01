« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:29:27 pm
City have the best business model in football apparently. So if city were to share this business model with say Southampton, Southampton could then go out and break the transfer record on a player straight away like City did with Robinho. I mean how long must people put up with the quite frankly dumb excuses for financial doping?.  I guess coincidently PSG are privy to the business model as well. Hopefully if they pay 150 mil for Kane it will be the straw that breaks the camels back and at least fans of other clubs will kick off about it on social media, phone ins etc etc, to get the ball rolling and put a bit of a dent in the sportswashing effort. Bad publicity is not what they want.

Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.

Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of pounds
Note to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighbours

The End
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:41:39 pm
Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.

Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of pounds
Note to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighbours

The End

 ;D Pretty much.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 01:41:39 pm
Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.

Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of pounds
Note to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighbours

The End
You forgot Note 2 to step 1 - have a new/ish stadium already paid for or built that you can pretend to fill weekly with non-existent supporters.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:48:44 pm
You forgot Note 2 to step 1 - have a new/ish stadium already paid for or built that you can pretend to fill weekly with non-existent supporters.

That's put a dent in Everton's plans then ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:45:52 pm
That's put a dent in Everton's plans then ;D

Chippy tits tried though
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
If they sign Kane, whoever asks Guardiola about transfer fees in the next press conference is likely to send him completely over the edge.   
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:46:00 pm
If they sign Kane, whoever asks Guardiola about transfer fees in the next press conference is likely to send him completely over the edge.

And then say
"We sold 45 very talented U7's, it's basically even"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: Hoenheim on Today at 03:59:16 pm
And then say
"We sold 45 very talented U7's, it's basically even"
Once you deduct the cost of their Capri Sun drinks and Haribo Starmix then that's quite a saving to their kitty.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Scruffy twats
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Linked with Vlahovic i see.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:45:02 pm
Linked with Vlahovic i see.
Yeah back up for Kane more like.

Stop another club buying him, it's the plastic way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
City Xtra
@City_Xtra
Official: #ManCity have confirmed that fans will not be forced into eating their 'edible coffee cup', and will also have the option to place the cups into composting waste streams if preferred. [via @ManCity]


https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1427972841203449864?s=20
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:31:53 pm
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.



They've literally got Sports Direct trending on twitter because of how many people are comparing them to the shitty tops you get for like a fiver in there :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:31:53 pm
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.



It makes the manufacturer logo more prominent. It looks like a Puma kit sponsored by *insert club*.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: On Axis on Today at 06:26:48 pm


https://twitter.com/ProjectFootbalI/status/1428042137896169477?s=20

Apparently this is their 3rd kit? What?
Surely that cant be an actual kit?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:31:53 pm
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.



These are absolutely shocking hahahaaha. A jersey fit for a "club" like this shower.

Imagine one of your jerseys having the manufacturer logo that big, front and centre and your club crest not being on it anywhere? Shite.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:56:09 pm
These are absolutely shocking hahahaaha. A jersey fit for a "club" like this shower.

Imagine one of your jerseys having the manufacturer logo that big, front and centre and your club crest not being on it anywhere? Shite.

Next season probably
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
They're horrific. Worse than the ones at the Euros. They look like T-shirts
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

How can the marketing team be ok with it? Forget the club's marketing and procurement team. How on earth did Puma approve the release of this design as a club's official 3rd jersey without leaving place for the club's very own logo?

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:07:25 pm
They're horrific. Worse than the ones at the Euros. They look like T-shirts

That's intentional according to the bullshit on their website

The 2021/22 Manchester City third kit creates a new expression of the Clubs identity on the front of the jersey by reimagining the traditional football kit in a brand-new approach merging football and streetwear culture.

The navy blue jersey with light blue detailing features an innovative use of the Clubs crest as a tonal repeat graphic embossed into the fabric.

This creates a striking and unique effect, with the crest also appearing on the back of the jersey beneath the collar.

The most eye-catching feature of the jersey is the placement at the heart, of the clubs name MAN CITY, emblazed across the front of the jersey in the Clubs bespoke font, with the PUMA cat centrally positioned to add balance to the visionary design.

I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever, said City skipper Fernandinho.

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:12:11 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

How can the marketing team be ok with it? Forget the club's marketing and procurement team. How on earth did Puma approve the release of this design as a club's official 3rd jersey without leaving place for the club's very own logo?



Its a tonal repeat graphic embossed on the shirt according to the marketing bollocks ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:57:29 pm
Next season probably


Nikes "unique" kit designer team will be taking notes and screenshots.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:12:14 pm

I wanted something different, and we definitely got that", said City skipper Fernandinho.[/i]

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900

:lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The even spelt Abu Dhabi Sportswashing FC wrong!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Puma copying off the NBA City edition shirts where each NBA team has the city/state name emblazoned on the front, it's the 3rd kits for NBA teams.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
I thought it was awful at first glance


But to be fair I then looked more closely.

And then I saw the embossed crests and I realised it was worse than even the initial look had assumed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:12:14 pm
That's intentional according to the bullshit on their website

The 2021/22 Manchester City third kit creates a new expression of the Clubs identity on the front of the jersey by reimagining the traditional football kit in a brand-new approach merging football and streetwear culture.




Well they pulled that out of their arse.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Good news for Harry Kane.
Abu Dhabi just got a windfall of $169 Mn.
Just found it lying around on the ground, stroke of luck.

In unrelated news, fleeing Afghan (former?) preseident Ghani given refuge in UAE on humanitarian grounds.

https://theweek.com/afghanistan/1003879/afghan-president-ashraf-ghani-reportedly-fled-kabul-with-169-million-in-cash
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
The most hilarious thing ever is that on Twitter they're posting pictures of the kit with the line "Dare to be different" with players wearing a shirt that is literally using the same template as more than a dozen other clubs or national teams. What a bunch of stupid fucking pricks... :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 08:30:39 pm
Good news for Harry Kane.
Abu Dhabi just got a windfall of $169 Mn.
Just found it lying around on the ground, stroke of luck.

In unrelated news, fleeing Afghan (former?) preseident Ghani given refuge in UAE on humanitarian grounds.

https://theweek.com/afghanistan/1003879/afghan-president-ashraf-ghani-reportedly-fled-kabul-with-169-million-in-cash

He's just swapped addresses with the Taliban leaders.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:55:58 pm
Oh yes it is

https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900


What the actual fuck, so theyve got got Etihad in big fuck off letters but no club badge, absolute joke of a club!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
What a shower of shite, hahaha, fucking hell, they're a parody.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 08:30:39 pm
Good news for Harry Kane.
Abu Dhabi just got a windfall of $169 Mn.
Just found it lying around on the ground, stroke of luck.

In unrelated news, fleeing Afghan (former?) preseident Ghani given refuge in UAE on humanitarian grounds.

https://theweek.com/afghanistan/1003879/afghan-president-ashraf-ghani-reportedly-fled-kabul-with-169-million-in-cash

He'll fit right in,what a humanitarian superpower UAE is.
