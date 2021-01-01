I've thought that as well. I wasn't totally against the idea of a Super League per se, it just needed a bit more consideration around how it works. And obviously not including the three plastic clubs. But with Chelsea and Man City (and PSG) being able to spend what they want, the future of the game looks to be going one way only.



But if a Super League is there as a potential "solution" to the likes of City (and I can't see why it would contain their cheating any more effectively just because it is a new thing), then why not find a solution within the existing competitions, and without destroying existing leagues and effectively cutting ourselves adrift of decades and more of shared culture and history? And I know - it's not happening right now, because the PL, UEFA and other bodies are apparently spineless, but I see no reason why it's more likely to happen in a new body with the very clubs that it is attempting to deal with as founding members. They'll still have the spending power to buy the best lawyers and attempt to bypass regulations. It's fucking everything because of 3 clubs instead of actually dealing with the issue.