Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16760 on: Yesterday at 05:39:27 pm
Started listening to the Athletic's Football Business podcast this morning while walking the dogs and Mark Chapman said that ManC at least had sold some players unlike PSG and therefore they aren't the same.....  Just had to turn it off once he said that.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,880
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16761 on: Yesterday at 08:12:53 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 04:53:32 pm
They must have sold their entire Under 23 and Youth Teams surely?!

They've sold everyone down to the U5's
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16762 on: Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:39:27 pm
Started listening to the Athletic's Football Business podcast this morning while walking the dogs and Mark Chapman said that ManC at least had sold some players unlike PSG and therefore they aren't the same.....  Just had to turn it off once he said that.
This is a United fan as well.

City have bought off BBC Salford and the journos from certain newspapers.

Once Kane deal goes through, Pep will never be asked how he spent £250 million during a pandemic when they have had losses of over £300 million.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16763 on: Yesterday at 08:47:52 pm
It's obvious Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC had prior notice of this UEFA stunt, and that's why they've just went ahead and thrown £250m at two of the white knights of the Ingerlund team.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,880
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16764 on: Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:47:52 pm
It's obvious Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC had prior notice of this UEFA stunt, and that's why they've just went ahead and thrown £250m at two of the white knights of the Ingerlund team.

Yeah, hearing the announcement this evening made me think they knew what was coming and can now take the piss. I bet the PSG fella kept it to himself though until Messi had signed.
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16765 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
Quote from: kopite77 on August 11, 2021, 09:25:40 am
Shameless wouldve suited that gang of overhyped and overpaid gobshites much better!

I agree

kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16766 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
I agree


Foden already looks like a smack head from the Chatsworth, without any makeup! ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,678
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16767 on: Today at 01:05:26 am
Foden looks like he's necked a handful of vowels already there.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,416
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16768 on: Today at 07:44:53 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:15:23 pm
This is a United fan as well.

City have bought off BBC Salford and the journos from certain newspapers.

Once Kane deal goes through, Pep will never be asked how he spent £250 million during a pandemic when they have had losses of over £300 million.



They sold a youth team player. Remember?
thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,527
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16769 on: Today at 09:42:40 am
Pep has that gurn I used to see when I DJd in nightclubs.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,880
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16770 on: Today at 10:01:27 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:42:40 am
Pep has that gurn I used to see when I DJd in nightclubs.

Where you that bad???
Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,582
  • Scrubbers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16771 on: Today at 02:45:18 pm
FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,859
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16772 on: Today at 02:50:56 pm
Fucking hell :lmao
