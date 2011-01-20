FFP is not the problem. The problem is the footballing authorities allowing in the owners of Man City/PSG. These can buy anything basically, they have teams of lawyers who serve in every type of business. Yet those in authority who have a personal responsibility to the welfare of whatever they are supposed to represent cannot say no to them. The damage is done, the moment you allow them in. It's beyond pathetic now.



Yep, they know how to get around the rules because they are state-backed.-Wages too high: Get the country's assets (owned/controlled by the sovereign wealth fund, managed key political figures) to sponsor them. Neymar has deals with the Qatari National Bank and is the official ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.-Transfer fees too high: Raise sponsorship revenue with the country's assets. Airlines, Restaurant Groups, Tourism Boards, all the assets. Easy.-Rule breaches: Lawyer up. Get the best and brightest.There's very little you can do to stop if you didn't implement and enforce rules at the outset. Going back now and saying "wait, you can't use Qatar's assets to pay Neymar off-book wages" is too late.I mean, John Henry and Tom Werner don't control America. It's not like their cousin is the principal shareholder at Coca-Cola and can now sponsor Liverpool for 1 billion pounds over the next 10 years. They can't pay Salah 200K a week and then give him 500K a week separately as he's now the official ambassador of the United States Chamber of Commerce.You have consortiums, businesspeople (local and foreign), companies, etc competing against countries. That's just not going to happen. No American company is throwing money at us on unreasonable terms. Didn't City have nearly as much sponsorship revenue several years ago compared to United? In any business setting, that's completely unrealistic to even suggest, throwing money at then a mediocre club with a limited fanbase. Building up? Sure, that makes sense. You can always push the commercial side, grow it year by year, and then push things higher. But having similar amounts from sponsorships as United years ago? That's dodgy.But hey, more revenue for the PL overall, and the clubs in this league dine on that.If you want to see why the La Liga and Serie A clubs are desperate for change or the Super League, you can look at their ownership, debts, etc, and you can see why PSG/City makes them desperate. Arsenal (us and United too) have been screwed by Chelsea/City entering the league, but at least they're still a cash cow. Inter are owned by Suning, a company that's been having serious struggles (one of their arms had to cancel the PL TV deal in China, which went somewhere else). They aren't owned by the government.Finances have consequences, especially if there is mismanagement. But there are no consequences for the state-backed clubs. Long-term, that kind of money will win out.