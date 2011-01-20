« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 924651 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 01:07:22 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 01:02:15 am
Exactly, just have them listed as no winner for that year.

No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 01:09:12 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:07:22 am
No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.
My thoughts exactly, everyone would know why now and as time goes by people would ask why and it would get brought up again
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 02:52:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:21:24 am
HMRC can touch them for diverting player image rights to a tax haven in the Carribean.

If HMRC ping them on one count, could they insist on openness for a period due to their proven untrustworthiness? Open books for Man City would be just as effective as enforced FFP.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15683 on: Today at 06:53:45 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:07:22 am
No winner declared would be great, because it'd be there in the history books forever, no winner assigned due to Man City cheating. It'll never happen, but that's the sort of outcome that'd nip their whole sports washing endeavour in the bud. No coming back from that.

Also have a televised event when each player, all of whom know where their money comes from, has to do a forlorn walk with their medals on a velvet cushion and hand them over to a scrap metal dealer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15684 on: Today at 08:19:31 am »
They must be ecstatic people are finally talking about them
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15685 on: Today at 09:11:39 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 06:53:45 am
Also have a televised event when each player, all of whom know where their money comes from, has to do a forlorn walk with their medals on a velvet cushion and hand them over to a scrap metal dealer.

I'd even watch this on Pay Per View ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15686 on: Today at 09:12:18 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:19:31 am
They must be ecstatic people are finally talking about them

We're just killing time till Mo buys a new hat really.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15687 on: Today at 09:31:57 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:11:39 am
I'd even watch this on Pay Per View ;D

A baying crowd singing Take it off repeatedly like theyre watching a Z list celeb get eliminated on The Masked Singer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15688 on: Today at 09:34:28 am »
They could even have them handing their medal to another player, who is actually dressed up like the Masked Singer. But every time its just Phil Jones.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15689 on: Today at 09:38:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:52:49 am
If HMRC ping them on one count, could they insist on openness for a period due to their proven untrustworthiness? Open books for Man City would be just as effective as enforced FFP.
I'm really hoping for that and see Abu Dhabi sell up because of the intense scrutiny and bad PR on them. ;D

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15690 on: Today at 09:42:57 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:57 am
A baying crowd singing Take it off repeatedly like theyre watching a Z list celeb get eliminated on The Masked Singer.

;D

And finishing off by singing "And now you're gonna believe us, you never won the league"
