Absolute scenes when we win the league and European Cup double having spent about three quid compared to the oil clubs. 👌



For sure. And for them, the more they spend, the more they expose their cheating and the more any real credit for their "achievements" disappears, which is ironic, since that is surely the purpose of the enterprise. I wonder how hollow some traditional City fans must feel, knowing deep down that it has all been a sham and that no one is impressed.