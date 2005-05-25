Now that FFP is looking dead and most clubs are cutting back, the way City spend is starting to become glaringly obvious to the wider public. They can't so easily avoid the spotlight with a bunch of £40-50 million signings as the squad is already full, so now they're having to break records at a time when transfer fees are falling.



That's probably true to an extent. The likes of Villa fans realizing it is a good start.But I think one of the greatest tricks, Man City have managed to pull is the idea that because they haven't been breaking transfer records, they are not spending money. As I said before, if you look at Transfermarkt records by position, Man City currently have the 4th most expensive GK of all-time (3rd in PL), the most expensive RB, LB and DM of all-time; the 5th, 6th 8th and 12th most expensive CBs of all-time (respectively 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th in PL); the 9th most expensive DM ever, the 4th and 10th most expensive AMs of all-time (2nd and 4th in the PL), the 2nd and 5th most expensive left wingers of all-time (1st and 2nd in the PL) and the 6th most expensive right winger of all-time (2nd in PL). And that's before you get to any Kane transferGuardiola has even been peddling the idea that Barcelona didn't spend significant sums when he was there just because they had an incredible crop of in-house talent that formed the core of the team. The man bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Villa in back-to-back seasons and the former was sold at a massive loss after one season.