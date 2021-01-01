Over the next few years supporters of clubs like ourselves, Arsenal, Spurs and United will regret the ESL didn't happen unless any of those clubs get bought out by oil money. We simply can't compete with that sort of state sponsorship of football clubs and Klopp won't be around forever to preform miracles meaning we will be in a dogfight for top 4 year after year. It's frankly disgusting that the premier league have let this situation develop and are too cowardly (or paid off) to do anything.
If Kane doesn't work out for them they'll just throw money at Haaland next summer and on and on it goes as 200m is nothing to these crooks.