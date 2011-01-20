Exactly, just have them listed as no winner for that year.
No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.
HMRC can touch them for diverting player image rights to a tax haven in the Carribean.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Also have a televised event when each player, all of whom know where their money comes from, has to do a forlorn walk with their medals on a velvet cushion and hand them over to a scrap metal dealer.
They must be ecstatic people are finally talking about them
I'd even watch this on Pay Per View
people like big dick nick.
If HMRC ping them on one count, could they insist on openness for a period due to their proven untrustworthiness? Open books for Man City would be just as effective as enforced FFP.
A baying crowd singing Take it off repeatedly like theyre watching a Z list celeb get eliminated on The Masked Singer.
