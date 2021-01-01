« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers  (Read 957937 times)

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16080 on: Today at 12:02:35 pm »
Over the next few years supporters of clubs like ourselves, Arsenal, Spurs and United will regret the ESL didn't happen unless any of those clubs get bought out by oil money. We simply can't compete with that sort of state sponsorship of football clubs and Klopp won't be around forever to preform miracles meaning we will be in a dogfight for top 4 year after year. It's frankly disgusting that the premier league have let this situation develop and are too cowardly (or paid off) to do anything.

If Kane doesn't work out for them they'll just throw money at Haaland next summer and on and on it goes as 200m is nothing to these crooks.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:24 pm by Mister men »
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16081 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm »
Has Trevor Sinclair come out and said their spending is fine because they don't spend over £100m on single players yet?
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16082 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:05:47 pm
Has Trevor Sinclair come out and said their spending is fine because they don't spend over £100m on single players yet?

Not so far this week, still a couple of days to go mind
Logged
Believer

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,322
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16083 on: Today at 12:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:02:35 pm
Over the next few years supporters of clubs like ourselves, Arsenal, Spurs and United will regret the ESL didn't happen unless any of those clubs get bought out by oil money. We simply can't compete with that sort of state sponsorship of football clubs and Klopp won't be around forever to preform miracles meaning we will be in a dogfight for top 4 year after year. It's frankly disgusting that the premier league have let this situation develop and are too cowardly (or paid off) to do anything.

If Kane doesn't work out for them they'll just throw money at Haaland next summer and on and on it goes as 200m is nothing to these crooks.


I've thought that as well. I wasn't totally against the idea of a Super League per se, it just needed a bit more consideration around how it works. And obviously not including the three plastic clubs. But with Chelsea and Man City (and PSG) being able to spend what they want, the future of the game looks to be going one way only.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,322
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16084 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:07:42 pm
Not so far this week, still a couple of days to go mind

He must be waiting on the lines provided to him by Man City.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Faro Financial Fairplayers
« Reply #16085 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:08:08 pm
I've thought that as well. I wasn't totally against the idea of a Super League per se, it just needed a bit more consideration around how it works. And obviously not including the three plastic clubs. But with Chelsea and Man City (and PSG) being able to spend what they want, the future of the game looks to be going one way only.

But if a Super League is there as a potential "solution" to the likes of City (and I can't see why it would contain their cheating any more effectively just because it is a new thing), then why not find a solution within the existing competitions, and without destroying existing leagues and effectively cutting ourselves adrift of decades and more of shared culture and history? And I know - it's not happening right now, because the PL, UEFA and other bodies are apparently spineless, but I see no reason why it's more likely to happen in a new body with the very clubs that it is attempting to deal with as founding members. They'll still have the spending power to buy the best lawyers and attempt to bypass regulations. It's fucking everything because of 3 clubs instead of actually dealing with the issue.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 398 399 400 401 402 [403]   Go Up
« previous next »
 