« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 923497 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15640 on: Yesterday at 10:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
Premier League didn't, the Saudis just got tired of waiting. Unless that was the plan all along?
Think thats exactly what happened. They kept stalling on the fit and proper and other due diligence, hoping the Saudis would walk away.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15641 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 pm »
Looks like more things could happen on this story, these are all emails from Nick Harris who has been quite active on this subject. The big report he talks about is in the Mail on Sunday so can't really put it on here.

Nick Harris
@sportingintel
·
23h
When Man City won their appeal at CAS last summer to have their 2-year CL ban overturned, like most people I thought that would be the end of their FFP tribulations.

But earlier this year we learned the Premier League and MCFC had been in a legal battle lasting more than 2 years, with the PL demanding all kinds of documents and info, and MCFC refusing to comply, taking all sorts of legal action to prevent disclosure.

Legal "gags" prevented us, back in April, from reporting MCFC & PL had been in a 2-yr legal fight. But the MOS eventually got a judge to rule that in the interests of "open justice",  ie transparency, we could attend court & hear details, if not report.

On Tuesday of last week, finally, three of Britain's most senior judges ruled that MCFC's secret legal battle with the PL over alleged breaches of Premier League rules could be made public. We (the MOS) had been present in court to witness this unfold.

My colleague Dan Matthews (
@_DanMatthews_
) was the reporter in court, who can now legally share that experience.


These are later developments from Nick.

There are more developments. Rui Pinto, the key figure in the 'Football Leaks' movement, has done a deal with the Portuguese judicial system whereby he has turned over millions of documents to potentially help investigations into criminal activity.

Pinto had been under house arrest. But since last August - with his trial still ongoing for 90 alleged offences - he is at liberty, in a witness protection programme, and his status as "whistleblower" or "hacker" still to be decided.

Here's a potential kicker for Man City's fate. Pinto's lawyers have told me he is willing to help the Premier League in any investigation into alleged Man City wrong-doing. Back page, MoS.

b]And last (almost) but not least, smoking gun emails that *might* prove that City *did* cheat (and that contradicts evidence given to CAS).[/b]

Penultimate tweet in this thread: Manchester City made £600m from commercial income in the past decade alone than rivals like Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. How?

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,840
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15642 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
You just need to follow the money and it'll all unravel, but there's no authority that can do that.  You'd need to look at the books for City and their sponsors independently.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,123
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15643 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
You just need to follow the money and it'll all unravel, but there's no authority that can do that.  You'd need to look at the books for City and their sponsors independently.

The interesting bit is about Pinto who would agree to help the PL in any case against City though, according to some there is different evidence that was never seen by CAS. That could be a game changer.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15644 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
You just need to follow the money and it'll all unravel, but there's no authority that can do that.  You'd need to look at the books for City and their sponsors independently.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15645 on: Yesterday at 10:41:08 pm »
I did read on Twitter that there is supposed to be a 6 year statute of limitations.

But if there is found to be fraud or tax avoidance then the statute of limitations is no more.

From those email leaks they did show that the players image rights were diverted to a tax haven in the Carribean managed by an ex Tory donor, HMRC will surely be interested in what comes out form this surely.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,083
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15646 on: Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm »
https://companieshouse.blog.gov.uk/2016/02/17/fraud-what-we-can-and-cant-do/

Any allegations of fraudulent activity should always be reported directly to the police
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15647 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:41:08 pm
I did read on Twitter that there is supposed to be a 6 year statute of limitations.

But if there is found to be fraud or tax avoidance then the statute of limitations is no more.

From those email leaks they did show that the players image rights were diverted to a tax haven in the Carribean managed by an ex Tory donor, HMRC will surely be interested in what comes out form this surely.

You would think.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15648 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
You just need to follow the money and it'll all unravel, but there's no authority that can do that.  You'd need to look at the books for City and their sponsors independently.

Won't be too long before they start trading in crypto currency, makes it harder to track and hold people to account. I'd hope authorities are wary and have robust plans in place to deal with such a scenario
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,546
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15649 on: Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
Won't be too long before they start trading in crypto currency, makes it harder to track and hold people to account. I'd hope authorities are wary and have robust plans in place to deal with such a scenario
That's a salient point, how do we know they aren't paying players/agents etc etc in cryptocurrency?
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15650 on: Today at 12:21:25 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:46:52 pm
https://companieshouse.blog.gov.uk/2016/02/17/fraud-what-we-can-and-cant-do/

Any allegations of fraudulent activity should always be reported directly to the police

Have the police been contacted directly by anyone (PL, Nick Harris, etc)? If not can Joe Public walk into a police station and file a report of tax fraud, citing documents from the MoS as their evidence?

This will at least open up another line of investigation, i.e. criminal investigation.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,187
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15651 on: Today at 01:30:41 am »
This has been the most interesting thread today and the whole thing is just starting...

I hope this comes to the right conclusion and City get shipped to the Championship next season. Let's see if they can keep all the big earners in that league.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15652 on: Today at 01:37:20 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:30:41 am
This has been the most interesting thread today and the whole thing is just starting...

I hope this comes to the right conclusion and City get shipped to the Championship next season. Let's see if they can keep all the big earners in that league.

Cough "big earners" cough
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15653 on: Today at 09:24:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:34:01 am
Paid, or threatened.

Paid AND threatened, maybe?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,952
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15654 on: Today at 09:25:45 am »
Fuck all will happen to them.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,614
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15655 on: Today at 09:27:35 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
You just need to follow the money and it'll all unravel, but there's no authority that can do that.  You'd need to look at the books for City and their sponsors independently.

Yes, there is, HMRC and NFIB.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,762
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15656 on: Today at 10:38:13 am »
I wouldnt hold my breath on this one

when they got their champions league "ban" you just knew it would be overturned

this will probably be swept under the carpet
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,157
  • Justice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15657 on: Today at 02:01:59 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 03:02:45 pm
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1004891/TC_letter_to_Oliver_Dowden_Accessible_Format.pdf



Not sure if anyone knows about the initial results of the fan led review into football, worth a read. I was hoping there would be some mention of City's owners in there. If Tracey Crouch is going to issue her final recommendations in Autumn then I think it's time we all email her the concerns we have with City's human rights abusing owners and their blatant cheating that has resulted in......

clubs missing out on league titles,
clubs missing out on European spots,
clubs missing out on tv money through European qualification,
clubs missing out on potentially bigger sponsorship deals through higher league placement.

If this MP is going to be in charge of a revolution in how football is run, she needs to force the Premier League to hand City a severe punishment if they are found guilty, so it stops anything like this from happening again.

Won't work like that from Crouch - she's doing a general overview, not picking fights with individual clubs. The City stuff would fall under the independent regulator, assuming the powers recommended are given to them, so you won't see a cosy little side deal from the Premier League hushing it all up but an incentive to ensure whatever financial regulations in place are being followed with sporting penalties for failing to do that. If the regulator is insisting that lower league teams behave in a sustainable way then the whims of the monarch of a gulf state are no less governed by the same principle. And inflated sponsorship from the owner's other companies really, really isn't that.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15658 on: Today at 02:20:57 pm »
Whilst Ive no doubt that City are as bent as fuck Ive a feeling that its a legal battle the premier league dont want, unless the other clubs push them.
They will fight very aggressively, delay, every tactic under the sun to prevent punishment.
They are utter c*nts.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15659 on: Today at 02:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:20:57 pm
Whilst Ive no doubt that City are as bent as fuck Ive a feeling that its a legal battle the premier league dont want, unless the other clubs push them.
They will fight very aggressively, delay, every tactic under the sun to prevent punishment.
They are utter c*nts.
The other clubs will be pushing them very strongly. The Premier League can't afford to fall out with United, us, Spurs and Arsenal.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,692
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15660 on: Today at 02:27:14 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15661 on: Today at 02:34:43 pm »
Just can't believe the PL will succeed where UEFA failed.
City will find a way out of this.

Also
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:34:50 pm
Penultimate tweet in this thread: Manchester City made £600m from commercial income in the past decade alone than rivals like Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. How?

Assuming this means they received £600m more than those 3 clubs over 10years, that is insane
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:57 pm by redk84 »
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15662 on: Today at 03:48:16 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 02:34:43 pm
Just can't believe the PL will succeed where UEFA failed.
City will find a way out of this.

Unfortunately this is exactly where I am at.

Here's an interesting question though - would you be happy if the PL stripped City of all their PLs and awarded them to the teams that finished second in each case? That would mean 2 more for us, but 3 more for United  ;D
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15663 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:48:16 pm
Unfortunately this is exactly where I am at.

Here's an interesting question though - would you be happy if the PL stripped City of all their PLs and awarded them to the teams that finished second in each case? That would mean 2 more for us, but 3 more for United  ;D

Nop
Even if it were to our benefit more than anyone else.

Only thing making me say yes is Stevie would get a medal  :P

Would rather future punishment and maybe just null and void the champions for the seasons they won
Or the trophy would get to messy, easy for the engraver guy to just do this

2020-2021 Manchester City

 ;D
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15664 on: Today at 04:32:25 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:48:16 pm
Unfortunately this is exactly where I am at.

Here's an interesting question though - would you be happy if the PL stripped City of all their PLs and awarded them to the teams that finished second in each case? That would mean 2 more for us, but 3 more for United  ;D

No I wouldnt want to win the title in a courtroom. The top place should just be left blank as a permanent reminder of Man Citys disgrace.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,166
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15665 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:48:16 pm
Unfortunately this is exactly where I am at.

Here's an interesting question though - would you be happy if the PL stripped City of all their PLs and awarded them to the teams that finished second in each case? That would mean 2 more for us, but 3 more for United  ;D

Be very happy if the PL did the right thing and stripped them from the titles they cheated to get.

But nope, would not want them awarded to Liverpool and Man Utd years after the fact. Just have them left empty. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,762
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15666 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm »
Yep. It would mean nothing after all this time.

Shame as if we won those two titles at time (which we nearly did) I'd have gone nuts
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15667 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm »
Dont think anything will happen. No different to the CL ban IMO, money talks so stuff like this is generally a non story with a side like City. Looks like the same routine, news story which continues for a while with more revelations coming out, fans start talking about it and a big date comes up for a decision, only for them to be cleared of everything or any ban to be completely overturned and them hit with some stupid pointless fine.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,849
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15668 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm »
In a lot of ways this is just the inevitable conclusion of the PL's drive for money above everything else.  At some point your morals go out the window when all you care about is "more".  The fact there is a sizable portion of the Newcastle fan base that is pro-Saudi takeover is all that really needs to be said.  Nothing will be done to ManC and this is all in the end just a footnote for some future history in Middle Eastern politics.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15669 on: Today at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:32:25 pm
No I wouldnt want to win the title in a courtroom. The top place should just be left blank as a permanent reminder of Man Citys disgrace.

Financial doping, a la Armstrong and the Tour de France.

EDIT: The only thing that will motivate the PL on City is damage to the brand.  City clearly want to drag things out so the issue expires, but now with judges leaning in on the matter it becomes more difficult for all parties. There will probably be some kind of deal cut, as City will just take the whole thing to CAS again otherwise.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:08 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15670 on: Today at 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:27:35 am
Yes, there is, HMRC and NFIB.

Tubby mentioned looking at the books of their sponsors.
Problem is the big sponsors are Etihad, who are headquartered in Abu Dhabi.
HMRC can't touch them.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,437
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15671 on: Today at 08:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:02:37 pm
Financial doping, a la Armstrong and the Tour de France.

EDIT: The only thing that will motivate the PL on City is damage to the brand.  City clearly want to drag things out so the issue expires, but now with judges leaning in on the matter it becomes more difficult for all parties. There will probably be some kind of deal cut, as City will just take the whole thing to CAS again otherwise.

Didn't CAS agree with UEFA, but it was the time expiring that allowed City to get off?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,849
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15672 on: Today at 08:57:28 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:50:13 pm
Tubby mentioned looking at the books of their sponsors.
Problem is the big sponsors are Etihad, who are headquartered in Abu Dhabi.
HMRC can't touch them.

If they do business in the UK that's patently untrue.  The US government goes after non-US based entities all the time since they use the US financial system.  I'm sure the same is true there in the UK.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:54:24 pm
Didn't CAS agree with UEFA, but it was the time expiring that allowed City to get off?

Yes.  And UEFA also had indicators that the evidence ManC used was also problematic but instead of continuing the fight they gave up.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15673 on: Today at 08:59:55 pm »
That PrestwichBlue is Citehs version of Catshitintheye on GOT. Just seen some of the nonsense it farts out. Genuinely deluded and a an absolute parody.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15674 on: Today at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:54:24 pm
Didn't CAS agree with UEFA, but it was the time expiring that allowed City to get off?

Aye.  I suspect City's non cooperation with the PL is with a similar mind to drag proceedings out past the expiry date, if that is possible.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15675 on: Today at 09:25:46 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 08:59:55 pm
That PrestwichBlue is Citehs version of Catshitintheye on GOT. Just seen some of the nonsense it farts out. Genuinely deluded and a an absolute parody.

Nasty little weasel him
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15676 on: Today at 09:30:13 pm »
He posted some pathetic shit on here as Manchester Blue before he was banned. Totally deluded.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 387 388 389 390 391 [392]   Go Up
« previous next »
 