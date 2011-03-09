« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16000 on: Today at 02:30:27 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:11:32 pm
I would like to see a spending cap, say 50 million per club per season. That would bring players fees down to fit the cap. Clubs would have to decide weather to spread the budget or use it on one player. A total squad wage limit as well. Its a sport after all not a capitalist venture. Theres to many money men in the sport and money corrupts.

They'd just wriggle round it. No one cares about the money in the game as everyone is getting boxed off
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16001 on: Today at 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:25:28 pm
At least with them buying a star from a prem club again, maybe now another fan base will open their eyes as to what Man City are. So many of these clubs fans have spent years finding it all hilarious how little old City have risen up and are winning trophies at the expense of bigger clubs who they love to hate.

But Villa, even more than the likes of Everton and Spurs, where a genuinely big club whove won the biggest prize of all, whove been at the top, and here they are now, just as they are growing again, losing their star, to a club who have nothing on them historially.   Not so funny now Id guess! 

Theyve already been through that pain when City stole Darius Vassell off them back in 2005.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16002 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:34:45 pm
I really really struggle to see how someone could have watched Grealish over the last couple years and not feel like he is one of the best players in this league, even Europe. He is a top class player but how much difference he makes to a an already stacked City squad is up for debate.

Why not the world ?


He's not worth half what they're paying for him.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16003 on: Today at 02:34:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:33:32 pm
Theyve already been through that pain when City stole Darius Vassell off them back in 2005.

 ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16004 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:34:45 pm
I really really struggle to see how someone could have watched Grealish over the last couple years and not feel like he is one of the best players in this league, even Europe. He is a top class player but how much difference he makes to a an already stacked City squad is up for debate.
He is a really good player but he has never played a minute of Champions League football. It is a gamble paying the 6th highest transfer fee of all time for someone with relatively little experience.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #16005 on: Today at 02:46:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on August  1, 2021, 12:18:16 pm
They will love that.

They won't care. They're so far up Abu Dhabi's arse they've given up any sense of morality and dignity.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16006 on: Today at 02:47:33 pm »
I know sometimes we tend to downplay opposition players......but do people genuinely believe Jack Grealish is one of the best players in Europe?  :o

15 goals and 19 assists in 96 top flight games in his entire career (he's nearly 26), never played at a higher level than the PL, never played in Europe, 650 minutes for England (mainly friendlies or Nations League). He's a really good player but fucking hell, one of the best in Europe!?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16007 on: Today at 02:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:46:34 pm
They won't care. They're so far up Abu Dhabi's arse they've given up any sense of morality and dignity.

Exactly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16008 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:47:33 pm
I know sometimes we tend to downplay opposition players......but do people genuinely believe Jack Grealish is one of the best players in Europe?  :o

15 goals and 19 assists in 96 top flight games in his entire career (he's nearly 26), never played at a higher level than the PL, never played in Europe, 650 minutes for England (mainly friendlies or Nations League). He's a really good player but fucking hell, one of the best in Europe!?
No, but they're buying him for PR reasons -- I don't think it's a coincidence they've targeted the two most popular (good press/strong English fan reaction, going on the Euros) English players.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16009 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »

Its a massive overspend. Hes a good player but its not an area of need for them. They need a striker more than anything. English players are ridiculously overpriced. £50M for Ben White is absurd.

Would be nice if we were more active in the market though we do have a history of keeping our dealings private as with Jota which came out of the blue.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16010 on: Today at 02:59:28 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:47:33 pm
I know sometimes we tend to downplay opposition players......but do people genuinely believe Jack Grealish is one of the best players in Europe?  :o

15 goals and 19 assists in 96 top flight games in his entire career (he's nearly 26), never played at a higher level than the PL, never played in Europe, 650 minutes for England (mainly friendlies or Nations League). He's a really good player but fucking hell, one of the best in Europe!?

He's what he is, a good solid player who will win City games. He's nowhere near world class imo. Southgate for all his faults didn't give him serious minutes in the euros for good reason.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16011 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm »
I think he's a class player who'll only improve with better players around him. Could maybe see him playing a false 9 position at City.

Reminds me a bit of McManaman the way he glides with the ball, commits opposition defenders and makes space for team mates.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16012 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:43:59 pm
He is a really good player but he has never played a minute of Champions League football. It is a gamble paying the 6th highest transfer fee of all time for someone with relatively little experience.

Sad thing is.  Its not a gamble for Abu Dhabi. If it doesn't work out he'll sit on the bench for a bit and then be sold.  Life goes on for ADFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16013 on: Today at 03:12:09 pm »
City benefit from 2 areas:  their ability to circumvent FFP with sponsorships and the equitable distribution of TV money in the league.  If you're a club like us, Arsenal, or United, you basically get a double whammy.  City can spend beyond their means with their FFP dealings while at the same time, you don't get the share of TV money you like.  If for example, we had the old La Liga model, it would be us, Arsenal, United, and then a few others (maybe Spurs, Everton, Villa), but it's likely a three-horse race in the long term.  Billionaire owners may be discouraged from even pursuing PL clubs due to the inequitable structure.  Likewise, the German football structure, while now allowing for private investment, still discourages random billionaires from buying clubs, pumping money in, and buying to the top (although obviously Hopp and Red Bull used ways to get in there, but it's not the scale of City).  But those leagues are top heavy and remain top heavy.

The PL is different, and that's because of the investment from City and Chelsea combined with especially us and Arsenal not fully able to extract as much TV revenue as possible.  City and Chelsea have bought their way to the top, and you have mid table clubs who have never been in the CL making more revenue than the likes of AC Milan.  The PL is the strongest league financially due to this.

Longer-term though, not reining in spending at the top could turn this league into something more uncompetitive (if it wasn't for us and the work of Klopp, it would've been 4 league titles in a row for City).

I still think the Super League is the Premier League.  UEFA's already trying to placate the PL (and La Liga) with the legacy Champions League spots.  Theoretically, the PL could get 6-7 teams in the CL with the new format (if it goes ahead).  Look at the backdoor ways to get into the CL:
-Winning the CL but being outside the top 4
-Winning the Europa League
-Two teams in Europe with the highest coefficient but not in CL

These ways scream more PL and La Liga teams in the CL.  We see it already.  Unless Arsenal hire an unicorn of a manager (like we did), consistently making top 4 is really hard for them.  But a few years of Europa/Conference runs would probably see them qualify for the CL with the 3rd option above.  UEFA already sees the problem in the PL (traditional clubs not making top 4).  We can make fun of Arsenal all we want, but they still have a massive supporter base that would be a boost for European competitions.

We'll see how it plays out.  There's no doubt that City (and Chelsea) have changed the landscape of football.  PSG also (what they did to Barcelona with Neymar had significant repercussions).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16014 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm »
(Stop the thread a sec)

Why don't we put a cheeky bid in for Bernado Silva? He's 26, he needs to leave now, his mate Jota is with us.

????
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16015 on: Today at 03:19:32 pm »
Cos he's a horrible little racist?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16016 on: Today at 03:19:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:18:15 pm
(Stop the thread a sec)

Why don't we put a cheeky bid in for Bernado Silva? He's 26, he needs to leave now, his mate Jota is with us.

????

I wouldn't want that prick anywhere near us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16017 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:18:15 pm
(Stop the thread a sec)

Why don't we put a cheeky bid in for Bernado Silva? He's 26, he needs to leave now, his mate Jota is with us.

????

Thats a fucking shocking shout :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16018 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:19:57 pm
I wouldn't want that prick anywhere near us.

Really????? What's he done to you.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16019 on: Today at 03:23:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:18:15 pm
(Stop the thread a sec)

Why don't we put a cheeky bid in for Bernado Silva? He's 26, he needs to leave now, his mate Jota is with us.

????

yeah let's not. If anything Gabriel Jesus would be better but he's a petulant tosser too, severely underused by Pep tho.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16020 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:18:15 pm
(Stop the thread a sec)

Why don't we put a cheeky bid in for Bernado Silva? He's 26, he needs to leave now, his mate Jota is with us.

????

Like they'd sell to us anyway, whether him or anyone else, even if we had the money (which we don't).

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16021 on: Today at 03:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:24:19 pm
Like they'd sell to us anyway, whether him or anyone else, even if we had the money (which we don't).



Bet they'd sell us Nathan Ake
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16022 on: Today at 03:27:59 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:23:21 pm
Really????? What's he done to you.

Just a nasty shit. Apart from the racism there's things like his petulant refusal to applaud Liverpool like the rest of his teammates. For a squad that values team ethic and soundness I could see him being a disruptive influence.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints
« Reply #16023 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:19:57 pm
I wouldn't want that prick anywhere near us.

Agreed he's a massive whopper.
