Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints  (Read 956684 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16040 on: Yesterday at 05:08:12 pm »
Just remember that it hard for us to stop them winning the league because, as flat track bullies, they steamroller the smaller clubs and we are not allowed a single error (like drawing our Derby game in 2018/19), it is also hard to stop them winning the FA and LC as we don't try.

The CL is different, eventually (assuming we don't come a cropper) they have to beat us. We can do (and have done) something about that one. That is the one they spend the money to win and they have never won it, despite the largesse.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:53 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16041 on: Yesterday at 07:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 02:43:59 pm
He is a really good player but he has never played a minute of Champions League football. It is a gamble paying the 6th highest transfer fee of all time for someone with relatively little experience.


Errrrrrm, if we're gonna talk big match experience, have a look at how many games he's just played in the European Champi...oh!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16042 on: Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:59:28 pm
And say a match ticket cost £1 in 1979, that's barely a fiver today. Yet match tickets cost about 10 times that at the top level.

£1 to get in the Kop, 75p to get in the paddock. I was paying no more than £1.50 until 1985 to get in the Kop. Shit myself when I paid £11 to sit in the Centenary for Oldham at home in 92.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16043 on: Yesterday at 08:16:49 pm »
I keep saying this, but unless these cheating fuckers are stopped, the European Super League will happen. They're fucking football for everyone and there is no way the owners of the big clubs will stand for this.

Fucking lottery winning shitehawks.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16044 on: Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm »
Maybe I'm crazy but I think the Grealish fee just highlights how much of an overpay Ake was last year.  And it's moves like that which are more ruinous than Grealish.  They're setting the market artificially higher for that position and taking away a starter from a lower level team that then needs to pay more for a worse replacement.  I get we'll have a lot of LFC fans that won't admit anything good about our rivals but a lot of the talk about overspend or not worth it is just complete bullshit as far as Grealish.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16045 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm
£1 to get in the Kop, 75p to get in the paddock. I was paying no more than £1.50 until 1985 to get in the Kop. Shit myself when I paid £11 to sit in the Centenary for Oldham at home in 92.

Hope you stayed til the very end.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16046 on: Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:14:24 pm
£1 to get in the Kop, 75p to get in the paddock. I was paying no more than £1.50 until 1985 to get in the Kop. Shit myself when I paid £11 to sit in the Centenary for Oldham at home in 92.

Is that because your knees were wedged inbetween the rows of seats and ye couldn't get up to go the crapper?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16047 on: Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm »
The City fans are going crazy because fans of other clubs are talking about them buying Grealish and Kane, obsessed is the term they use. Yes, fans of other clubs, including us, are talking about it. What the city fans cant grasp tho  is other fans are talking about them in the same way people were speaking about Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16048 on: Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm
Is that because your knees were wedged inbetween the rows of seats and ye couldn't get up to go the crapper?

Think it's one of them bad curry stories.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16049 on: Yesterday at 09:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:52:41 pm
Think it's one of them bad curry stories.

It's Rob, he probably shit in a carrier bag and lashed it a few rows in front

Fucking lorry drivers
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16050 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:16:49 pm
I keep saying this, but unless these cheating fuckers are stopped, the European Super League will happen. They're fucking football for everyone and there is no way the owners of the big clubs will stand for this.

Fucking lottery winning shitehawks.

Its insane that fans of rivals were desperate to stay in a league where Man City can spend outspend them by magnitudes. Where are the likes of Neville/Carra now?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16051 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm
The City fans are going crazy because fans of other clubs are talking about them buying Grealish and Kane, obsessed is the term they use. Yes, fans of other clubs, including us, are talking about it. What the city fans cant grasp tho  is other fans are talking about them in the same way people were speaking about Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson.

At least Armstrong and Johnson won international events with their cheating. City have won fcuk all outside of England.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16052 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm »
If only we could stay out of a European Super League so we could actually have a fair shot at winning the fucking title. Let City join Barca, RM and Juve and the others in their little circle jerk.  Hell, it would make the CL a lot easier for us too.

But, alas, money talks...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16053 on: Yesterday at 11:21:30 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm
Its insane that fans of rivals were desperate to stay in a league where Man City can spend outspend them by magnitudes. Where are the likes of Neville/Carra now?

That's an extremely simplistic and ill-conceived view point.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16054 on: Yesterday at 11:23:07 pm »
So the bald fraud is going to backtrack on his comments about spending over £100 million on players soon then?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16055 on: Yesterday at 11:25:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm
The City fans are going crazy because fans of other clubs are talking about them buying Grealish and Kane, obsessed is the term they use. Yes, fans of other clubs, including us, are talking about it. What the city fans cant grasp tho  is other fans are talking about them in the same way people were speaking about Lance Armstrong and Ben Johnson.

They'll win fuck all in Europe with those two. They can sportswash to fuck here by going all brexit with new signings but they are a fucking joke further afield where the reporting of their corruption is more 'robust', unlike most of the paid for puff pieces we read here. This Country's journalism and media, once the best in the world, are now, with one or two notable exceptions, a cesspit of backhanders and favors, mirroring the c*nts who govern us. So, if some rival fans don't talk about it, who the fuck else will?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16056 on: Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm
Hope you stayed til the very end.

Think the game you are on about was the year after. It was last season of the kop, so 93/94.

Seriously it's still one of my favourite matches I have been. The end on the kop was carnage, old fella who always stood near us I had never seen him so animated - he was stood on a crush barrier going crazy.

He might not have been dead old, but I was a teenager and nearly everyone on the kop seemed old
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16057 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:16:49 pm
I keep saying this, but unless these cheating fuckers are stopped, the European Super League will happen. They're fucking football for everyone and there is no way the owners of the big clubs will stand for this.

Fucking lottery winning shitehawks.

why were they invited into it though?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16058 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
Think the game you are on about was the year after. It was last season of the kop, so 93/94.

Seriously it's still one of my favourite matches I have been. The end on the kop was carnage, old fella who always stood near us I had never seen him so animated - he was stood on a crush barrier going crazy.

He might not have been dead old, but I was a teenager and nearly everyone on the kop seemed old

Youre right, Fowler scored didnt he.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16059 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm »
i bet they are very generous to referees and media. nice little gifts here and there.

a bunch of cheats managed by a man who was a drug cheat as a player which seems to be completely forgotten about. was banned for a year while playing for either Roma and Brescia towards the end of his career. id be highly suspicious he was at it all throughout his career. From memory, Italy were far stricter on doping around that time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16060 on: Today at 02:46:00 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 11:36:29 pm
Think the game you are on about was the year after. It was last season of the kop, so 93/94.

Seriously it's still one of my favourite matches I have been. The end on the kop was carnage, old fella who always stood near us I had never seen him so animated - he was stood on a crush barrier going crazy.

He might not have been dead old, but I was a teenager and nearly everyone on the kop seemed old

Anyone over 16 is a wool... :D
