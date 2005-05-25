« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 1009122 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17040 on: Today at 01:50:23 pm »
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17041 on: Today at 02:05:21 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:48:18 pm
It very blatantly is their attempt to have a David Beckham.

Has he started boning his babysitter yet?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17042 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:39:38 am
Now that FFP is looking dead and most clubs are cutting back, the way City spend is starting to become glaringly obvious to the wider public. They can't so easily avoid the spotlight with a bunch of £40-50 million signings as the squad is already full, so now they're having to break records at a time when transfer fees are falling.

That's probably true to an extent. The likes of Villa fans realizing it is a good start.

But I think one of the greatest tricks, Man City have managed to pull is the idea that because they haven't been breaking transfer records, they are not spending money. As I said before, if you look at Transfermarkt records by position, Man City currently have the 4th most expensive GK of all-time (3rd in PL), the most expensive RB, LB and DM of all-time; the 5th, 6th 8th and 12th most expensive CBs of all-time (respectively 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th in PL); the 9th most expensive DM ever, the 4th and 10th most expensive AMs of all-time (2nd and 4th in the PL), the 2nd and 5th most expensive left wingers of all-time (1st and 2nd in the PL) and the 6th most expensive right winger of all-time (2nd in PL). And that's before you get to any Kane transfer

Guardiola has even been peddling the idea that Barcelona didn't spend significant sums when he was there just because they had an incredible crop of in-house talent that formed the core of the team. The man bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Villa in back-to-back seasons and the former was sold at a massive loss after one season.
Offline SP

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17043 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:14:34 am
Yeah whatever they do there is no respect out there for them. For many of their fans, they didn't choose their owners of course and in supporting this team - in fairness - it is a bit like being boiled alive very very slowly - you get used to the heat. They like the winning and become immune to how it is done.

Most of their fans did choose to support their owners. There were not that City fans before they arrived. The fans that weathered the relegations are very much a minority.
Offline BigCDump

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17044 on: Today at 02:21:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:43:47 pm
Whos he going to marry? One of Vanilla?

Bloody hell don't tell me that's a girls group? I'm so old. :(
Online Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17045 on: Today at 02:21:47 pm »
Offline SP

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17046 on: Today at 02:25:23 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 12:05:57 pm
Grealish ran in a straight line and dived into the box yesterday and the comms said it showed his worth.

It's gonna be a long fucking season lads.

Setting up for a glorious failure in the CL where the refs dont buy the hype.
Offline SP

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17047 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:43:47 pm
Whos he going to marry? One of Vanilla?

Susan Boyle.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17048 on: Today at 02:51:18 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 02:20:50 pm
Most of their fans did choose to support their owners. There were not that City fans before they arrived. The fans that weathered the relegations are very much a minority.

I dont think thats true.  I used to live in Manc, and knew/know plenty of City fans, they are still follow them. Small sample size sure, but I dont think they all just dissapeared!

Pretty sure most of them just choose the out of sight out of mind way of dealing with the fact they are owned by human rights abusers and are basically just existing for sportswashing reasons now.

Its kinda sad really, as deep down they do know that what they win will never been seen as anything but bought, and has little meaning to anyone else.  They try the bravado route of claiming people are just jealous, but they know that isnt the case.
Offline royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17049 on: Today at 03:42:16 pm »
Jonathan Wilson and Ken Early not flinching from stating what they see. We can't always claim journalists are up Man City's hoop - hopefully the trend now gets a foothold and people start to actually comment on what they're seeing happen. What all this tells you is that, oddly, the whole 'influencers' nonsense is turning out to be counter productive.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17050 on: Today at 03:42:57 pm »
Pep in July

At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it, Guardiola said. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position. We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we arent going to buy a striker for next season.

yet they spend 100m and would be willing I am sure to throw 150m at Kane

full of shit
Offline wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17051 on: Today at 03:49:59 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:42:57 pm
Pep in July

At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it, Guardiola said. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position. We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we arent going to buy a striker for next season.

yet they spend 100m and would be willing I am sure to throw 150m at Kane

full of shit
Yeah, but that was before they sold a couple of the U12s for £60million each.
Offline TheMissionary

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17052 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm »
Spurs fan on 606 last night (I know,I know, I was cooking and needed something mind numbing to help me concentrate) commented about City's spending and how, with wages taken into account, it was a factor of 5 above their income and that something needs to be done about it.   The Savage and Sutton just dismissed it "Oh, we don't know about that - so do City need a centre forward?  Will Kane be right for them?"

So other fans are noticing and are starting to ask questions.  Manc based BBC of course are too close to notice, wood and trees and all that.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17053 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Guardiola has become a joke figure in recent weeks, all of his own doing. His pathetic ramblings about poor old City also being financially strapped like other clubs, to then go and spend a British record fee on Grealish, to his bizarre response to being called out on said spending.

People are just laughing at him.  Hes such an odd personality, he has zero self awareness, a huge ego, and of course a massive hypocrite.  He cant deal with not getting the credit he thinks he deserves.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17054 on: Today at 03:59:58 pm »
"Gabriel Jesus is a backup striker at a club without a striker" is one of the funnier takes i've seen today  ;D
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17055 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm »
I get all the criticism of Pep, but the 'bald' stuff hurts.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17056 on: Today at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:59:20 pm
Guardiola has become a joke figure in recent weeks, all of his own doing. His pathetic ramblings about poor old City also being financially strapped like other clubs, to then go and spend a British record fee on Grealish, to his bizarre response to being called out on said spending.

People are just laughing at him.  Hes such an odd personality, he has zero self awareness, a huge ego, and of course a massive hypocrite.  He cant deal with not getting the credit he thinks he deserves.

The prick keeps yakking on about a couple of U23's they flogged to finance the Grealish Transfer, were they all on a combined £360k a week as well, you know to cover his wages?

Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17057 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:03:13 pm
I get all the criticism of Pep, but the 'bald' stuff hurts.

Online Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17058 on: Today at 04:06:50 pm »
They may finish first but they'll never win.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17059 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 04:03:13 pm
I get all the criticism of Pep, but the 'bald' stuff hurts.

 :) I hear ya brother.
Online Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17060 on: Today at 04:09:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:42:57 pm
Pep in July

At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it, Guardiola said. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position. We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we arent going to buy a striker for next season.

yet they spend 100m and would be willing I am sure to throw 150m at Kane

full of shit

Grealish 'cost £40m' according to Pep..they could only afford him because they raised £60m in sales.
Effectively implying City are now skint.
Where will they find the next £150m 🤔
They could recruit Chrissy..he was good at finding money down the back of the couch.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17061 on: Today at 04:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 04:09:48 pm
Grealish 'cost £40m' according to Pep..they could only afford him because they raised £60m in sales.
Effectively implying City are now skint.
Where will they find the next £150m 🤔
They could recruit Chrissy..he was good at finding money down the back of the couch.
they are the type of person who doesnt put a fiver in the kitty cos they are broke then they pull up next to you the following morning in a ferrari

Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 03:59:58 pm
"Gabriel Jesus is a backup striker at a club without a striker" is one of the funnier takes i've seen today  ;D
genius :lmao
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17062 on: Today at 05:37:06 pm »
Let them get Kane and let Pep explain it, I'll bring popcorn.

What are they selling this time, special training cones, 4K Televisions, social media interns who are Tik Tok influencers?
Offline keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17063 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:40:38 am
First 11
Alisson 56.25
Van Djik 76.19
Matip 0.00
Trent 0.00
Robertson 8.10
Fabinho 40.50
Henderson 16.20
Thiago 19.80
Salah 37.80
Mane 37.08
Firmino 36.90
Total 328.82
   
Subs (15)
Elliot 1.53
Origi 11.37
Minimino 7.65
Jota 40.23
Milner 0.00
Oxlade-Chamberlain 34.20
Jones 0.00
Keita 54.00
Tsimikas 11.70
Gomez 4.41
Khelleher 0.00
Williams 0.00
Phillips 0.00
Shakiri 13.23
Konaté 36.00
Total 214.32
   
Overtall Total 543.14
That's an interesting comparison for several reasons.

Firstly, our entire 26 man squad cost £360m less than their first 11 and subs at the weekend.

Secondly, the amount of zero fee (or low fee) key players that we have shows the difference between the two managers. Klopp develops academy players, spots free transfers that fit the team, or develops lesser known players with potential into world beaters. Guardiola just spends hundreds of millions with no restrictions and no consequences if he gets it wrong, as there's unlimited funds and a board of directors giving him everything he wants like a spoilt rich kid.

Thirdly, we have 3 players that cost over £50m in our squad, and although the jury's still out on one of them, the other two were transformative, both instrumental in number 19 and number 6, and are the best in the world in their positions. City have eleven players at that price level.
Offline 12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17064 on: Today at 05:50:37 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:38:15 pm
That's an interesting comparison for several reasons.

Firstly, our entire 26 man squad cost £360m less than their first 11 and subs at the weekend.

Secondly, the amount of zero fee (or low fee) key players that we have shows the difference between the two managers. Klopp develops academy players, spots free transfers that fit the team, or develops lesser known players with potential into world beaters. Guardiola just spends hundreds of millions with no restrictions and no consequences if he gets it wrong, as there's unlimited funds and a board of directors giving him everything he wants like a spoilt rich kid.

Thirdly, we have 3 players that cost over £50m in our squad, and although the jury's still out on one of them, the other two were transformative, both instrumental in number 19 and number 6, and are the best in the world in their positions. City have eleven players at that price level.

Error in there Milner cost nowt and was in the starting 11
Online FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17065 on: Today at 06:02:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:50:37 pm

Error in there Milner cost nowt and was in the starting 11


Yeah he's listed the full squad, Saturday's starting 11 & subs cost £485.81m
Online Nick110581

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17066 on: Today at 06:11:08 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:42:57 pm
Pep in July

At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it, Guardiola said. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception. We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position. We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we arent going to buy a striker for next season.

yet they spend 100m and would be willing I am sure to throw 150m at Kane

full of shit

Thats why signing Grealish made zero sense.

They already have players better than him.
Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17067 on: Today at 06:12:30 pm »
There is a down side to City losing to Spurs though. Somehow the news about Mo's new hat has been lost in the noise...
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17068 on: Today at 06:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:21:47 pm

https://streamable.com/oaxdpf

A genius at work... Most of them look utterly baffled.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17069 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:30:22 pm
A genius at work... Most of them look utterly baffled.

Would fit right in to a Red Bull club.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17070 on: Today at 07:00:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:37:06 pm
Let them get Kane and let Pep explain it, I'll bring popcorn.

can you imagine Pep getting asked about it lol

His head will burst all over the shop.  Itll be like Rick Waller lying on a bed full of bubble rap.
Offline Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17071 on: Today at 07:28:03 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17072 on: Today at 07:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:28:03 pm
Are the Guardiola bits genuine footage?

Yep, go to 3 minutes

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xMfCzYKSaI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xMfCzYKSaI8</a>
Online Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #17073 on: Today at 07:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:28:03 pm
Are the Guardiola bits genuine footage?

Yeah..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZVprYvnfxKo?start=375" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZVprYvnfxKo?start=375</a>

