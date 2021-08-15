Thats become his/their mantra now hasnt it? Utterly shameless.



The sheer gall this fucker had to pose and then post that smug cringey thumbs up group pic, when their stooge on the CAS panel brought their paid-for judgment home.



They are doubling down now, which I think will be their downfall.I've said it before, but I remember Armstrong ramping up the victim narrative in the year before he was finally exposed - the arrogance, denial and the goading of the media and rivals to prove he and his team were cheating. It hardened everyone to find the smoking gun - rival teams, journalists, the UCI, and no doubt countless doping experts who were growing increasingly suspicious and convinced they were being misled.As the Book of Proverbs says - 'Pride goeth before a fall', roughly translated as 'people who are overconfident or too arrogant are likely to fail'. You only have to watch his maniacal dressing room ramblings or some of his interviews to realise he's more than a little unhinged, and instead of being the diplomatic mouthpiece for the club as every manager should be, he's taking it personally and inviting more attention and more scrutiny.Despite the oil wealth, the inevitable bribes of people in power and no doubt other shady dealings going on, I have faith that someone, somewhere will find a breakthrough eventually that even City can't stop. It needs to happen not only for the sake of justice, but for the integrity and future of the sport.