Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1012503 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17080 on: Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 08:57:28 pm
Hey, leave Tepid out of this  ;)
Harsh
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17081 on: Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm »
You are full of shit Pep..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI</a>

Rodri, shortly after signing for City..

"I am learning new things, how to go, when to stay, when I have to do a tactical foul, when I have to jump. It's good for me to learn these things."

www.espn.co.uk/football/manchester-city/story/3962209/guardiola-taught-me-tactical-fouling-at-man-city-rodri%3fplatform=amp
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17082 on: Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:27:02 pm
Exceptions not the norm Roy, anything else is wishful thinking.

Therell be no trends, footholds or widespread epiphany as long as the cryptocurrency and/or hospitality brown envelopes are doing the journalistic rounds.

I dunno. I've just listened to several of the Monday podcast round. They're uniformly asking things like 'If Mendy and Ake cost that much, how come they're shite at football?'.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17083 on: Yesterday at 09:16:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm
Remember Rab C Nesbitt meeting his Spanish doppelgänger across a holiday balcony? Peps equivalent is David Brent.

"Hands across the ocean, brother!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17084 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm
You are full of shit Pep..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI</a>

Rodri, shortly after signing for City..

"I am learning new things, how to go, when to stay, when I have to do a tactical foul, when I have to jump. It's good for me to learn these things."

www.espn.co.uk/football/manchester-city/story/3962209/guardiola-taught-me-tactical-fouling-at-man-city-rodri%3fplatform=amp
He's a joke, the club are a joke. What a fucking shit stain they are on football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17085 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:13:10 pm
You are full of shit Pep..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9WooSJwAogI</a>

Rodri, shortly after signing for City..

"I am learning new things, how to go, when to stay, when I have to do a tactical foul, when I have to jump. It's good for me to learn these things."

www.espn.co.uk/football/manchester-city/story/3962209/guardiola-taught-me-tactical-fouling-at-man-city-rodri%3fplatform=amp
Why does he never tell the truth? Is it a Man City thing?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17086 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17087 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:40:38 am
First 11
Alisson 56.25
Van Djik 76.19
Matip 0.00
Trent 0.00
Robertson 8.10
Fabinho 40.50
Henderson 16.20
Thiago 19.80
Salah 37.80
Mane 37.08
Firmino 36.90
Total 328.82
   
Subs (15)
Elliot 1.53
Origi 11.37
Minimino 7.65
Jota 40.23
Milner 0.00
Oxlade-Chamberlain 34.20
Jones 0.00
Keita 54.00
Tsimikas 11.70
Gomez 4.41
Khelleher 0.00
Williams 0.00
Phillips 0.00
Shakiri 13.23
Konaté 36.00
Total 214.32
   
Overtall Total 543.14

Why do you have 15 subs for us? Citys *matchday* squad (9 subs) cost £900m, not their whole squad.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17088 on: Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
Why do you have 15 subs for us? Citys *matchday* squad (9 subs) cost £900m, not their whole squad.

He's calculating our entire 1st team Squad
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17089 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm
He's calculating our entire 1st team Squad

Someone asked for the comparable cost of our matchday squad. Im being pedantic.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17090 on: Today at 12:47:35 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
Someone asked for the comparable cost of our matchday squad. Im being pedantic.
They were about equal in dollars. His in US, ours in Zimbabwean.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17091 on: Today at 12:50:55 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
Someone asked for the comparable cost of our matchday squad. Im being pedantic.
Fish77 posted it a few pages back. In descending order, the weekend squads were:

City £900.5m
Utd £701.87m
Chelsea £499.14m
Liverpool: £485.81m

Kashinido's post just highlights that you can add in the rest of our full squad and we're still around £350m behind City's matchday 11 and subs.

Even Lance Armstong couldn't couldnt keep cheating covered up for this long.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17092 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:47:35 am
They were about equal in dollars. His in US, ours in Zimbabwean.

Haha. Comparative, sorry.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17093 on: Today at 01:24:31 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 05:37:06 pm
Let them get Kane and let Pep explain it, I'll bring popcorn.

What are they selling this time, special training cones, 4K Televisions, social media interns who are Tik Tok influencers?
He can't. Pep's backed himself into a corner. Even if his first excuse about selling academy players was true, where's the Kane money coming from? Are they selling Sterling or Mahrez or even DeBruyne? He'll do what he usually does and start blaming us or United. Prove it!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17094 on: Today at 01:29:21 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:24:31 am
Prove it!
Thats become his/their mantra now hasnt it? Utterly shameless.

The sheer gall this fucker had to pose and then post that smug cringey thumbs up group pic, when their stooge on the CAS panel brought their paid-for judgment home.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17095 on: Today at 01:35:52 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:29:21 am
Thats become his/their mantra now hasnt it? Utterly shameless.

The sheer gall this fucker had to pose and then post that smug cringey thumbs up group pic, when their stooge on the CAS panel brought their paid-for judgment home.

And the rest, as they say, is history. To the victor the spoils. UEFA'S in trouble. Something's gotta give. These c*nts are loving this. It's how they operate. Obliterate the opposition.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17096 on: Today at 02:16:25 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:24:31 am
He can't. Pep's backed himself into a corner. Even if his first excuse about selling academy players was true, where's the Kane money coming from? Are they selling Sterling or Mahrez or even DeBruyne? He'll do what he usually does and start blaming us or United. Prove it!

Dont spout unproven falsehoods.
Sale of City U8s is expected to bring in the necessary funds.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17097 on: Today at 05:45:30 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:50:55 am
Fish77 posted it a few pages back. In descending order, the weekend squads were:

City £900.5m
Utd £701.87m
Chelsea £499.14m
Liverpool: £485.81m

Kashinido's post just highlights that you can add in the rest of our full squad and we're still around £350m behind City's matchday 11 and subs.

Even Lance Armstong couldn't couldnt keep cheating covered up for this long.

I've seen some butchering of my username before but this is my favourite :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17098 on: Today at 06:34:39 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on August 15, 2021, 07:40:21 pm
https://twitter.com/FayeCarruthers/status/1426960282937614339?s=20
Anyone know if this is being highlighted out there? Sky, BBC, Football authorities etc? Homophobic attacks and abuse seem to be on the rise in society and this just adds to it on a massive platform.

Fucking knocks me sick
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17099 on: Today at 06:42:16 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:45:30 am
I've seen some butchering of my username before but this is my favourite :lmao

Congrats on your Brazilian citizenship mate.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17100 on: Today at 06:45:13 am »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 06:34:39 am
Anyone know if this is being highlighted out there? Sky, BBC, Football authorities etc? Homophobic attacks and abuse seem to be on the rise in society and this just adds to it on a massive platform.

Fucking knocks me sick
No, youve got it all wrong. A simple check on blueloon would put you right. According to them, the stewards were dragging a 10 yr old child down the tunnel and the city fans were ripping the LGBT flag away so they could see down the tunnel. 😂
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17101 on: Today at 07:26:30 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:45:30 am
I've seen some butchering of my username before but this is my favourite :lmao
It was late and I'd just watched an episode of My Hero Academia with my son, so I was in Manga mode  :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17102 on: Today at 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:29:21 am
Thats become his/their mantra now hasnt it? Utterly shameless.

The sheer gall this fucker had to pose and then post that smug cringey thumbs up group pic, when their stooge on the CAS panel brought their paid-for judgment home.
They are doubling down now, which I think will be their downfall.

I've said it before, but I remember Armstrong ramping up the victim narrative in the year before he was finally exposed - the arrogance, denial and the goading of the media and rivals to prove he and his team were cheating. It hardened everyone to find the smoking gun - rival teams, journalists, the UCI, and no doubt countless doping experts who were growing increasingly suspicious and convinced they were being misled.

As the Book of Proverbs says - 'Pride goeth before a fall', roughly translated as 'people who are overconfident or too arrogant are likely to fail'. You only have to watch his maniacal dressing room ramblings or some of his interviews to realise he's more than a little unhinged, and instead of being the diplomatic mouthpiece for the club as every manager should be, he's taking it personally and inviting more attention and more scrutiny.

Despite the oil wealth, the inevitable bribes of people in power and no doubt other shady dealings going on, I have faith that someone, somewhere will find a breakthrough eventually that even City can't stop. It needs to happen not only for the sake of justice, but for the integrity and future of the sport.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17103 on: Today at 08:00:14 am »
Prove it!!!. Ok, so from what I gather there has been an investigation into Citys finances. Which was kept out of the public eye. The Mail did manage to get a reporter into the court room. City had a whole team of lawyers who argued that they dont have to co operate with the investigation because they feel the investigation is biased and unfair. The judges asked biased towards whom? Which they didnt or couldnt suitably answer. But continue the stance that they wont co operate.

How can you prove something if those with the proof wont release it.

Cheeky bastard. You prove your NOT cheating Pep?.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17104 on: Today at 09:05:04 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:00:14 am
Prove it!!!.

How can you prove something if those with the proof wont release it.

Cheeky bastard. You prove your NOT cheating Pep?.
Well the proof that had them sanctioned by UEFA and let off on a technicality by a rigged CAS, was gained by hacking. Which is what it will take again IMO. Its not like criminal law where evidence can be ruled as inadmissible if obtained by illegal means. This is a club after all whose cyber security was so institutionally tight, that they didnt bother to change passwords to player databases or disable usernames when employees in their scouting department left to join Liverpool.

And again, the comparison doesnt hold as the onus or burden of proof in a civil matter (although what City Football Group are clearly doing with their UK books may well be considered criminal if HMRC have the stomach to pursue) is different (in all likelihood innocent, with the burden of proof on the defendant) to that of a criminal case (beyond all reasonable doubt, with the burden of proof placed on the prosecution). Or as Pep says prove it!. I hope the lying fraud comes to regret that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17105 on: Today at 09:46:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:06:21 pm
Harsh
I apologise.
And I apologize with a zed too. Or a zee (yuk). :'(

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17106 on: Today at 09:48:12 am »
I'm convinced there's a shift based on the 'most expensive team ever fielded' narrative, coupled with the Grealish/Kane thing. I think there's a cadre of younger journalists getting a bit skeptical. That's not to say there's a core of more established ones frothing at the mouth.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17107 on: Today at 10:24:14 am »
I'd be amazed (and happy) if Guardiola landed Kane. I'm pretty surprised he even wants him. Kane against a low block opposition? I don't think so. Harry is the man for the wide open pitch.

Haaland is the player they'll eventually get, in a desperate attempt to wrench the title back off Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17108 on: Today at 10:41:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:14 am
I'd be amazed (and happy) if Guardiola landed Kane. I'm pretty surprised he even wants him. Kane against a low block opposition? I don't think so. Harry is the man for the wide open pitch.

Haaland is the player they'll eventually get, in a desperate attempt to wrench the title back off Liverpool.

Kane can drop into the false 9 position and help make counterattacks work, yes. But hes also a lethal number 9 who consistently outperforms his xg (thats according to Tifo football podcast, Ive not checked personally). So I reckon hed be pretty good sitting inside the box and finishing the plethora of chances that will come his way from De Bruynes delivery. That said hes injury prone and only going to get more so and unlikely to still be performing at his current peak in 2 seasons time. that is weve got 2 more seasons of peak Harry Kane. Plus hell cost the earth because its Levy and Kane is English. So in those senses its good news for us, Mbappe or Haaland at City would be very tricky.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17109 on: Today at 10:48:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:14 am
I'd be amazed (and happy) if Guardiola landed Kane. I'm pretty surprised he even wants him. Kane against a low block opposition? I don't think so. Harry is the man for the wide open pitch.
But youre ascribing footballing rationale to the transfer of the English captain, when it seems obvious its much more of a PR flexing exercise.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:14 am
Haaland is the player they'll eventually get, in a desperate attempt to wrench the title back off Liverpool.
Depends how much sway his ex-City old man has over him and how much other clubs are prepared to line his personal pockets.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17110 on: Today at 10:50:58 am »
It's past time that he authorities brought in a system of reporting that makes it easy and clear to see where the money is coming from. All incoming and outgoing money for the club and players should be traceable, declared and signed off every year. The penalties for disregarding the regulations should be clear and very severe.

Obviously there will be ways of flooding money into the club but the regulations should be tightened to prevent this. There should be guidelines as to how sponsorship is linked to revenue (i.e capped). The authorities should have the power rather than the clubs. The onus should be on the club to prove that everything is clear and fair.

There should be no need to bring in expensive lawyers to dig into years of covering up.

In simple terms it is clear that City 's owner are doping the club as there is no way that they can spend twice what we can or more than United can. Both City and Chelsea came from nowhere to suddenly being able to afford to spend huge amounts every single season. Their spending has been monitored and I'm sure this has helped but much more needs to be done. Make the rules simple, fair and provide financial transparency.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17111 on: Today at 10:52:52 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:50:58 am
It's past time that he authorities brought in a system of reporting that makes it easy and clear to see where the money is coming from. All incoming and outgoing money for the club and players should be traceable, declared and signed off every year. The penalties for disregarding the regulations should be clear and very severe.

Obviously there will be ways of flooding money into the club but the regulations should be tightened to prevent this. There should be guidelines as to how sponsorship is linked to revenue (i.e capped). The authorities should have the power rather than the clubs. The onus should be on the club to prove that everything is clear and fair.

There should be no need to bring in expensive lawyers to dig into years of covering up.

In simple terms it is clear that City 's owner are doping the club as there is no way that they can spend twice what we can or more than United can. Both City and Chelsea came from nowhere to suddenly being able to afford to spend huge amounts every single season. Their spending has been monitored and I'm sure this has helped but much more needs to be done. Make the rules simple, fair and provide financial transparency.
Exactly how Premiership Rugby acted decisively after Saracens doped financially for years.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17112 on: Today at 11:01:34 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:50:58 am
It's past time that he authorities brought in a system of reporting that makes it easy and clear to see where the money is coming from. All incoming and outgoing money for the club and players should be traceable, declared and signed off every year. The penalties for disregarding the regulations should be clear and very severe.

Obviously there will be ways of flooding money into the club but the regulations should be tightened to prevent this. There should be guidelines as to how sponsorship is linked to revenue (i.e capped). The authorities should have the power rather than the clubs. The onus should be on the club to prove that everything is clear and fair.

There should be no need to bring in expensive lawyers to dig into years of covering up.

In simple terms it is clear that City 's owner are doping the club as there is no way that they can spend twice what we can or more than United can. Both City and Chelsea came from nowhere to suddenly being able to afford to spend huge amounts every single season. Their spending has been monitored and I'm sure this has helped but much more needs to be done. Make the rules simple, fair and provide financial transparency.

The thing is City have already shown themselves to be quite willing to bypass the rules put in place in numerous ways, and the authorities (be it the FA/PL/UEFA) have already shown themselves and being unwilling or unable to punish them for doing so.

So you can change the system however you want, from one for of FFP monitoring to another, but if the desire of the authorities to punish those who break whatever rules/system you have in place isn't there you're just going to continue to have the same problem.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17113 on: Today at 11:12:11 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:01:34 am
The thing is City have already shown themselves to be quite willing to bypass the rules put in place in numerous ways, and the authorities (be it the FA/PL/UEFA) have already shown themselves and being unwilling or unable to punish them for doing so.

So you can change the system however you want, from one for of FFP monitoring to another, but if the desire of the authorities to punish those who break whatever rules/system you have in place isn't there you're just going to continue to have the same problem.
UEFAs latest attempt at enforcing the rules (basically pay us briberr I mean fines when you breach, just to make it go away) is a pathetic joke and indicative just what a fundamental lack of spine and appetite they have for pursuing this after City humiliated them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17114 on: Today at 11:49:13 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:48:12 am
I'm convinced there's a shift based on the 'most expensive team ever fielded' narrative, coupled with the Grealish/Kane thing. I think there's a cadre of younger journalists getting a bit skeptical. That's not to say there's a core of more established ones frothing at the mouth.
With the purchase of Grealish and Kane designed to make them froth excitedly. I hope you are right about the tentative shift, mind.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17115 on: Today at 12:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
Im being pedantic.

You're going to really enjoy this 'internet' thing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17116 on: Today at 12:32:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:50:58 am
It's past time that he authorities brought in a system of reporting that makes it easy and clear to see where the money is coming from. All incoming and outgoing money for the club and players should be traceable, declared and signed off every year. The penalties for disregarding the regulations should be clear and very severe.

Obviously there will be ways of flooding money into the club but the regulations should be tightened to prevent this. There should be guidelines as to how sponsorship is linked to revenue (i.e capped). The authorities should have the power rather than the clubs. The onus should be on the club to prove that everything is clear and fair.

There should be no need to bring in expensive lawyers to dig into years of covering up.

In simple terms it is clear that City 's owner are doping the club as there is no way that they can spend twice what we can or more than United can. Both City and Chelsea came from nowhere to suddenly being able to afford to spend huge amounts every single season. Their spending has been monitored and I'm sure this has helped but much more needs to be done. Make the rules simple, fair and provide financial transparency.

They should also put a rule in place that prevents clubs getting sponsorship deals with companies that are linked to the owners of said club. Everton are shady as fuck for this.
