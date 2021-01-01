I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.



It's so weird seeing that at Blueloon.I remember a video being posted on here of a City fan who does youtube content, has quite a following on it, his video was of the CL game at Anfield, he was showing the bus arrivals, talking to City fans before and after the game, anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.