They're horrific. Worse than the ones at the Euros. They look like T-shirts



That's intentional according to the bullshit on their websiteThe 2021/22 Manchester City third kit creates a new expression of the Clubs identity on the front of the jersey by reimagining the traditional football kit in a brand-new approach merging football and streetwear culture.The navy blue jersey with light blue detailing features an innovative use of the Clubs crest as a tonal repeat graphic embossed into the fabric.This creates a striking and unique effect, with the crest also appearing on the back of the jersey beneath the collar.The most eye-catching feature of the jersey is the placement at the heart, of the clubs name MAN CITY, emblazed across the front of the jersey in the Clubs bespoke font, with the PUMA cat centrally positioned to add balance to the visionary design.I wanted something different, and we definitely got that, I really like the design because the badge may change over time, but the name will live on forever, said City skipper Fernandinho.