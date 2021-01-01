City have the best business model in football apparently. So if city were to share this business model with say Southampton, Southampton could then go out and break the transfer record on a player straight away like City did with Robinho. I mean how long must people put up with the quite frankly dumb excuses for financial doping?. I guess coincidently PSG are privy to the business model as well. Hopefully if they pay 150 mil for Kane it will be the straw that breaks the camels back and at least fans of other clubs will kick off about it on social media, phone ins etc etc, to get the ball rolling and put a bit of a dent in the sportswashing effort. Bad publicity is not what they want.
Can imagine if they brought out a book on the perfect model for other clubs on how to dominate football.Step 1) Find a state willing to spend literally billions of poundsNote to step 1 - Will help them choose you if you have much more illustrious and successful neighboursThe End
You forgot Note 2 to step 1 - have a new/ish stadium already paid for or built that you can pretend to fill weekly with non-existent supporters.
That's put a dent in Everton's plans then
If they sign Kane, whoever asks Guardiola about transfer fees in the next press conference is likely to send him completely over the edge.
And then say"We sold 45 very talented U7's, it's basically even"
Linked with Vlahovic i see.
Yep - pumas third kits this season are like t shirts youd buy at a crappy beachside hut on holiday.
https://twitter.com/ProjectFootbalI/status/1428042137896169477?s=20Apparently this is their 3rd kit? What?
Surely that cant be an actual kit?
These are absolutely shocking hahahaaha. A jersey fit for a "club" like this shower.Imagine one of your jerseys having the manufacturer logo that big, front and centre and your club crest not being on it anywhere? Shite.
They're horrific. Worse than the ones at the Euros. They look like T-shirts
How can the marketing team be ok with it? Forget the club's marketing and procurement team. How on earth did Puma approve the release of this design as a club's official 3rd jersey without leaving place for the club's very own logo?
I wanted something different, and we definitely got that", said City skipper Fernandinho.[/i]https://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900
That's intentional according to the bullshit on their websiteThe 2021/22 Manchester City third kit creates a new expression of the Clubs identity on the front of the jersey by reimagining the traditional football kit in a brand-new approach merging football and streetwear culture.
Good news for Harry Kane. Abu Dhabi just got a windfall of $169 Mn. Just found it lying around on the ground, stroke of luck. In unrelated news, fleeing Afghan (former?) preseident Ghani given refuge in UAE on humanitarian grounds. https://theweek.com/afghanistan/1003879/afghan-president-ashraf-ghani-reportedly-fled-kabul-with-169-million-in-cash
Oh yes it ishttps://www.mancity.com/news/club/manchester-city-and-puma-unveil-new-third-kit-63764900
