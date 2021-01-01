Looks like more things could happen on this story, these are all emails from Nick Harris who has been quite active on this subject. The big report he talks about is in the Mail on Sunday so can't really put it on here.



When Man City won their appeal at CAS last summer to have their 2-year CL ban overturned, like most people I thought that would be the end of their FFP tribulations.



But earlier this year we learned the Premier League and MCFC had been in a legal battle lasting more than 2 years, with the PL demanding all kinds of documents and info, and MCFC refusing to comply, taking all sorts of legal action to prevent disclosure.



Legal "gags" prevented us, back in April, from reporting MCFC & PL had been in a 2-yr legal fight. But the MOS eventually got a judge to rule that in the interests of "open justice", ie transparency, we could attend court & hear details, if not report.



On Tuesday of last week, finally, three of Britain's most senior judges ruled that MCFC's secret legal battle with the PL over alleged breaches of Premier League rules could be made public. We (the MOS) had been present in court to witness this unfold.



My colleague Dan Matthews (

@_DanMatthews_

) was the reporter in court, who can now legally share that experience.





These are later developments from Nick.



There are more developments. Rui Pinto, the key figure in the 'Football Leaks' movement, has done a deal with the Portuguese judicial system whereby he has turned over millions of documents to potentially help investigations into criminal activity.



Pinto had been under house arrest. But since last August - with his trial still ongoing for 90 alleged offences - he is at liberty, in a witness protection programme, and his status as "whistleblower" or "hacker" still to be decided.



Here's a potential kicker for Man City's fate. Pinto's lawyers have told me he is willing to help the Premier League in any investigation into alleged Man City wrong-doing. Back page, MoS.



And last (almost) but not least, smoking gun emails that *might* prove that City *did* cheat (and that contradicts evidence given to CAS).



Penultimate tweet in this thread: Manchester City made £600m from commercial income in the past decade alone than rivals like Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. How?



