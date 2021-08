I'm going to say something a bit controversial here while I appreciate the technical side of his coaching and he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greats but I would pick Kloppo to manage us every single time if it came down to him and the bald fraud.



It's that weird tinkering he does in big European games.Imagine Pep as our manager and it's a semi final at Anfield and he goes all left field with the formation, just a really odd flaw he has in Europe that started to become apparent at Bayern when they got smashed by Barca and Real in semi finals with his weird setups in those games at the Allianz.Klopp everytime, and he has a charisma that the cold Pep doesn't have.