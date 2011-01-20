« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 974059 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16440 on: Today at 12:18:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:13:29 pm
The sport in its current guise is dead. UEFA, the PL and the French, by allowing the oil money clubs to go unchecked, have made it an inevitability that the top clubs in Europe will break away and form their own competition. There is no point now trying to compete with these cheats. I'd fuck off an leave City and Chelsea in the PL, the TV money will follow us and Utd, no-one gives a fuck about City and Chelsea.

This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16441 on: Today at 12:19:04 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 07:55:45 pm
Any Liverpool fan who uses Talkshite for their football content wants to give their head a fucking big wobble. Colin Murray walked from there over their relationship with the rag. Fucking abomination of a media outlet as are the BBC.  Shocking.
What a fella Colin Murray is though, once there was any link to the shitrag he walked away from what was no doubt a lucrative position, top class from him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16442 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Still haven't sold out their first home game of the season.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16443 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm »
Well played Colin Murray, yet Micky Quinn - an actual scouser stayed, then again he is an absolute gobshite.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16444 on: Today at 12:25:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:14 pm
This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.

I don't want it either, but I can no longer see any alternative. The other clubs outside the top 6, with maybe a couple of exceptions, have no interest in anything but the cash.

At least when I started watching football, the game was closer and teams could come from nowhere to win the league. Now its 3 teams and we are only in the mix as we have the best manager in the world.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16445 on: Today at 12:27:45 pm »
Bald fraud and a bunch of money grabbing merc c*nts.

Hatred doesn't even come close.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16446 on: Today at 12:40:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:24 pm
I don't want it either, but I can no longer see any alternative. The other clubs outside the top 6, with maybe a couple of exceptions, have no interest in anything but the cash.

At least when I started watching football, the game was closer and teams could come from nowhere to win the league. Now its 3 teams and we are only in the mix as we have the best manager in the world.

I'm being totally honest when I say that when Klopp walks away, I will give serious consideration to doing the same. I'm half way there now, I just like Klopp so much (and his teams are a reflection of his personality and principles) that I want to see how it ends.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16447 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:27:04 am
No one can read it unless they subscribe

use archive.ph and put the URL in the saved snapshot box.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16448 on: Today at 12:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 12:27:45 pm
Bald fraud and a bunch of money grabbing merc c*nts.

Hatred doesn't even come close.

Apathy is much better.
They are an irrelevance and their toadies in the media would make the whore off Babylon blush.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16449 on: Today at 12:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:43:52 pm
use archive.ph and put the URL in the saved snapshot box.
cheers for that  mate
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16450 on: Today at 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:43:52 pm
use archive.ph and put the URL in the saved snapshot box.

Cheers, top mingebagging that ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16451 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:57:17 am
They dont make £60m from sales though. That pure trolling bullshit from the baldy one

Of course not!!! My point being that the "how" got lost in the "how much"... Both are equally ridiculous and sickening.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16452 on: Today at 02:20:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:14 pm
This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.

FFP is not the problem. The problem is the footballing authorities allowing in the owners of Man City/PSG. These can buy anything basically, they have teams of lawyers who serve in every type of business. Yet those in authority who have a personal responsibility to the welfare of whatever they are supposed to represent cannot say no to them. The damage is done, the moment you allow them in. It's beyond pathetic now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16453 on: Today at 02:36:57 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:25:24 am
He is so touchy and apologetic about his spendings. Has any successful manager ever said any crap like this before about net spending? He talks like sheikh's fraud accountant than a manager's press conference.
Their fans motto - "We're Not Really Here."

Their sportswash motto - "We're Not Really Spending."




Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16454 on: Today at 02:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:36:57 pm
Their fans motto - "We're Not Really Here."

Their sportswash motto - "We're Not Really Spending."

Man City's (lawyers') motto - "You don't really want to cross us."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16455 on: Today at 02:45:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:20:19 pm
FFP is not the problem. The problem is the footballing authorities allowing in the owners of Man City/PSG. These can buy anything basically, they have teams of lawyers who serve in every type of business. Yet those in authority who have a personal responsibility to the welfare of whatever they are supposed to represent cannot say no to them. The damage is done, the moment you allow them in. It's beyond pathetic now.

Yep, they know how to get around the rules because they are state-backed.
-Wages too high:  Get the country's assets (owned/controlled by the sovereign wealth fund, managed key political figures) to sponsor them.  Neymar has deals with the Qatari National Bank and is the official ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.
-Transfer fees too high:  Raise sponsorship revenue with the country's assets.  Airlines, Restaurant Groups, Tourism Boards, all the assets.  Easy.
-Rule breaches:  Lawyer up.  Get the best and brightest.

There's very little you can do to stop if you didn't implement and enforce rules at the outset.  Going back now and saying "wait, you can't use Qatar's assets to pay Neymar off-book wages" is too late.

I mean, John Henry and Tom Werner don't control America.  It's not like their cousin is the principal shareholder at Coca-Cola and can now sponsor Liverpool for 1 billion pounds over the next 10 years.  They can't pay Salah 200K a week and then give him 500K a week separately as he's now the official ambassador of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

You have consortiums, businesspeople (local and foreign), companies, etc competing against countries.  That's just not going to happen.  No American company is throwing money at us on unreasonable terms.  Didn't City have nearly as much sponsorship revenue several years ago compared to United?  In any business setting, that's completely unrealistic to even suggest, throwing money at then a mediocre club with a limited fanbase.  Building up?  Sure, that makes sense.  You can always push the commercial side, grow it year by year, and then push things higher.  But having similar amounts from sponsorships as United years ago?  That's dodgy.

But hey, more revenue for the PL overall, and the clubs in this league dine on that.

If you want to see why the La Liga and Serie A clubs are desperate for change or the Super League, you can look at their ownership, debts, etc, and you can see why PSG/City makes them desperate.  Arsenal (us and United too) have been screwed by Chelsea/City entering the league, but at least they're still a cash cow.  Inter are owned by Suning, a company that's been having serious struggles (one of their arms had to cancel the PL TV deal in China, which went somewhere else).  They aren't owned by the government.

Finances have consequences, especially if there is mismanagement.  But there are no consequences for the state-backed clubs.  Long-term, that kind of money will win out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16456 on: Today at 02:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:42:31 pm
Man City's (lawyers') motto - "You don't really want to cross us."
Theres more of us than you..

Or
Theres more of us than fans
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16457 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:14 pm
This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.
I'm more shocked they were invited.

I think the idea would have gained a lot more traction if it was better thought-out and the sportswash fronts were excluded. The way things stand currently, a breakaway league is inevitable. The sportswashers need to be cut adrift like the cancers they are. Let the fuckers play their own mini tournaments between the same few teams of mercenaries in some soulless stadiums in the desert somewhere. They won't be missed by the game at all.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16458 on: Today at 02:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:47:34 pm
I'm more shocked they were invited.

I think the idea would have gained a lot more traction if it was better thought-out and the sportswash fronts were excluded. The way things stand currently, a breakaway league is inevitable. The sportswashers need to be cut adrift like the cancers they are. Let the fuckers play their own mini tournaments between the same few teams of mercenaries in some soulless stadiums in the desert somewhere. They won't be missed by the game at all.

I've seen it mooted by Man City fans that they should, if banned by UEFA, form their own rival tournament and invite other teams to compete. Kind of like the Globetrotters with a star team and other teams to make up the numbers and lose to the star team.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16459 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:51:25 pm
I've seen it mooted by Man City fans that they should, if banned by UEFA, form their own rival tournament and invite other teams to compete. Kind of like the Globetrotters with a star team and other teams to make up the numbers and lose to the star team.
A sham league for a sham club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16460 on: Today at 03:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:19:04 pm
What a fella Colin Murray is though, once there was any link to the shitrag he walked away from what was no doubt a lucrative position, top class from him.

Tremendous broadcaster and even more impressive human being. Boss red too
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16461 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Man City operate in the comfort that there is no unity between the other clubs. If clubs stood together and all refused to play them, all took the knock from the TV companies for those 38 games and let City get maximum points it would make a mockery of the competition. More importantly the TV companies and the PL would loose revenue also. National team managers would be pissed that their City stars aren't getting competitive matches. Would highlight the sportswashing in a negative way.

Would never happen, but would be a statement.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16462 on: Today at 04:35:31 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:22:00 pm
Still haven't sold out their first home game of the season.



Didn't sell out for Wembley today either apparently.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16463 on: Today at 04:36:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:35:31 pm
Didn't sell out for Wembley today either apparently.

Stuck in traffic since 2008
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16464 on: Today at 04:58:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:35:31 pm
Didn't sell out for Wembley today either apparently.
Wembley? Why are they there today?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16465 on: Today at 04:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:58:51 pm
Wembley? Why are they there today?

Community Shield
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16466 on: Today at 05:01:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:58:51 pm
Wembley? Why are they there today?

Footie season starts next week, I forgot too.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16467 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 04:34:28 pm
Man City operate in the comfort that there is no unity between the other clubs. If clubs stood together and all refused to play them, all took the knock from the TV companies for those 38 games and let City get maximum points it would make a mockery of the competition. More importantly the TV companies and the PL would loose revenue also. National team managers would be pissed that their City stars aren't getting competitive matches. Would highlight the sportswashing in a negative way.

Would never happen, but would be a statement.

This is a fantastic idea.
All non oil clubs agree to not play (or lose if they are forced to play) to these. They all then chip in for a trophy for 3rd and act like that is the real championship.

Just basically ignore the other two clubs :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16468 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
Thanks for the replies.

I didn't even know the Shield was this weekend.

I remember the days I used to look forward to the trip down there to watch us in the Shield. It was sort of meaningless, yet somehow still meaningful.  :rollseyes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16469 on: Today at 05:21:21 pm »
Couldn't sell 26k out at Wembley today.
Haven't sold out their first game of the season. Loads of home games on general sale / or for "bigger" games on sale at 3 tickets per member.

Absolute sham of a club
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16470 on: Today at 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:45:29 pm
Theres more of us than fans

 :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16471 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on August  5, 2021, 12:19:21 pm
But if a Super League is there as a potential "solution" to the likes of City (and I can't see why it would contain their cheating any more effectively just because it is a new thing), then why not find a solution within the existing competitions, and without destroying existing leagues and effectively cutting ourselves adrift of decades and more of shared culture and history? And I know - it's not happening right now, because the PL, UEFA and other bodies are apparently spineless, but I see no reason why it's more likely to happen in a new body with the very clubs that it is attempting to deal with as founding members. They'll still have the spending power to buy the best lawyers and attempt to bypass regulations. It's fucking everything because of 3 clubs instead of actually dealing with the issue.

Sorry for the late response but I don't really disagree with to finding a solution within existing competitions but they don't seem to have any intention to sort the issue out. And when they do, such as with FFP, it's not followed through/too weak to affect those clubs.

Also, I don't think the Super League would necessarily cut off domestic footballing history and culture - it was a replacement for the Champions League and the biggest problem was the closing of the door for domestic clubs. I don't really have a solution but fucking off Chelsea, Man City and PSG from football would be a start.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16472 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm »
Waiting for this years version of this classic

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16473 on: Today at 05:30:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:21:21 pm
Couldn't sell 26k out at Wembley today.
Haven't sold out their first game of the season. Loads of home games on general sale / or for "bigger" games on sale at 3 tickets per member.

Absolute sham of a club

At any point thatd be shameful, but after so long without being able to barely go to football, its truly pathetic. 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16474 on: Today at 05:52:55 pm »
I like the kit they're wearing today although it doesn't look like City to me.
