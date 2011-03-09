City benefit from 2 areas: their ability to circumvent FFP with sponsorships and the equitable distribution of TV money in the league. If you're a club like us, Arsenal, or United, you basically get a double whammy. City can spend beyond their means with their FFP dealings while at the same time, you don't get the share of TV money you like. If for example, we had the old La Liga model, it would be us, Arsenal, United, and then a few others (maybe Spurs, Everton, Villa), but it's likely a three-horse race in the long term. Billionaire owners may be discouraged from even pursuing PL clubs due to the inequitable structure. Likewise, the German football structure, while now allowing for private investment, still discourages random billionaires from buying clubs, pumping money in, and buying to the top (although obviously Hopp and Red Bull used ways to get in there, but it's not the scale of City). But those leagues are top heavy and remain top heavy.



The PL is different, and that's because of the investment from City and Chelsea combined with especially us and Arsenal not fully able to extract as much TV revenue as possible. City and Chelsea have bought their way to the top, and you have mid table clubs who have never been in the CL making more revenue than the likes of AC Milan. The PL is the strongest league financially due to this.



Longer-term though, not reining in spending at the top could turn this league into something more uncompetitive (if it wasn't for us and the work of Klopp, it would've been 4 league titles in a row for City).



I still think the Super League is the Premier League. UEFA's already trying to placate the PL (and La Liga) with the legacy Champions League spots. Theoretically, the PL could get 6-7 teams in the CL with the new format (if it goes ahead). Look at the backdoor ways to get into the CL:

-Winning the CL but being outside the top 4

-Winning the Europa League

-Two teams in Europe with the highest coefficient but not in CL



These ways scream more PL and La Liga teams in the CL. We see it already. Unless Arsenal hire an unicorn of a manager (like we did), consistently making top 4 is really hard for them. But a few years of Europa/Conference runs would probably see them qualify for the CL with the 3rd option above. UEFA already sees the problem in the PL (traditional clubs not making top 4). We can make fun of Arsenal all we want, but they still have a massive supporter base that would be a boost for European competitions.



We'll see how it plays out. There's no doubt that City (and Chelsea) have changed the landscape of football. PSG also (what they did to Barcelona with Neymar had significant repercussions).