« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 411 412 413 414 415 [416]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 980427 times)

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16600 on: Yesterday at 08:07:37 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:56:23 am
And its not unreasonable or even overtly negative to suspect a financially doping side whove won 3 of the last 4 seasons, will win it this season. Especially when theyll likely spend £250m this window.

No, but that's been the case for a long time. Including the seasons Liverpool won its most recent trophies. I just don't see the value of making such statements.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,520
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16601 on: Yesterday at 08:26:32 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:07:37 am
No, but that's been the case for a long time. Including the seasons Liverpool won its most recent trophies. I just don't see the value of making such statements.

Im sure theres plenty posted on RAWK that neither of us will find value in. Its opinions, innit.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,732
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16602 on: Yesterday at 08:32:44 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August  7, 2021, 11:12:04 pm
From the BBC: "can Manchester City afford to again go into their title defence and Champions League assault short on real firepower?"; also featured: multiple mentions of how many players were missing from their community shield team.

Are the Beeb actually owned by  ADFC now? Have they all lost their critical faculties?

If journalists are under the ADFC thumb then the other clubs need to step up themselves. You cant tell me that we, United, Arsenal, Spurs dont have friendly journalists who can put out the other side of the story, and if there isnt someone needs to fix that ASAP.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,693
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16603 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August  7, 2021, 07:46:07 pm


No live football in the UK since March 2019 and the c*nts can't even sell out a paltry 26k seats? Fucking shit stain of a club and a bunch of c*nts following them.

Quote from: 12C on August  7, 2021, 11:28:18 pm
No its far more isidious.
Its the shithole east Manchester that no one wants to develop. Along with parts of Ancoats.
Locals are being relocated whilst the dereliction is being gentrified and suddenly property values are rocketing.

Their lives are being fucked over by the people who they fawn about because they bought them a few shiny trophies, which the c*nts get no enjoyment from. Fucking idiots.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16604 on: Yesterday at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:11:29 am
No live football in the UK since March 2019 and the c*nts can't even sell out a paltry 26k seats? Fucking shit stain of a club and a bunch of c*nts following them.

Their lives are being fucked over by the people who they fawn about because they bought them a few shiny trophies, which the c*nts get no enjoyment from. Fucking idiots.
What you on about? There is clearly 55000 Cityzens there. They will all be at the Etihad for the first game too no matter how many tickets are actually sold.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16605 on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:56:23 am
Dont have to think Liverpool are going to win the league in order to look forward to and enjoy a season. There are plenty of trophies to be won, plenty of games to enjoy. And with more luck than last season, I expect us to be in the mix.

And its not unreasonable or even overtly negative to suspect a financially doping side whove won 3 of the last 4 seasons, will win it this season. Especially when theyll likely spend £250m this window.


Turning believers into doubters before a ball has been kicked.

We obviously need a new manager.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16606 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:18:59 am

Turning believers into doubters before a ball has been kicked.

We obviously need a new manager.
If we can salvage 3rd place out of the absolute shit show of last season, then we can win the league this season.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16607 on: Yesterday at 09:25:49 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:21:04 am
If we can salvage 3rd place out of the absolute shit show of last season, then we can win the league this season.


For 2/3rds of last season we were in title winning form.

You're talking about salvaging a season that hasn't even started yet  :butt
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,350
  • JFT96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16608 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am

For 2/3rds of last season we were in title winning form.

You're talking about salvaging a season that hasn't even started yet  :butt

He was clearly talking about last season with the 'salvaging'
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16609 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:29:42 am
He was clearly talking about last season with the 'salvaging'


He was  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,693
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16610 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:25:49 am

For 2/3rds of last season we were in title winning form.

You're talking about salvaging a season that hasn't even started yet  :butt

He was saying that it went to shit last season and we still got 3rd and were only 5 pts off second. I'm expecting a proper challenge again and think we will win the league.
Logged

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16611 on: Yesterday at 12:05:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:21:04 am
If we can salvage 3rd place out of the absolute shit show of last season, then we can win the league this season.
We certainly can.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16612 on: Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm »
I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,832
  • @tharris113
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16613 on: Yesterday at 01:28:37 pm »
They're completely ruining the domestic game in England and they don't even care enough to show up to games. Sums it up, the game is fucked beyond repair because nobody in a position of authority cared enough to do anything. They'll care when interest in the premier league drops because of them but by then it will be too late.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16614 on: Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.
It's so weird seeing that at Blueloon.

I remember a video being posted on here of a City fan who does youtube content, has quite a following on it, his video was of the CL game at Anfield, he was showing the bus arrivals, talking to City fans before and after the game, anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16615 on: Yesterday at 01:53:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.

To be fair, I'm like that when Linda shows up at the game.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,582
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16616 on: Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:31:14 pm
It's so weird seeing that at Blueloon.

I remember a video being posted on here of a City fan who does youtube content, has quite a following on it, his video was of the CL game at Anfield, he was showing the bus arrivals, talking to City fans before and after the game, anyway before the game Khaldoon was walking past to get into the stadium and all the City fans fawning over him, was cringe AF.

Lickspittles as Neil Atkinson would say.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,391
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16617 on: Yesterday at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
I saw some of these weapons referring to their human rights abusing owner as "His Highness", seriously what they like?, web footed mutants.

What has happened at Manchester City is the absolute perfect example of sportswashing working, and the only reason people need given as to why they pump so much money into it. These human rights abusers have people from sodding Manchester and beyond doing their work for them online. Itd be incredible if it wasnt so sick.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,404
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16618 on: Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:15:06 pm
What has happened at Manchester City is the absolute perfect example of sportswashing working, and the only reason people need given as to why they pump so much money into it. These human rights abusers have people from sodding Manchester and beyond doing their work for them online. Itd be incredible if it wasnt so sick.

You're forgetting the Littlewoods money and how we did this with those famous human rights abusing family
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,653
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16619 on: Today at 12:33:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on August  7, 2021, 11:16:40 pm
If we don't suffer many injuries, they won't ...

You just had to didn't you
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,403
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16620 on: Today at 12:51:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on August  7, 2021, 07:46:07 pm

It's quite bizarre. The old Manchester City seemed to have had more fans than the recently formed Abu Dhabi S.F.C.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline red vinyl

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16621 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm
You're forgetting the Littlewoods money and how we did this with those famous human rights abusing family

Collecting the pools money was hard enough,then spot the ball after that. Thursdays were hard work before PayPal lol. Then the Littlewoods empire gave everyone a catalogue to order your Farah slacks and pay 1,50 a week😊
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,008
  • Boom!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16622 on: Today at 05:41:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:51:08 am
It's quite bizarre. The old Manchester City seemed to have had more fans than the recently formed Abu Dhabi S.F.C.
The only new fans City have made are glory hunters and Abu Dhabi bots, neither of whom are going to spend money to see them in a stadium. They're a little club and always will be.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 411 412 413 414 415 [416]   Go Up
« previous next »
 