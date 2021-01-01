The bald, shit, paranoid, cardigan wanker is at it again



PROVE IT!!!!



Since City were taken over, we've had a higher wage bill than City more often than not.Given their signings over this period, if that's not proof that they're constantly cooking the books I don't know what is.Also, anyone with any common sense can see that they're inflating their attendance numbers just from the empty seats at every game.They're "selling" high-end flight, hotel, and game ticket packages through Etihad, none of which are actually used.I'd also like to see a graph with two lines, one with their true Etihad sponsorship income, and another with their actual transfers and wages. I'd wager that there might be some correlation.They're cheats, Pep knows it, that's why he's so upset.