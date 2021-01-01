Nick Harris@sportingintel
Manchester City's purchase of Jack Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa sets a new transfer record for a fee paid by a British football club. The median fee (look it up) for City for the members of their first-team squad is now £41m.
Nick Harris@sportingintel
This deal will also alleviate anxiety at The Etihad about creative attacking options in a squad previously limited to Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Foden and Sterling.
Nick Harris@sportingintel
If Pep can now land both Kane and Messi, then City are *really* going to be challengers. The footballing miracle goes on.