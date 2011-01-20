« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:18:14 pm
rob1966:
The sport in its current guise is dead. UEFA, the PL and the French, by allowing the oil money clubs to go unchecked, have made it an inevitability that the top clubs in Europe will break away and form their own competition. There is no point now trying to compete with these cheats. I'd fuck off an leave City and Chelsea in the PL, the TV money will follow us and Utd, no-one gives a fuck about City and Chelsea.

This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:19:04 pm
vivabobbygraham:
Any Liverpool fan who uses Talkshite for their football content wants to give their head a fucking big wobble. Colin Murray walked from there over their relationship with the rag. Fucking abomination of a media outlet as are the BBC.  Shocking.
What a fella Colin Murray is though, once there was any link to the shitrag he walked away from what was no doubt a lucrative position, top class from him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:22:00 pm
Still haven't sold out their first home game of the season.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:22:05 pm
Well played Colin Murray, yet Micky Quinn - an actual scouser stayed, then again he is an absolute gobshite.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:25:24 pm
clinical:
This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.

I don't want it either, but I can no longer see any alternative. The other clubs outside the top 6, with maybe a couple of exceptions, have no interest in anything but the cash.

At least when I started watching football, the game was closer and teams could come from nowhere to win the league. Now its 3 teams and we are only in the mix as we have the best manager in the world.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:27:45 pm
Bald fraud and a bunch of money grabbing merc c*nts.

Hatred doesn't even come close.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:40:40 pm
rob1966:
I don't want it either, but I can no longer see any alternative. The other clubs outside the top 6, with maybe a couple of exceptions, have no interest in anything but the cash.

At least when I started watching football, the game was closer and teams could come from nowhere to win the league. Now its 3 teams and we are only in the mix as we have the best manager in the world.

I'm being totally honest when I say that when Klopp walks away, I will give serious consideration to doing the same. I'm half way there now, I just like Klopp so much (and his teams are a reflection of his personality and principles) that I want to see how it ends.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:43:52 pm
[new username under construction]:
No one can read it unless they subscribe

use archive.ph and put the URL in the saved snapshot box.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:54:01 pm
Jake:
Bald fraud and a bunch of money grabbing merc c*nts.

Hatred doesn't even come close.

Apathy is much better.
They are an irrelevance and their toadies in the media would make the whore off Babylon blush.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 12:57:08 pm
Dim Glas:
use archive.ph and put the URL in the saved snapshot box.
cheers for that  mate
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 01:21:57 pm
Dim Glas:
use archive.ph and put the URL in the saved snapshot box.

Cheers, top mingebagging that ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:11:18 pm
12C:
They dont make £60m from sales though. That pure trolling bullshit from the baldy one

Of course not!!! My point being that the "how" got lost in the "how much"... Both are equally ridiculous and sickening.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:20:19 pm
clinical:
This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.

FFP is not the problem. The problem is the footballing authorities allowing in the owners of Man City/PSG. These can buy anything basically, they have teams of lawyers who serve in every type of business. Yet those in authority who have a personal responsibility to the welfare of whatever they are supposed to represent cannot say no to them. The damage is done, the moment you allow them in. It's beyond pathetic now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:36:57 pm
elsewhere:
He is so touchy and apologetic about his spendings. Has any successful manager ever said any crap like this before about net spending? He talks like sheikh's fraud accountant than a manager's press conference.
Their fans motto - "We're Not Really Here."

Their sportswash motto - "We're Not Really Spending."




Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:42:31 pm
Son of Spion＊:
Their fans motto - "We're Not Really Here."

Their sportswash motto - "We're Not Really Spending."

Man City's (lawyers') motto - "You don't really want to cross us."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:45:13 pm
jillc:
FFP is not the problem. The problem is the footballing authorities allowing in the owners of Man City/PSG. These can buy anything basically, they have teams of lawyers who serve in every type of business. Yet those in authority who have a personal responsibility to the welfare of whatever they are supposed to represent cannot say no to them. The damage is done, the moment you allow them in. It's beyond pathetic now.

Yep, they know how to get around the rules because they are state-backed.
-Wages too high:  Get the country's assets (owned/controlled by the sovereign wealth fund, managed key political figures) to sponsor them.  Neymar has deals with the Qatari National Bank and is the official ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.
-Transfer fees too high:  Raise sponsorship revenue with the country's assets.  Airlines, Restaurant Groups, Tourism Boards, all the assets.  Easy.
-Rule breaches:  Lawyer up.  Get the best and brightest.

There's very little you can do to stop if you didn't implement and enforce rules at the outset.  Going back now and saying "wait, you can't use Qatar's assets to pay Neymar off-book wages" is too late.

I mean, John Henry and Tom Werner don't control America.  It's not like their cousin is the principal shareholder at Coca-Cola and can now sponsor Liverpool for 1 billion pounds over the next 10 years.  They can't pay Salah 200K a week and then give him 500K a week separately as he's now the official ambassador of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

You have consortiums, businesspeople (local and foreign), companies, etc competing against countries.  That's just not going to happen.  No American company is throwing money at us on unreasonable terms.  Didn't City have nearly as much sponsorship revenue several years ago compared to United?  In any business setting, that's completely unrealistic to even suggest, throwing money at then a mediocre club with a limited fanbase.  Building up?  Sure, that makes sense.  You can always push the commercial side, grow it year by year, and then push things higher.  But having similar amounts from sponsorships as United years ago?  That's dodgy.

But hey, more revenue for the PL overall, and the clubs in this league dine on that.

If you want to see why the La Liga and Serie A clubs are desperate for change or the Super League, you can look at their ownership, debts, etc, and you can see why PSG/City makes them desperate.  Arsenal (us and United too) have been screwed by Chelsea/City entering the league, but at least they're still a cash cow.  Inter are owned by Suning, a company that's been having serious struggles (one of their arms had to cancel the PL TV deal in China, which went somewhere else).  They aren't owned by the government.

Finances have consequences, especially if there is mismanagement.  But there are no consequences for the state-backed clubs.  Long-term, that kind of money will win out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:45:29 pm
Sangria:
Man City's (lawyers') motto - "You don't really want to cross us."
Theres more of us than you..

Or
Theres more of us than fans
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:47:34 pm
clinical:
This is exactly why the superleague formed..I'm just shocked Man city agreed to join..

I don't agree with superleague at all. But I can see why it came about. Something has to be brought in to even things up a bit. Or else it's going to turn into a very boring sport. I think we're well on our way before covid anyway. Klopp did so so well to win the league.

FFP was and is a farce.
I'm more shocked they were invited.

I think the idea would have gained a lot more traction if it was better thought-out and the sportswash fronts were excluded. The way things stand currently, a breakaway league is inevitable. The sportswashers need to be cut adrift like the cancers they are. Let the fuckers play their own mini tournaments between the same few teams of mercenaries in some soulless stadiums in the desert somewhere. They won't be missed by the game at all.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:51:25 pm
Son of Spion＊:
I'm more shocked they were invited.

I think the idea would have gained a lot more traction if it was better thought-out and the sportswash fronts were excluded. The way things stand currently, a breakaway league is inevitable. The sportswashers need to be cut adrift like the cancers they are. Let the fuckers play their own mini tournaments between the same few teams of mercenaries in some soulless stadiums in the desert somewhere. They won't be missed by the game at all.

I've seen it mooted by Man City fans that they should, if banned by UEFA, form their own rival tournament and invite other teams to compete. Kind of like the Globetrotters with a star team and other teams to make up the numbers and lose to the star team.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Today at 02:54:15 pm
Sangria:
I've seen it mooted by Man City fans that they should, if banned by UEFA, form their own rival tournament and invite other teams to compete. Kind of like the Globetrotters with a star team and other teams to make up the numbers and lose to the star team.
A sham league for a sham club.
