Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16280 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm
Part of me really wants them to go now and sign Kane and Messi and be done with it. For 2 reasons really. First is that people might start talking more about their corrupt finances (unlikely). Second is if we could beat them to the title it would destroy every one of them and Guardiola would do more prancing round with his hands in the air. It would be great. Kloppo could even do his own Kevin Keegan live on TV
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16281 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)
Is that you Trevor? Or is it Micah?

The City Sportswashing Group are only using clubs to try and improve their reputation and you know it.
Pep has spent £1B in his short time at the sportswashing group! Disgusting.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16282 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

awwww look what we have here, a fan of Sportwash FC  ;D 

Many posts on this thread should give you a lot of pause for thought. The fact it doesnt, reflects badly on you, no one else.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16283 on: Today at 12:30:00 pm
ok, which one of you left the door open?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16284 on: Today at 12:32:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:26:57 pm
awwww look what we have here, a fan of Sportwash FC  ;D 

Many posts on this thread should give you a lot of pause for thought. The fact it doesnt, reflects badly on you, no one else.
Unfortunately , the whole lot of them have been completely brainwashed because Abu Dhabi have bought a few cups and built a few apartment blocks in the slums of Manchestoh.
£1B The fraud has spent. A billion! And yet they still bottle it in the biggest competition of all. Absolute shithouses.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16285 on: Today at 12:44:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:32:04 pm
Unfortunately , the whole lot of them have been completely brainwashed because Abu Dhabi have bought a few cups and built a few apartment blocks in the slums of Manchestoh.
£1B The fraud has spent. A billion! And yet they still bottle it in the biggest competition of all. Absolute shithouses.

I loved how that article was the best he could do mind. Bet he spent ages trying to think of something he could use too.

Because they couldnt sign Van Djik, they went and spent £65 mill on Laporte, a player they now would happily sell if they can find a buyer. So I suppose thats Liverpools fault now too.

Yet in years prior to Van Djiks signing, they spent £50 mill on Mendy, £50 mill on Stones, £50 mill on the racist druggy,  £65 mill on de Bruyne, £50 plus mill on Sterling, £40 m on Fernandiho, £40 mill on Otamendi, £40 m on mangala etc etc etc etc etc at a time when these fees where outrageous.

Fuck me  ;D

Anyone get the feeling we wont be hearing back from Bluemoons latest escapee?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16286 on: Today at 12:45:45 pm
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

Only 6 players over £40m

You could count them on one hand
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16287 on: Today at 12:47:41 pm
They ought to spend some of that money on getting some decent wind up merchants.

What a woeful attempt that was.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16288 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm
Quote from: Golfer888 on Today at 12:06:56 pm
lets brush the transfer inflation Liverpool have caused under the carpet hey lads.....

https://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/virgil-van-dijk-man-city-173111

ps keep up the good work. This thread always gives me a good laugh :)

You built up towards this post for almost a year 😂
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16289 on: Today at 12:50:45 pm


I think the worst thing about them is trying to make 'Cityzens' a thing. Well maybe second after the sportswashing of a horrible despotic regime and the immense corruption and distortion of European football, but it's close.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16290 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm
Nick Harris@sportingintel
Manchester City's purchase of Jack Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa sets a new transfer record for a fee paid by a British football club. The median fee (look it up) for City for the members of their first-team squad is now £41m.

Nick Harris@sportingintel
This deal will also alleviate anxiety at The Etihad about creative attacking options in a squad previously limited to Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Foden and Sterling.

Nick Harris@sportingintel
If Pep can now land both Kane and Messi, then City are *really* going to be challengers. The footballing miracle goes on.


;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16291 on: Today at 12:52:20 pm
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:30:00 pm
ok, which one of you left the door open?

It came in through the drains
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
Reply #16292 on: Today at 12:53:36 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:11:15 pm
Shouldnt you be mentioning the Littlewoods money and us breaking transfer records in the 80s too.

Think we paid a few million extra for Van Dijk for messing Southampton around. Hard to dispute hes been worth every penny with the transformation hes made.

You didnt sign Van Dijk because he wanted to come to us. You think youd have baulked at paying that fee? £57m for Laporte is hardly good value or is that our fault?

The way that Littlewoods treated all the workers in that sweatshop,one of the biggest and on our own doorstep will forever be a stain on our Club.
