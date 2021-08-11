They must have sold their entire Under 23 and Youth Teams surely?!
Started listening to the Athletic's Football Business podcast this morning while walking the dogs and Mark Chapman said that ManC at least had sold some players unlike PSG and therefore they aren't the same..... Just had to turn it off once he said that.
It's obvious Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC had prior notice of this UEFA stunt, and that's why they've just went ahead and thrown £250m at two of the white knights of the Ingerlund team.
Shameless wouldve suited that gang of overhyped and overpaid gobshites much better!
I agree
This is a United fan as well.City have bought off BBC Salford and the journos from certain newspapers.Once Kane deal goes through, Pep will never be asked how he spent £250 million during a pandemic when they have had losses of over £300 million.
Pep has that gurn I used to see when I DJd in nightclubs.
Where you that bad???
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]