Sadly I don't expect anything to come of this, and part of the reason is that I really don't think that there is a broad desire amongst the press, TV companies, or even the fans for anything to happen. I remember when Chelsea started their mega-spending I would have frequent conversations with football fans that were furious that Chelsea had come in and bought the league, and lots of them were keen to talk about asterisks and money ruining football. When City came in and did exactly the same thing there really wasn't even close to being such an outcry, and in fact it was widely celebrated that someone had come along to challenge the 'big' clubs. The fact that no one hated Man City in the way that hated Chelsea (or Liverpool, or Utd) played massively to their advantage.



Fast forward 10 years and despite the constant mega-spends, dodgy sponsorship deals, and obvious off the books payments, it still seems that no one hates City. The pundits all love Pep and his style of football, and they have benefited from having likable players like Silva, Kompany, and De Bruyne who are widely admired in the game. Even when they were banned by UEFA there wasn't a huge outcry against them, and even though the CAS ruling definitely wasn't in anyway clearing them of the offences on anything but technicalities, the story just seemed to disappear and was never mentioned during their run to the final of the very competition that they were banned from.



But the strange thing is that the above is completely back to front. Even though I have no love for Abramovic and Chelsea, what they did wasn't against any rules and they just had more money than everyone else. City on the other hand DID cheat, and broke the rules that were put in place partly because of what Chelsea had done previously. But still the public really don't seem to care. As many of us said at the time, the protests and fury against the Super League were well deserved, but they completely missed the point of why the Super League was talked about so much and became an (almost) reality, which was due to the actions of teams like City and PSG. At one point Neville was even praising the City owners for investing in the community and giving them a free pass!



And of course all of this is before we even get to the fact that their owners are totalitarian rulers in a country which has a terrible human rights record that goes against all of the inclusivity that is so important to the PL and Sky. So as much as I would love to see them get their comeuppance, I won't be holding my breath.