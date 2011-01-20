« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

JasonF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15680 on: Yesterday at 01:07:22 am
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 01:02:15 am
Exactly, just have them listed as no winner for that year.

No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.
blacksun

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15681 on: Yesterday at 01:09:12 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:07:22 am
No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.
My thoughts exactly, everyone would know why now and as time goes by people would ask why and it would get brought up again
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15682 on: Yesterday at 02:52:49 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:21:24 am
HMRC can touch them for diverting player image rights to a tax haven in the Carribean.

If HMRC ping them on one count, could they insist on openness for a period due to their proven untrustworthiness? Open books for Man City would be just as effective as enforced FFP.
Nitramdorf

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15683 on: Yesterday at 06:53:45 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:07:22 am
No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.

Also have a televised event when each player, all of whom know where their money comes from, has to do a forlorn walk with their medals on a velvet cushion and hand them over to a scrap metal dealer.
Crimson

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15684 on: Yesterday at 08:19:31 am
They must be ecstatic people are finally talking about them
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15685 on: Yesterday at 09:11:39 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 06:53:45 am
Also have a televised event when each player, all of whom know where their money comes from, has to do a forlorn walk with their medals on a velvet cushion and hand them over to a scrap metal dealer.

I'd even watch this on Pay Per View ;D
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15686 on: Yesterday at 09:12:18 am
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:19:31 am
They must be ecstatic people are finally talking about them

We're just killing time till Mo buys a new hat really.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15687 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:11:39 am
I'd even watch this on Pay Per View ;D

A baying crowd singing Take it off repeatedly like theyre watching a Z list celeb get eliminated on The Masked Singer.
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15688 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 am
They could even have them handing their medal to another player, who is actually dressed up like the Masked Singer. But every time its just Phil Jones.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15689 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:52:49 am
If HMRC ping them on one count, could they insist on openness for a period due to their proven untrustworthiness? Open books for Man City would be just as effective as enforced FFP.
I'm really hoping for that and see Abu Dhabi sell up because of the intense scrutiny and bad PR on them. ;D

redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15690 on: Yesterday at 09:42:57 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:31:57 am
A baying crowd singing Take it off repeatedly like theyre watching a Z list celeb get eliminated on The Masked Singer.

;D

And finishing off by singing "And now you're gonna believe us, you never won the league"
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15691 on: Yesterday at 09:59:20 am
From the Bluemoon Rangers thread.

Quote
To balance out the Glaswegian love in between one famous club and another less than 10 years old trading on the glories of another incarnation.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15692 on: Yesterday at 10:54:27 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:59:20 am
From the Bluemoon Rangers thread.
Self-awareness is not their strong point.
PaulF

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15693 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 am
Back to the question on wanting titles go to second placed teams. That's what happens for Olympic medals. Like already said though you've been robbed of the joy, the sponsorship , the cl places and it never makes up for it.  Should be a title with an asterisk as a reminder though. 
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15694 on: Yesterday at 11:05:27 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:59:07 am
Back to the question on wanting titles go to second placed teams. That's what happens for Olympic medals. Like already said though you've been robbed of the joy, the sponsorship , the cl places and it never makes up for it.  Should be a title with an asterisk as a reminder though.
When Juventus were stripped of the title wasnt that left as no winner?
If City were stripped of their ill-gotten titles, I would prefer them to be left vacant to emphasise their cheating.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15695 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:05:27 am
When Juventus were stripped of the title wasnt that left as no winner?
If City were stripped of their ill-gotten titles, I would prefer them to be left vacant to emphasise their cheating.

I'm halfy/halfy on it. The two we were denied we pushed the fucking cheats to the final day of the season, the gaps were 1 and 2 pts, including a record breaking season in 18/19, we were robbed of them. The Mancs, bar the 2011 season which they do deserve, were so far behind City it was untrue and they absolutely do not deserve those other two titles, as others could have caught them if they wanted to.

Fairest thing is to strip them and not allocate a winner - just highlight the cheating.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15696 on: Yesterday at 11:29:46 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:24:55 am
I'm halfy/halfy on it. The two we were denied we pushed the fucking cheats to the final day of the season, the gaps were 1 and 2 pts, including a record breaking season in 18/19, we were robbed of them. The Mancs, bar the 2011 season which they do deserve, were so far behind City it was untrue and they absolutely do not deserve those other two titles, as others could have caught them if they wanted to.

Fairest thing is to strip them and not allocate a winner - just highlight the cheating.
This would be the biggest statement, even if it wouldn't increase our amount of titles.
BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15697 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:05:27 am
When Juventus were stripped of the title wasnt that left as no winner?
If City were stripped of their ill-gotten titles, I would prefer them to be left vacant to emphasise their cheating.

Correct. And to be honest there was no winner.
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15698 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:24:55 am
I'm halfy/halfy on it. The two we were denied we pushed the fucking cheats to the final day of the season, the gaps were 1 and 2 pts, including a record breaking season in 18/19, we were robbed of them. The Mancs, bar the 2011 season which they do deserve, were so far behind City it was untrue and they absolutely do not deserve those other two titles, as others could have caught them if they wanted to.


So you're saying we should get our two and the Mancs should only get one? Sounds fair to me. :P

Seriously though, I agree with those saying just leave them blank, you can't look at the final result without knowing how the rest of the season would have panned out. Highlight the cheats by sticking an * in their place.
Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15699 on: Yesterday at 11:34:15 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:32:11 am
So you're saying we should get our two and the Mancs should only get one? Sounds fair to me. :P

Seriously though, I agree with those saying just leave them blank, you can't look at the final result without knowing how the rest of the season would have panned out. Highlight the cheats by sticking an * in their place.

I like my idea of HMRC getting them to keep their books open for a number of years to demonstrate that they've stopped evading taxes.
Brain Potter

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15700 on: Yesterday at 11:43:42 am
Quote from: liversaint on July 26, 2021, 08:59:55 pm
That PrestwichBlue is Citehs version of Catshitintheye on GOT. Just seen some of the nonsense it farts out. Genuinely deluded and a an absolute parody.

Listened to a podcast on a link from here with this penis on. What a prick. Thinks he knows it all. Completely brainwashed.
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15701 on: Yesterday at 12:09:01 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:29:46 am
This would be the biggest statement, even if it wouldn't increase our amount of titles.
This is what happened with the egg-chasers, when Saracens got done for knowingly circumventing FFP repeatedly, and Exeter Chiefs were very hard done by. So theres a very recent precedent in Premier league sport in England.
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15702 on: Yesterday at 12:28:40 pm
Sadly I don't expect anything to come of this, and part of the reason is that I really don't think that there is a broad desire amongst the press, TV companies, or even the fans for anything to happen.  I remember when Chelsea started their mega-spending I would have frequent conversations with football fans that were furious that Chelsea had come in and bought the league, and lots of them were keen to talk about asterisks and money ruining football.  When City came in and did exactly the same thing there really wasn't even close to being such an outcry, and in fact it was widely celebrated that someone had come along to challenge the 'big' clubs.  The fact that no one hated Man City in the way that hated Chelsea (or Liverpool, or Utd) played massively to their advantage.

Fast forward 10 years and despite the constant mega-spends, dodgy sponsorship deals, and obvious off the books payments, it still seems that no one hates City.  The pundits all love Pep and his style of football, and they have benefited from having likable players like Silva, Kompany, and De Bruyne who are widely admired in the game.  Even when they were banned by UEFA there wasn't a huge outcry against them, and even though the CAS ruling definitely wasn't in anyway clearing them of the offences on anything but technicalities, the story just seemed to disappear and was never mentioned during their run to the final of the very competition that they were banned from.

But the strange thing is that the above is completely back to front.  Even though I have no love for Abramovic and Chelsea, what they did wasn't against any rules and they just had more money than everyone else.  City on the other hand DID cheat, and broke the rules that were put in place partly because of what Chelsea had done previously.  But still the public really don't seem to care.  As many of us said at the time, the protests and fury against the Super League were well deserved, but they completely missed the point of why the Super League was talked about so much and became an (almost) reality, which was due to the actions of teams like City and PSG.  At one point Neville was even praising the City owners for investing in the community and giving them a free pass!

And of course all of this is before we even get to the fact that their owners are totalitarian rulers in a country which has a terrible human rights record that goes against all of the inclusivity that is so important to the PL and Sky.  So as much as I would love to see them get their comeuppance, I won't be holding my breath.
Medellin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15703 on: Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm
We cannot afford a new striker (Nemecha disagrees)..but we can afford £100m on Grealish, then reassess..purchase striker and a left back.

Man City announce 3 new sponsorships..

Emptidad..Sack replenishment contractors.
Elfidad..High heels size 6+
Shushifordad..Restraint outspoken wife specialist.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15704 on: Yesterday at 01:54:22 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:32:11 am
So you're saying we should get our two and the Mancs should only get one? Sounds fair to me. :P

Seriously though, I agree with those saying just leave them blank, you can't look at the final result without knowing how the rest of the season would have panned out. Highlight the cheats by sticking an * in their place.

Oh aye  :D

The second part is correct. Someone pointed out that when the Mancs finished 19pts behind them in 17/18, and knowing we had CL in 18/19, we switched focus to the CL. If we were chasing the Mancs, who we only finished 6 pts behind, we could have caught them - spuds only finished 4 off them too, they might have tried harder with the chance to win their first title since Noah was a lad.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15705 on: Yesterday at 02:09:33 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 26, 2021, 02:01:59 pm
Won't work like that from Crouch - she's doing a general overview, not picking fights with individual clubs. The City stuff would fall under the independent regulator, assuming the powers recommended are given to them, so you won't see a cosy little side deal from the Premier League hushing it all up but an incentive to ensure whatever financial regulations in place are being followed with sporting penalties for failing to do that. If the regulator is insisting that lower league teams behave in a sustainable way then the whims of the monarch of a gulf state are no less governed by the same principle. And inflated sponsorship from the owner's other companies really, really isn't that.

Oh I dunno, we could always invade City's pitch when we play them. That seems to work.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15706 on: Yesterday at 02:35:56 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 02:09:33 pm
Oh I dunno, we could always invade City's pitch when we play them. That seems to work.

Won't work for us, but I'm sure the Norwich mob across the way would be able to be convinced to storm the Etihad.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15707 on: Yesterday at 03:
Nothing will happen to them.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15708 on: Yesterday at 03:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm
Nothing will happen to them.

It's the hope that kills you.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15709 on: Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm
Nothing will happen to them.

It's the footie version of the Trump thread.  Except City are smarter and better organised. ;D
Online Phil M

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15710 on: Today at 10:11:33 am »
Quote from: Phil M on July 26, 2021, 09:25:45 am
Fuck all will happen to them.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:09:30 pm
Nothing will happen to them.

Echo in here.
