« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 403 404 405 406 407 [408] 409   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 966861 times)

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16280 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Part of me really wants them to go now and sign Kane and Messi and be done with it. For 2 reasons really. First is that people might start talking more about their corrupt finances (unlikely). Second is if we could beat them to the title it would destroy every one of them and Guardiola would do more prancing round with his hands in the air. It would be great. Kloppo could even do his own Kevin Keegan live on TV
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16281 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)
Is that you Trevor? Or is it Micah?

The City Sportswashing Group are only using clubs to try and improve their reputation and you know it.
Pep has spent £1B in his short time at the sportswashing group! Disgusting.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,323
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16282 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

awwww look what we have here, a fan of Sportwash FC  ;D 

Many posts on this thread should give you a lot of pause for thought. The fact it doesnt, reflects badly on you, no one else.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16283 on: Today at 12:30:00 pm »
ok, which one of you left the door open?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16284 on: Today at 12:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:57 pm
awwww look what we have here, a fan of Sportwash FC  ;D 

Many posts on this thread should give you a lot of pause for thought. The fact it doesnt, reflects badly on you, no one else.
Unfortunately , the whole lot of them have been completely brainwashed because Abu Dhabi have bought a few cups and built a few apartment blocks in the slums of Manchestoh.
£1B The fraud has spent. A billion! And yet they still bottle it in the biggest competition of all. Absolute shithouses.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,323
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16285 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:32:04 pm
Unfortunately , the whole lot of them have been completely brainwashed because Abu Dhabi have bought a few cups and built a few apartment blocks in the slums of Manchestoh.
£1B The fraud has spent. A billion! And yet they still bottle it in the biggest competition of all. Absolute shithouses.

I loved how that article was the best he could do mind. Bet he spent ages trying to think of something he could use too.

Because they couldnt sign Van Djik, they went and spent £65 mill on Laporte, a player they now would happily sell if they can find a buyer. So I suppose thats Liverpools fault now too.

Yet in years prior to Van Djiks signing, they spent £50 mill on Mendy, £50 mill on Stones, £50 mill on the racist druggy,  £65 mill on de Bruyne, £50 plus mill on Sterling, £40 m on Fernandiho, £40 mill on Otamendi, £40 m on mangala etc etc etc etc etc at a time when these fees where outrageous.

Fuck me  ;D

Anyone get the feeling we wont be hearing back from Bluemoons latest escapee?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:37 pm by Dim Glas »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,813
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16286 on: Today at 12:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

Only 6 players over £40m

You could count them on one hand
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,180
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16287 on: Today at 12:47:41 pm »
They ought to spend some of that money on getting some decent wind up merchants.

What a woeful attempt that was.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,417
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16288 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

You built up towards this post for almost a year 😂
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,114
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16289 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm »


I think the worst thing about them is trying to make 'Cityzens' a thing. Well maybe second after the sportswashing of a horrible despotic regime and the immense corruption and distortion of European football, but it's close.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,661
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16290 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm »
Nick Harris@sportingintel
Manchester City's purchase of Jack Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa sets a new transfer record for a fee paid by a British football club. The median fee (look it up) for City for the members of their first-team squad is now £41m.

Nick Harris@sportingintel
This deal will also alleviate anxiety at The Etihad about creative attacking options in a squad previously limited to Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Foden and Sterling.

Nick Harris@sportingintel
If Pep can now land both Kane and Messi, then City are *really* going to be challengers. The footballing miracle goes on.


;D
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,865
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16291 on: Today at 12:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:30:00 pm
ok, which one of you left the door open?

It came in through the drains
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16292 on: Today at 12:53:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:11:15 pm
Shouldnt you be mentioning the Littlewoods money and us breaking transfer records in the 80s too.

Think we paid a few million extra for Van Dijk for messing Southampton around. Hard to dispute hes been worth every penny with the transformation hes made.

You didnt sign Van Dijk because he wanted to come to us. You think youd have baulked at paying that fee? £57m for Laporte is hardly good value or is that our fault?

The way that Littlewoods treated all the workers in that sweatshop,one of the biggest and on our own doorstep will forever be a stain on our Club.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16293 on: Today at 12:59:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:51:58 pm
Nick Harris@sportingintel
Manchester City's purchase of Jack Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa sets a new transfer record for a fee paid by a British football club. The median fee (look it up) for City for the members of their first-team squad is now £41m.

Nick Harris@sportingintel
This deal will also alleviate anxiety at The Etihad about creative attacking options in a squad previously limited to Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Foden and Sterling.

Nick Harris@sportingintel
If Pep can now land both Kane and Messi, then City are *really* going to be challengers. The footballing miracle goes on.


;D
When a squad's creative attacking options are so stacked that Gundogan (16 G/A last season) gets forgotten then you know things are serious.

Edit: 22 G/A in all comps!
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:05 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16294 on: Today at 01:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:44:03 pm
I loved how that article was the best he could do mind. Bet he spent ages trying to think of something he could use too.

Because they couldnt sign Van Djik, they went and spent £65 mill on Laporte, a player they now would happily sell if they can find a buyer. So I suppose thats Liverpools fault now too.

Yet in years prior to Van Djiks signing, they spent £50 mill on Mendy, £50 mill on Stones, £50 mill on the racist druggy,  £65 mill on de Bruyne, £50 plus mill on Sterling, £40 on Fernandiho, £40 on Otamendi, £40 on mangala etc etc etc etc etc at a time when these fees where outrageous.

Fuck me  ;D

Anyone get the feeling we wont be hearing back from Bluemoons latest escapee?
That can't be the case. The only reason they lost the league to us the season before was that he was injured. How could they be happy to leave when he is so important to them and everyone was saying he was as good as Van Dijk.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16295 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,492
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16296 on: Today at 01:15:30 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:45:45 pm
Only 6 players over £40m

You could count them on one hand

:D
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,492
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16297 on: Today at 01:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:50:45 pm


I think the worst thing about them is trying to make 'Cityzens' a thing. Well maybe second after the sportswashing of a horrible despotic regime and the immense corruption and distortion of European football, but it's close.

State of that obvious. You could imagine Pep bagging up and storing all his faeces and piss.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,323
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16298 on: Today at 01:18:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:17:19 pm
State of that obvious. You could imagine Pep bagging up and storing all his faeces and piss.

:lmao

All a bit Catalan Psycho.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16299 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:27 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
  • Free at last!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16300 on: Today at 01:21:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:17:19 pm
State of that obvious. You could imagine Pep bagging up and storing all his faeces and piss.

 :lmao

A bit worried how your thought process got you there!
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16301 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:17:19 pm
State of that obvious. You could imagine Pep bagging up and storing all his faeces and piss.

Pep: "Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk. Come in with the milk."

Grealish: "Pep... are you there?"
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,865
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16302 on: Today at 01:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:50:45 pm


"You like basketball? Yeah? Yeah?"
"It's alroight"
"You like my laptop? Yeah? Yeah?"
"Ar. Bostin'"
"Okay....Okay...Okay...Okay..."
"...So, boss..."
"...Okay, now fuck off"
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16303 on: Today at 01:45:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:53:36 pm
The way that Littlewoods treated all the workers in that sweatshop,one of the biggest and on our own doorstep will forever be a stain on our Club.
Especially as they were condemned by Amnesty International.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,813
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16304 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
"What you want me to do first boss?"
"Just log onto RAWK and post some shite about Van Dijk costing £75m"
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,551
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16305 on: Today at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:50:45 pm


I think the worst thing about them is trying to make 'Cityzens' a thing. Well maybe second after the sportswashing of a horrible despotic regime and the immense corruption and distortion of European football, but it's close.
They say someone's office is a reflection of their personality, and that's as bland and obsessive as you'd expect from Pep. Did they just go the nearest IKEA and buy the entire office showroom?

If that's a basketball game on in the background it'd be ironic considering he's tried his best to turn City into the Harlem Globetrotters.

I think we need a caption competition for that picture: 'Jack, I'm talking about liquid. Rich enough to have your own jet. Rich enough not to waste time. Fifty, a hundred million dollars, buddy. A player. Or nothing'.

Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16306 on: Today at 02:00:43 pm »
B.Silva and "two or three others" want to leave, yeah right. they are being paid to leave to get Kane and Grealish in.

Would love Silva here, hes better than Grealish IMO, massive bellend though
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,046
  • Free at last!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16307 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 02:00:43 pm
B.Silva and "two or three others" want to leave, yeah right. they are being paid to leave to get Kane and Grealish in.

Would love Silva here, hes better than Grealish IMO, massive bellend though

I doubt Klopp would go near the snide git.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16308 on: Today at 02:08:18 pm »
Highly unlikely all round but he was phenomenal during 18/19 though. a prick he is though so wouldnt get near us.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16309 on: Today at 02:08:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/mjcritchley/status/1423623247782940674

Quote from: Pep 'Guys Guys Guys' Guardiola
Guardiola on Grealish fee: "When we could spend this amount of money, it's because we sell for almost £60m. We sell young players from the academy for £60m. When you sell for £60m, you can afford £100m, otherwise it couldn't have been possible."

Stone cold comedy gold.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16310 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:08:40 pm
https://twitter.com/mjcritchley/status/1423623247782940674

Stone cold comedy gold.

Should we be spending this much time and bandwidth discussing City, when we don't have a head to head game with them very soon? I just think they are playing a different sport, yet it is funny and sad but I don't know, I'd rather think about what Liverpool are doing really.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,323
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16311 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:08:40 pm
https://twitter.com/mjcritchley/status/1423623247782940674

Stone cold comedy gold.

Hes off his head.

Also lying to justify his spending. Shame the media in England wont push him though, itd be sooooo easy to wind him up, hed flip.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,661
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16312 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:08:40 pm
https://twitter.com/mjcritchley/status/1423623247782940674

Stone cold comedy gold.

Yep. Says absolutely nothing about wages does it.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,203
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16313 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:08:40 pm
https://twitter.com/mjcritchley/status/1423623247782940674

Stone cold comedy gold.

They sell from the academy...

Players for 60m from the academy.

Who are these players?

Jesus fucking christ he must think everyone is fucking dense.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,183
  • JFT96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16314 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:10:51 pm
Should we be spending this much time and bandwidth discussing City, when we don't have a head to head game with them very soon? I just think they are playing a different sport, yet it is funny and sad but I don't know, I'd rather think about what Liverpool are doing really.

You could, you know, just not come into the thread and ignore it?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,621
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16315 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm »
they've sold no one, who is he trying to fool
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,323
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16316 on: Today at 02:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:12:35 pm
They sell from the academy...

Players for 60m from the academy.

Who are these players?

Jesus fucking christ he must think everyone is fucking dense.

theyve also only sold about 30 mill worth so far as well. And almost half of that was for Angelinho to Leipzig, a deal done a while back. But no doubt will carry on adding to it with some odd deals to the other clubs Abu Dhabi own.

Love how he announces that a player wants out too.  Such insecurity. Look look, Silva wants to leave so well be recouping loads for him too, so its ok, ok?'
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16317 on: Today at 02:21:31 pm »
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 946
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16318 on: Today at 02:22:12 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 02:00:43 pm
B.Silva and "two or three others" want to leave, yeah right. they are being paid to leave to get Kane and Grealish in.

Would love Silva here, hes better than Grealish IMO, massive bellend though

Doesn't even begin to cover him. Wouldn't want the little rat anywhere near us.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,661
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16319 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:12:35 pm
They sell from the academy...

Players for 60m from the academy.

Who are these players?

Jesus fucking christ he must think everyone is fucking dense.

Nmecha to Wolsburg £11m
Angelino to Leipzig £16m
Harrison to Leeds £11m

Man City fans are also claiming the Sancho sell-on and a vastly inflated purchase fee for Ilic who was on loan at Verona. They claim £10m, Italian media say it's 7.5m

Still doesn't add up to £60m of Academy players

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 403 404 405 406 407 [408] 409   Go Up
« previous next »
 